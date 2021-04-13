Wilber-Clatonia's Lokken using wrestling experience to thrive in his final season of track and field

MILFORD — Tommy Lokken already set the pace this past winter in wrestling when the Wilber-Clatonia senior placed sixth at the state meet in the Class C 138-pound weight class.
In an unlikely double, Lokken is a distance runner on the Wolverines’ boys track and field team. Now in his final season of track before heading into the Air Force this summer, Lokken is looking at more state medals before hanging up both the wrestling shoes and track spikes.
Lokken, a fifth-place finisher at the Class C state cross country meet last October, is a state contender in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs next month.
He swept both events at the Milford Invitational on Tuesday while also collecting golds on the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, helping the Wolverines win the boys team title.
Lokken won the 3,200 in 10 minutes, 42.23 seconds, edging another standout wrestler, Centennial’s Ryan Payne, who took second in 10:43.82. Payne was third in the Class C 132-pound category.
Lokken then won perhaps the best race of the day, the 1,600, outsprinting Milford’s Carter Roth. Lokken’s winning time was 4:59.86, while Roth came in at 4:59.97.
“Wrestling makes you mentally tough,” Lokken said. “Wrestling is the toughest sport there is mentally and it prepares you for everything that might happen in a race.”
Lokken was seventh as a sophomore in the Class C 1,600 at state in 2019 and ninth in the 3,200. He had a goal of earning a medal in both events last season before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out spring high school sports in Nebraska in 2020.
“The COVID lockdowns were both good and bad,” Lokken said. “I missed out on track-specific workouts last spring, but I got a lot of long-distance runs in and worked hard in the weight room on my upper body. I think that extra strength has really helped in the longer races.”
Wilber-Clatonia won the seven-team meet by a 151-93 margin over runner-up Milford. The Wolverines also picked up first-place finishes from Mason Combs in the long jump (20 feet, 11 inches) and triple jump (39-4), and Dawson Hoover in the 800 (2:09.80).
“We’ve won every meet we’ve been in so far, and we’ve got great competitors everywhere on our roster,” Lokken said. “We have a lot of guys competing for spots in practice, and that forces people to be on top of their games, even at practice.”
Raymond Central’s Grace Mueller won the girls long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 2 inches, the top mark in Class C this season and second-best overall in the state. Mueller also captured the triple jump (34-5).
Southern’s Connor Bradley dominated the boys sprints, winning the 100 in :11.02, the 200 in :22.84 and the 400 in :52.47. Ashland-Greenwood’s Evan Shepard was also a boys double-winner, taking the high jump (6-4) and the 110 high hurdles (15.43).
Milford outscored runner-up Centennial 133-105 to claim the girls team title. The Eagles were paced by individual gold medalists Caitlyn Adams in the 400 (1:02.93), Abbie McGuire in the 3,200 (12:36.49), Mavis Hansen in the 100 hurdles (:17.80) and Sarah Spahr in the high jump (5-2).