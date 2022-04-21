Title sweep — and a near-record jump — has Pius X's Grosserode encouraged about what's ahead

Reece Grosserode nearly jumped into the record books Thursday.
He hit the sand at 49 feet, 7 inches, on his fifth triple jump attempt, which would have set a Class A state record, but the mark was nullified.
"Fouled by half a chute," the Lincoln Pius X junior said. "I was in shock."
That didn't discourage one of the state's top boys jumpers. In fact, Grosserode was very encouraged by his jumps Thursday.
He swept the triple and long jump titles at the Harold Scott track and field meet at Beechner Athletic Complex, and the near-record attempt in the triple showed that Grosserode is very capable of leaving a very big mark this season.
"I thought they were great," Grosserode said. "My training's been going good lately, and today was the first nice day we've had all year."
Grosserode won the long jump with a leap of 22-5¾ on his first attempt. A "super-bad" calf cramp prevented him from finishing out the event.
He shook off the cramp to win the triple jump by nearly 4 feet. Grosserode won with a leap of 47-2½, just under his season-best mark of 47-10, which ranks second in the state.
Grosserode is third in the state in the long jump.
He credits the weight room to his longer attempts this season.
"Really focusing my time in there lately," said Grosserode, who began doing indoor circuits in October up until February before jumping to a school-record mark in the triple at the Northeast Relays.
Grosserode was one of two Lincoln field event competitors to win two titles Thursday.
Lincoln East junior thrower Sam Cappos continued his season medal rush with first-place showings in the shot put and discus.
Cappos entered the meet with a state-leading toss of 61-5 (at last week's Papillion-La Vista South meet), and immediately posted a better mark, throwing a personal-best 62-8¾ on his first attempt.
Cappos, the state leader in both throws, later won the discus with a throw of 163-5, which came in the finals.
Another thrower, Kinsley Ragland, used a personal-best throw on an early attempt to win the girls shot put.
The Lincoln North Star senior and South Dakota recruit went 43 feet on her first attempt, edging Class A state leader Katharine Beachler of Millard North.
"I'm a very anxious person, so that first throw is usually quite important for me," Ragland said.
Ragland only went over 40 feet once last year, but more time in the weight room has led to more strength and longer throws this year. She has set multiple PR marks this spring.
The goal Thursday was to go 43 feet. Ragland did just that and beat a competitor that she'll likely see at this year's state meet. Earlier this year, Ragland was leading the shot put at the Millard South Invitational before Beachler threw 43 feet on her final attempt to win.
"It was kind of heartbreaking for me, so this meet was very important for me personally, not to beat her per se, but I'm here to throw better for myself and it's nice to get a win against her because she's a very talented thrower," Ragland said.
Photos: Harold Scott Invite gets ideal weather for full day of track and field action
Fans take in the boys shot put action during the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont's Ashton Swinscoe competes in the boys shot put during the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Sam Cappos competes in the boys shot put during the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Student athletes from Lincoln High, Lincoln Eas, and O'Gorman (South Dakota) compete in the 1,600-meter relay during the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont's Hailey Newill competes in the girls pole vault during the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont's Hailey Newill competes in the girls pole vault during the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Madison Adams competes in the girls discus during the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Kaidyn Jackson competes in the boys long jump during the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Madison Adams competes in the girls discus during the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Adonis Hutchinson competes in the boys long jump during the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Reece Grosserode competes in the boys long jump during the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Reece Grosserode is airborne in the boys long jump during the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The girls 3,200-meter run takes place at the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Sam Cappos warms up ahead of the boys shot put Thursday at the Harold Scott Invitational at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The first group of runners round the second turn during the girls 1,600-meter run at Beechner Athletic Complex on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Runners race against one another during the girls 800-meter run at Beechner Athletic Complex on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's JP Mattern races for the finish line against Lincoln East's Dash Bauman during the 300-meter hurdles race at the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Dylan Hallett crosses the finish line during the Harold Scott Invitational 300-meter hurdles Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs crosses the finish line in the 1,600 meters Thursday at the Harold Scott Invitational at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman stretches out to reach the finish line during the 100-meter at the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand crosses the finish line during the girls 100 meters Thursday during the Harold Scott Invitational at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Athletes' shadows stretch along the stadium wall as fans watch the 200-meter dash Thursday during the Harold Scott Invitational at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The sun set behind the Nebraska State Capitol on Thursday as seen from Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The sun begins to set behind the Nebraska State Capitol on Thursday as seen from Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos flies over hurdles during the girls 100-meter hurdles during the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
