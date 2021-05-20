State track: Your quick guide to highlights, videos and photos from Classes A and D

Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke: Like DeFrand, he swept the Class A sprint crowns, winning the 100 in :10.57 and the 200 in :21.63. The junior also is a highly touted football recruit.

Macy Richardson, Sterling: In her first state meet, the sophomore won gold medals in the triple jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. She scored 33 of her team's 36 points, leading the Jets to Class D team title.

Elli Dahl, Fremont: Won the Class A 1,600 in 5:00.58 and the 3,200 in 10:47.65 in helping the Tigers to the team title.

Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South: After blazing his way onto the all-time charts (third place now) in the 3,200 on Wednesday, Hinrichs moved up to fifth on the 1,600 charts with a state meet-winning time of 4:12.40.

Gold rush