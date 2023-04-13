OMAHA — The competition within the competition was on top of the hill Thursday at Papillion-La Vista South High School.

There, on a wind-battered patch of ground that had athletes and spectators searching for cover, Lincoln East's Sam Cappos and Papio South's Caiden Fredrick went head-to-head for the first time this season in a matchup of the state's top throwers.

And it was Cappos who came out on top, finishing first to Fredrick's second in both the shot put and discus at the Titan Classic.

The anticipated battle has been set up by years of tight competition and strong starts to 2023 for both athletes.

Cappos, an Arizona State recruit, has the best discus mark in the state so far this spring at 192 feet, 3 inches. Next is Fredrick, who threw 185-9 Thursday to hold the lead until Cappos got him on the final throw of the competition by going 186-8.

It's Fredrick who leads the state in the shot put after throwing 62-10¾ last week. You can probably guess who's second. It's Cappos, whose throw of 61-8½ Thursday is the second-best mark in Nebraska. Every 60-foot throw in the state this season belongs to those two.

Fredrick's throw ranked fifth nationally heading into Thursday, while Cappos' big toss in the discus is fourth in the country.

"It's really awesome. We train together, we're good buddies, and it's been back and forth now the last three seasons," Cappos said. "Usually we'll text each other after meets and say what we did. I think going forward for us this season it's going to be really close."

Fredrick, a South Dakota State commit, is the defending state champion in the discus after a throw of 185-6 last season, with Cappos finishing fourth. In the shot, Cappos finished second, leading the event until the final throws, while Fredrick was fourth.

"It's so much fun," Fredrick said of the battles between the two. "He's really one of the only guys in the state that I'm really competing with, so it's fun to get some good competition. It's not fun to lose, but it's still fun."

For Cappos, the discus results this season have been a pleasant surprise. After leading Nebraska all of last season in the shot put, and finishing fourth at high school nationals this year in early March, Cappos said he still hasn't quite gotten to where he wants to go in that event.

It will come with time, and more competition throws, he said. But the strong offseason built confidence that he could compete with the best in the country. And a strong winter of training allowed him to shed 20 pounds, then add back 10 pounds of muscle — a development that has drastically improved his discus numbers.

"I'm definitely happy with the discus, shot put not so much, I thought I'd go a little bit farther in the shot put, but I'm throwing well in training," Cappos said. "So I know once those training marks turn into fouls, those fouls will turn into marks. So it will happen soon."

In other events, East's Dash Bauman and Papillion-La Vista's Jesse Malone both used the stiff south wind to run in the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.20 seconds, which is the best mark in the state this spring.

Another East runner, senior Berlyn Schutz, had a big day with wins in the 800 (2:16.6) and the 1,600 (5:07.99). Schutz's 800 time is the best in the state so far this season, while her 1,600 time is second-best. Mia Murry was second to Schutz in the 1,600 before winning the 3,200 in 11:27.4.

Kansas commit Isaac Graff was also a double-winner for the Spartans, brining home gold in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Lincoln High's Donald DeFrand Jr. uncorked a 22-11½ long jump to win gold.

East won the boys title with 128.75 points, easily outdistancing Papio South's 96. Lincoln High was third with Lincoln Northeast ninth.

Papio South won the girls team title with 125 points. East was second at 103.5. Lincoln High was fourth, and Northeast eighth.