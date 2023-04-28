Three track meets, three classes, three races, three state records.

It was a day to take things low Wednesday around Nebraska amid the push toward next month’s state meet as three state records, all at least 16 years old, were broken.

Lincoln Pius X senior Kate Campos set the all-class and Class A state record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.80 seconds, becoming the first girl from Nebraska to run sub-43 seconds in the race.

The Wichita State commit was already second on the all-time charts after a 43.10 last season, so it was only a matter of time (no pun intended) before Campos took down the all-time mark.

She did so at the George Anderson Omaha North Invitational held at Omaha Benson, breaking the previous record of 43.04 by Millard North’s Kianna Elahi in 2007.

At the Crete Invitational, the Waverly boys 1,600 relay team of Braxton Smith, Daniel Kasparek, Drew Moser and AJ Heffelfinger took down a 43-year-old mark with their time of 3:18.79 at Doane University.

That mark bests Aurora’s previous Class B state record of 3:21.7, set in 1980, ranks fifth all-time in all classes and is 2.31 seconds off the all-class mark set by Millard West at the 2013 state meet.

And in the race of the day, four-time state cross country champion Carson Noecker took down a Class C record while finishing second.

Noecker finished behind Norfolk's Isaac Ochoa in the 1,600 at the Norfolk Track Classic, with Ochoa winning in 4:16.38 and Noecker second in 4:17.8.

Noecker's time is a Class C record, breaking a mark set 56 years ago by Hebron's Larry Kassebaum at the 1967 state meet. Kassebaum ran a 4:18.6.

Ochoa's time was good enough to set meet and stadium records in the event at Johnny Carson Field in Norfolk.

A big day to be sure, and one that could portend a record-setting state meet in May.

