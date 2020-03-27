White putting retirement plans on hold with high school track season in limbo

Bob White envisioned his 42-year Lincoln High track and field coaching career ending on the final day of the state meet, hanging gold medals around the necks of some Links state champions and maybe, if everything fell into place, going down to the infield at Omaha Burke Stadium and accepting the Class A state championship trophy, like his boys team did in 2018.

He never thought it might conclude with a preseason practice on March 14, the last day the Nebraska School Activities Association has allowed sports practices or competitions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

White was planning to retire from both coaching and his social studies teaching position at Lincoln High at the end of the school year. But with the NSAA on Wednesday suspending all spring sports activities for a second time, this time until May 1, there’s a strong possibility there will be no season at all, so White is rethinking that decision.

“All my paperwork has been filed, but I’ve asked them to put it on hold for a while so I can sort things out,” said White, who like other teachers has been consumed with converting his classes to an online format.

“These are extraordinary times, and I’m not sure I want to go out this way.”