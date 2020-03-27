White putting retirement plans on hold with high school track season in limbo

Bob White envisioned his 42-year Lincoln High track and field coaching career ending on the final day of the state meet, hanging gold medals around the necks of some Links state champions and maybe, if everything fell into place, going down to the infield at Omaha Burke Stadium and accepting the Class A state championship trophy, like his boys team did in 2018.
He never thought it might conclude with a preseason practice on March 14, the last day the Nebraska School Activities Association has allowed sports practices or competitions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
White was planning to retire from both coaching and his social studies teaching position at Lincoln High at the end of the school year. But with the NSAA on Wednesday suspending all spring sports activities for a second time, this time until May 1, there’s a strong possibility there will be no season at all, so White is rethinking that decision.
“All my paperwork has been filed, but I’ve asked them to put it on hold for a while so I can sort things out,” said White, who like other teachers has been consumed with converting his classes to an online format.
“These are extraordinary times, and I’m not sure I want to go out this way.”
Along with hurdles coach Alex Czernako, White was part of the team that helped Darius Luff (now at Nebraska) sweep the hurdle events at state last season and run the fastest electronic time in state high school history in the 110-meter high hurdles with the 13.69 seconds he recorded in the Class A finals.
White has another potential all-class gold medalist in sophomore girls sprinter Dajaz Defrand. She transferred to Lincoln High from Colorado last spring and was ineligible for 2019 varsity track, but ran times of :12.10 and :25.15 in the 100 and 200, respectively, in the Lancaster County Ninth Grade meet that would’ve placed her second behind Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Dilsaver at state. Dilsaver is a junior this season.
Defrand ran a :24.85 in the 200 to place sixth at the AAU Junior Olympic Nationals (15-16 age division) last summer in Sacramento, California. In an indoor meet this winter at Concordia, Defrand tied the Bulldog Fieldhouse record with a :7.69 in the 60-meter dash, a group that includes college runners from the past 11 years.
“It will be a shame if Dajaz isn’t able to show her wares this spring,” White said. “She’s had such a good summer and indoor season and she’s looked very strong in workouts. Hopefully we’ll be able to see her go against Dilsaver this season.”
White is no stranger to overcoming adversity. He was critically injured just before Christmas in 2007 when a car rammed the trailer White was checking along the shoulder of Interstate 80, pinning him between the trailer and his SUV.
White spent 46 days in the hospital, lost 54 pounds, underwent 18 surgeries, had his left leg amputated and endured a year of rigorous rehabilitation to become functional with his prosthesis.
He was unable to coach the 2008 track season, but was back in 2009. He’s now entering his 43rd season overall coaching track at Lincoln High, 38th as head coach.
