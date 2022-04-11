Teamwork, swagger lead Waverly duo to big day at the track; 'We want to win, and we want to dominate'

WAVERLY — Waverly’s Grant Schere and Cole Murray each gave the same answer when asked why they’re performing so well individually this year.

Teamwork.

“Practice with the team and the mood of everyone in general pushes me to be a better me,” Schere said. “We like to joke at practice that nothing can stop us when we’re a team. It really just proves that as long as you’re in a good mood, and it’s a nice day here like today, anything's possible.”

At Waverly’s newly built home track on Monday afternoon, the pair helped carry the Vikings to a boys team championship.

Schere placed first in the 100-meter dash in 11.04 seconds — now the best time in Class B and a new personal record. He also placed first in the 200 in :22.58, which moved him to second in Class B.

Schere said he’s happy with where he’s at after breaking his hip last year.

“I feel like I’ve been doing pretty good, especially coming off of an injury last year, so just the opportunity to run is a blessing,” he said.

Murray placed first in the 800 with a personal record of 1:56:77, which leads Class B and is second in the state overall. Besides his teammates, Murray also gave credit to his coaches.

“Every day in practice, we push each other so much,” Murray said. “Shoutout to all of the coaches. Heck of a workout ... has me almost throwing up every time. It’s perfect. That’s what it takes to win, so I’m glad they’re doing it for us.”

Murray also said the 4x400-meter relay is his favorite event and for good reason. The team placed first Monday in 3:25:72, breaking the meet record and extending its lead atop the Class B charts.

“Our team has a little swagger when it comes to that,” Murray said. “Being returning state champs, we hold ourselves to a higher standard than some of these schools. We want to win, and we want to dominate.”

Another athlete who stood out Monday was Norris’ Taylor Bredthauer. The leader in Class B in the 100, Bredthauer was second in the prelims behind Northwest’s Avyn Urbanski.

Bredthauer turned it up in the finals.

She placed first in :12:12, a personal record and the leading time in the state regardless of class. Even with the win, she still was focused on how she could improve.

“I stood up a little too early in my blocks and lost my form a little there at the end, but pretty good,” Bredthauer said.

Bredthauer also placed first in the 200 in :25:30, which is a PR and leads the state, and was first in long jump (17 feet, 6 inches). Norris won the girls team title.

“I’m hoping by the end of the year to get into the 19s or 20 as a PR," Bredthauer said. "Today didn’t go as I wanted, but that’s OK because we all have our off days. Long jump is my best event, and it’s also my favorite.”

Other notable top finishers:

* Beatrice's Madeline Swanson won the girls pole vault (10-10).

* Lincoln Christian's Hudson Opp won the boys 3,200 run (10:35:07).

* Norris' Riley Boonstra won the boys 1,600 run (4:42:51), Mitchell Jacobs won the boys pole vault (13-2), Sage Burbach won the girl shot put (40-9½) and the boys 4x800 relay placed first (8:16:85).

* Wahoo's Carson Lavaley won the boys discus (160-1) and Benji Nelson won the boys triple jump (42-6).

* Waverly's Alex Leuenberger won the boys 400 (:50:16) and Cohen Burhoop won the boys high jump (6-1).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0