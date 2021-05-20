State track: Your quick guide to highlights, videos and photos from Classes A and D

OMAHA — We're two days in at the high school state track and field meet at Omaha Burke Stadium. Classes A and D crowned their champions Wednesday and Thursday, and B and C will take over the track Friday and Saturday.
Here's a rundown of highlights from the first two days:
Team champions
Class A boys: Elkhorn South.
Class A girls: Fremont.
Class D boys: Osceola.
Class D girls: Sterling.
Shining performers
Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: The sophomore sprinter left Omaha with a lot more weight in his bag. He won four Class D gold medals — 100-, 200-, 400- and 1,600-meter relay — Thursday, and only a wind-aided reading kept his time of 22.19 seconds in the 200 from going down as a Class D record.
Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High: The junior swept the 100 (:11.67) and 200 (:24.53) titles, and anchored the Links' gold-medal 400 relay team.
Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke: Like DeFrand, he swept the Class A sprint crowns, winning the 100 in :10.57 and the 200 in :21.63. The junior also is a highly touted football recruit.
Macy Richardson, Sterling: In her first state meet, the sophomore won gold medals in the triple jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. She scored 33 of her team's 36 points, leading the Jets to Class D team title.
Elli Dahl, Fremont: Won the Class A 1,600 in 5:00.58 and the 3,200 in 10:47.65 in helping the Tigers to the team title.
Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South: After blazing his way onto the all-time charts (third place now) in the 3,200 on Wednesday, Hinrichs moved up to fifth on the 1,600 charts with a state meet-winning time of 4:12.40.
Gold rush
* Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner will be remembered for her prowess on the basketball court, but the senior has some serious strides on the track. She won the Class D 400 and 800 races and anchored the 3,200 relay team that won gold, too. Weidner leaves high school having won three 800 golds, three 400 golds and two 3,200 relay golds.
* Omaha Marian senior Lauren Harris, who will run at Princeton, won her third Class A 400 title.
Worth noting
* North Platte's Kymani Sterling, who won the boys 400 in Class A, became the first Bulldog to win a state track championship since 2008.
* Osceola's claim of the Class D boys title snapped a string of five straight for Giltner.
