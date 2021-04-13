Wilber-Clatonia's Lokken using wrestling experience to thrive in his final season of track and field

MILFORD — Tommy Lokken already set the pace this past winter in wrestling when the Wilber-Clatonia senior placed sixth at the state meet in the Class C 138-pound weight class.

In an unlikely double, Lokken is a distance runner on the Wolverines’ boys track and field team. Now in his final season of track before heading into the Air Force this summer, Lokken is looking at more state medals before hanging up both the wrestling shoes and track spikes.

Lokken, a fifth-place finisher at the Class C state cross country meet last October, is a state contender in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs next month.

He swept both events at the Milford Invitational on Tuesday while also collecting golds on the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, helping the Wolverines win the boys team title.

Lokken won the 3,200 in 10 minutes, 42.23 seconds, edging another standout wrestler, Centennial’s Ryan Payne, who took second in 10:43.82. Payne was third in the Class C 132-pound category.

Lokken then won perhaps the best race of the day, the 1,600, outsprinting Milford’s Carter Roth. Lokken’s winning time was 4:59.86, while Roth came in at 4:59.97.