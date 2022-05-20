Watch now: Husker football target Carter Nelson puts on show in high jump

OMAHA — The high jump competition at the state track meet on Friday morning got a little rowdy — in a good way.
Two jumpers, Carter Nelson from Ainsworth and Landon Olson from Battle Creek, were putting on a show, with both jumpers clearing 6 feet, 10 inches.
Since the event started before the action on the track, thousands of fans were focused on the Class C high jump. Nelson also carries added interest — he tied a class record with a 7-0 jump earlier this season, and that Nebraska football scholarship offers brings some clout, too.
When Nelson and Olson cleared a bar, loud roaring and clapping followed. That’s not something you get at most track meets leading up to state.
“It’s special because it’s something we don’t get very much,” Nelson said. “I remember when I jumped 7 foot at a track meet (at O’Neill) this year there was maybe 10 people watching. So when you got this many people around it’s just something that’s special that I’ll never forget.”
Nelson ended up winning the showdown with Olson and the state championship, giving the Ainsworth sophomore back-to-back state titles. Both he and Olson each cleared 6-10, but Nelson had fewer misses.
Both jumpers attempted 7-feet. Nelson had one really good attempt at that height but his feet hit the bar.
“It didn’t click, unfortunately, but there is always next year, and I’ll work to do better next year,” Nelson said.
Nelson is already one of the top athletes in the state while playing football, basketball and track. He could do any of those sports in college, but he’s definitely interested in playing college football.
And that athleticism shows in track, too. He also qualified for state in the 200-meter dash and pole vault. His favorite event is the high jump, but he likes that he can do pole vault also.
“Not many big kids are doing pole vault,” said Nelson, who is 6-foot-5 and about 205 pounds.
He was also the Class C regular-season leader in the discus (175 feet), but he had a bad day at districts in that event and didn’t qualify for state.
Nelson and Olsen met earlier in the season.
“I heard a kid from Battle Creek was going 6-8 so I was like, ‘I got to talk to this kid,’” Nelson said. “Ever since then we’ve talked at every track meet we’ve been at.”
Nelson had fun competing with Olson.
And now they share the Class C state meet record together at 6-10, passing a previous three-way tie at 6-9.
“As much I hated the fact that (Olson) was making it, I loved it,” Nelson said. “I’d like to win, but if I would have seen him go out in his last state track meet winning the high jump, especially at those heights, if I lose to a great competitor like that as long as I performed to the best of my ability I’m going to be happy with it.”
Photos: Classes A and B wrap up on Day 2 of the state track and field meet
Crete's Michael Willey competes in the Class B boys long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Pierce's Elly Piper competes in the Class B girls shot at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Creighton Prep's Paul Lampert competes in the Class A boys pole vault at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Sara Iburg competes in the Class A girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Sam Cappos competes in the Class A boys discus at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Beatrice's Preston Witulski competes in the Class B boys long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Pierce's Jozy Piper competes in the Class B girls shot put at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Sage Burbach competes in the Class B girls shot put at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Landon Kruse competes in the wheelchair Class A boys 800-meter race at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Reece Grosserode competes in the Class A boys long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (114) and Arlington's Keelianne Green race to the finish in the Class B girls 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Stella Miner (286) leads Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn in the Class A girls 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Northwest's Reba Mader (201) competes in the Class B girls 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Kinsley Ragland competes in the Class A girls shot put at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos wins the Class A girls 300-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Beatrice's Morgan Mahoney runs in the Class B boys 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand wins the Class A 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere wins the Class B 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont's Carter Waters finishes second in the Class A boys 1,600-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Boone Central's Jackson Roberts wins the Class B boys 300-meter hurdles finals at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand wins the Class A girls 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Grant Wasserman runs in the Class A boys 1600-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs wins the Class A boys 1600-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman finishes second in the Class A boys 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere wins the Class B boys 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Central's Jaylen Lloyd runs in the Class A boys 200-meter dash finals at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Thomas Greisen runs in the Class A boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Matthew Dunaski runs in the Class A boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs wins the Class A boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Jaida Rowe carries the team trophy after Southwest won the Class A girls team race at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn (left) and Jaida Rowe hold the team trophy after the Silver Hawks won the Class A title at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
St. Paul's Conner Wells runs in the Class B boys 400-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont's Tyson Baker wins the Class A boys 400-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Michael Bolen (left) embraces teammate Dominic Sander after the unified 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Waverly's Sydney Hanke starts the Class B girls 4x100-meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand (left) celebrates her Class A 100-meter dash win with Omaha Burke's Zakeirah Johnson at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere (left) greets Blair's Ethan Baessler after winning in the Class B 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northwest's Samantha Roby anchors to win the Class B girls 4x100-meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Javon Leuty wins the Class A boys 110-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Javon Leuty wins the Class A boys 110-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere wins the Class B boys 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson wins the Class B boys 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
From left, Lincoln High's Javon Leuty, Lincoln East's Dash Bauman, and Lincoln Pius X's Joe Staab compete in the Class A boys 110-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Javon Leuty celebrates his win in the Class A boys 110-meter hurdles Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Neryah Hekl runs in the Class A 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos wins the Class A girls 100-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High's SaReya Giebelhaus leads off to win the Class A girls 4x100-meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand crosses the finish line to win the Class A 4x100-meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Columbus Scotus' Grace Mustard falls in the Class B girls 100-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Jacob Horner falls as he competes in the Class B boys 110-meter hurdles with Central City's Tyler Carroll (left) and Chadron's Xander Provance at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand (left) wins the Class A 100-meter dash as Omaha Burke's Zakeirah Johnson finishes second at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Northwest's Samantha Roby anchors to win the Class B girls 4x100-meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere anchors to win the Class B boys 4x100-meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Chadron's Xander Provance celebrates his win in the Class B 110-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Laney Songster (left) and Lincoln Southwest's Jaida Rowe compete at the Class A boys 100-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson (left) crosses the finish line to win the Class B girls 100-meter dash next to Beatrice's Morgan Mahoney at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
From left, Lincoln East's Mia Murray, Fremont's Elli Dahl, Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn, and Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers look for position at the start of the Class A girls 1,600-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers wins the Class A girls 1,600-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or
bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!