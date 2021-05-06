Why momentum will be on Evan Shepard's side when the A-G standout returns to 110 hurdles

RAYMOND — Like many other high school track and field athletes around the state this week, Evan Shepard didn’t run the event he’s a state championship contender in — the 110-meter high hurdles — at the Raymond Central Invitational on Thursday.

But when the Ashland-Greenwood junior returns to it next week at districts, he’ll be running with the momentum of a 14.79-second time he reeled off at the Capital Conference meet in Syracuse last Saturday.

That’s the fastest time in Class B this spring and second overall to a :14.33 by D’Andre Ndugwa of Kearney.

Not bad considering Shepard was running more than a full second slower with times of :15.97 in the preliminaries at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational on March 26 and a :15.99 in the prelims at the Douglas County West Invitational on April 8.

Shepard’s preliminary time at conference was a :15.00, a personal best until he ran the finals a few hours later.

“I’ve just been working with one of my buddies, trying to get that time down,” said Shepard, who moved to Ashland from Illinois last summer, playing both football and basketball for the Bluejays before joining the track team in the spring.