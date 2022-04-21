Title sweep — and a near-record jump — has Pius X's Grosserode encouraged about what's ahead

Reece Grosserode nearly jumped into the record books Thursday.

He hit the sand at 49 feet, 7 inches, on his fifth triple jump attempt, which would have set a Class A state record, but the mark was nullified.

"Fouled by half a chute," the Lincoln Pius X junior said. "I was in shock."

That didn't discourage one of the state's top boys jumpers. In fact, Grosserode was very encouraged by his jumps Thursday.

He swept the triple and long jump titles at the Harold Scott track and field meet at Beechner Athletic Complex, and the near-record attempt in the triple showed that Grosserode is very capable of leaving a very big mark this season.

"I thought they were great," Grosserode said. "My training's been going good lately, and today was the first nice day we've had all year."

Grosserode won the long jump with a leap of 22-5¾ on his first attempt. A "super-bad" calf cramp prevented him from finishing out the event.

He shook off the cramp to win the triple jump by nearly 4 feet. Grosserode won with a leap of 47-2½, just under his season-best mark of 47-10, which ranks second in the state.

Grosserode is third in the state in the long jump.

He credits the weight room to his longer attempts this season.

"Really focusing my time in there lately," said Grosserode, who began doing indoor circuits in October up until February before jumping to a school-record mark in the triple at the Northeast Relays.

Grosserode was one of two Lincoln field event competitors to win two titles Thursday.

Lincoln East junior thrower Sam Cappos continued his season medal rush with first-place showings in the shot put and discus.

Cappos entered the meet with a state-leading toss of 61-5 (at last week's Papillion-La Vista South meet), and immediately posted a better mark, throwing a personal-best 62-8¾ on his first attempt.

Cappos, the state leader in both throws, later won the discus with a throw of 163-5, which came in the finals.

Another thrower, Kinsley Ragland, used a personal-best throw on an early attempt to win the girls shot put.

The Lincoln North Star senior and South Dakota recruit went 43 feet on her first attempt, edging Class A state leader Katharine Beachler of Millard North.

"I'm a very anxious person, so that first throw is usually quite important for me," Ragland said.

Ragland only went over 40 feet once last year, but more time in the weight room has led to more strength and longer throws this year. She has set multiple PR marks this spring.

The goal Thursday was to go 43 feet. Ragland did just that and beat a competitor that she'll likely see at this year's state meet. Earlier this year, Ragland was leading the shot put at the Millard South Invitational before Beachler threw 43 feet on her final attempt to win.

"It was kind of heartbreaking for me, so this meet was very important for me personally, not to beat her per se, but I'm here to throw better for myself and it's nice to get a win against her because she's a very talented thrower," Ragland said.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

