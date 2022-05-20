Watch now: Husker football target Carter Nelson puts on show in high jump

OMAHA — The high jump competition at the state track meet on Friday morning got a little rowdy — in a good way.

Two jumpers, Carter Nelson from Ainsworth and Landon Olson from Battle Creek, were putting on a show, with both jumpers clearing 6 feet, 10 inches.

Since the event started before the action on the track, thousands of fans were focused on the Class C high jump. Nelson also carries added interest — he tied a class record with a 7-0 jump earlier this season, and that Nebraska football scholarship offers brings some clout, too.

When Nelson and Olson cleared a bar, loud roaring and clapping followed. That’s not something you get at most track meets leading up to state.

“It’s special because it’s something we don’t get very much,” Nelson said. “I remember when I jumped 7 foot at a track meet (at O’Neill) this year there was maybe 10 people watching. So when you got this many people around it’s just something that’s special that I’ll never forget.”

Nelson ended up winning the showdown with Olson and the state championship, giving the Ainsworth sophomore back-to-back state titles. Both he and Olson each cleared 6-10, but Nelson had fewer misses.

Both jumpers attempted 7-feet. Nelson had one really good attempt at that height but his feet hit the bar.

“It didn’t click, unfortunately, but there is always next year, and I’ll work to do better next year,” Nelson said.

Nelson is already one of the top athletes in the state while playing football, basketball and track. He could do any of those sports in college, but he’s definitely interested in playing college football.

And that athleticism shows in track, too. He also qualified for state in the 200-meter dash and pole vault. His favorite event is the high jump, but he likes that he can do pole vault also.

“Not many big kids are doing pole vault,” said Nelson, who is 6-foot-5 and about 205 pounds.

He was also the Class C regular-season leader in the discus (175 feet), but he had a bad day at districts in that event and didn’t qualify for state.

Nelson and Olsen met earlier in the season.

“I heard a kid from Battle Creek was going 6-8 so I was like, ‘I got to talk to this kid,’” Nelson said. “Ever since then we’ve talked at every track meet we’ve been at.”

Nelson had fun competing with Olson.

And now they share the Class C state meet record together at 6-10, passing a previous three-way tie at 6-9.

“As much I hated the fact that (Olson) was making it, I loved it,” Nelson said. “I’d like to win, but if I would have seen him go out in his last state track meet winning the high jump, especially at those heights, if I lose to a great competitor like that as long as I performed to the best of my ability I’m going to be happy with it.”

