Track opens a 'meaningful' door for North Star's Dunaski, who earns appointment to US Naval Academy

In addition to helping his team in the relays and running events, Matthew Dunaski wants to finish in the top three in the high jump at this year's state track and field meet.

Whatever it takes to get there, he says. If that means having to go 6-6 or 6-8, then that's what he'll aim for.

When it comes to competing, the Lincoln North Star senior embraces the climb.

Truth is, Dunaski has been gradually climbing since his freshman year when he thought basketball would be his sport. But he took a liking to track and cross country — his growing interest pushed by the camaraderie of his teammates. He cleared quite a bar recently, committing to the U.S. Naval Academy, where he'll compete in track starting next fall.

"Even four, five years ago, middle school, I had no idea what career I wanted to do, but I wanted to do something worth my time, worth other people's time, something meaningful," said Dunaski, whose father also served in the Navy. "Military, that checks all the boxes.

"Just knowing that I'm doing something, not only for myself, but for my family for other people … being up there with some of the top people in the country that are doing the exact same thing as me."

About 17,000 high schoolers went through the appointment process to the Navy this year. About 6,000 of them were nominated and about 1,200 will make it to the school in Annapolis, Maryland.

Duanski went through the Naval Academy's summer seminar via Zoom and he attended a track camp in Annapolis last year. He went through a long interview process and was nominated by three Nebraska politicians, which helped set him on his way.

The application process includes having to pass a fitness test. That may have been the easy part for an athlete as versatile as Dunaski.

In addition to being a returning state high jump medalist — he placed fifth with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches, last year — Dunaski competes in the 800 and helps the relay teams. He also runs cross country, placing 71st as a junior before shooting up to 27th as a senior.

He played basketball for the Navigators for three seasons before giving it up as a senior to focus on winter training for track. That meant more time in the weight room and working on technique and form at The TrackVille in Lincoln.

The additional work is paying off. Dunaski had his best indoor marks as a high school competitor earlier this spring, and he's confident he'll continue to improve as the outdoor season progresses. He went a season-best 6-2 to win the high jump at last weekend's Ralston Relays.

Track and field wasn't much of an option for Dunaski when he was a freshman. But as North Star coach Matt Musiel put it, he got a hold of Dunaski as a sophomore and has enjoyed watching the senior grow.

"I think you especially get a lot of satisfaction from what where he started," Musiel said. "He wasn't this freshman phenom that takes Nebraska by storm.

"The characteristics, and physically he's grown, so to see a final product here in high school, it's neat to see."

The Naval Academy coaches see Dunaski competing as a decathlete in college. That means learning new events like the pole vault, but Dunaski is ready for it.

Musiel said the senior has the discipline and structure to succeed at the next level and at a military academy. Those traits have Dunaski feeling good physically and mentally going into the final weeks of his final prep season.

It's a journey that was built on growth and sacrifice — the decision to give up basketball this season was not easy, Dunaski notes. And also one built by his teammates. That's what Duanski will remember most about his climb.

"Obviously all athletes like their success at meets and they like the medals and they like the validation," Dunaski said. "But having good teammates, good teammates to practice with, to run with that aren't selfish athletes … we all have our goals, but we're all just trying to help each other out. And seeing them grow along with me is kind of its own validation."

