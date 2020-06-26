Superior's Meyer named Gatorade track athlete of the year
State track and field, Day 1, 5/17

Superior's Kalynn Meyer competes in the finals of Class C girls discus during the first day of the state high school track and field meet in May 2019 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

For the third straight year, Kalynn Meyer is the Nebraska Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year.

Gatorade is honoring athletes despite the cancellation of the spring sports season.

Meyer entered 2020 seeking to set some big marks before heading to Nebraska to play volleyball. Her throw of 176 feet, 8 inches in the discus in 2019 ranks No. 18 on the national high school history charts.

She ranked third nationally in 2019 in discus with a toss of 49 feet, 5 inches, which came at the state track and field meet.

Meyer was named the Journal Star's co-girls athlete of the year. She's the first three-time winner of the award.

 

