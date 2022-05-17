State track: Your guide to the team races, schedules and storylines to watch on the girls side

Prep Extra Podcast: Our picks for state champions this spring Welcome to Episode 30 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Led by numerous all-time performers, the girls field should make for a memorable week at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Class A

Wednesday: Field events—high jump, 9:30 a.m.; pole vault, to follow Class B; discus, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (finals in 3,200 relay, 3,200); Thursday: Field events—triple jump, 9:30 a.m.; high jump, 11:30 a.m.; shot put, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (all finals).

Projected state meet scoring (based on district results): Lincoln Southwest 97.87, Fremont 54, Lincoln Pius X 53.37, Omaha Westside 52, Omaha Burke 43.66, Elkhorn South 40.

Defending state champion: Fremont.

Top storylines

DeFrand goes for records: Not only will Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand, a Florida State recruit, look to defend her all-class gold titles in the 100 and 200, but she'll also be seeking state records after tying the 100 mark (11.60) last week at districts and running a wind-aided :23.84 in the 200 earlier this season.

Campos goes for hurdles sweep: Lincoln Pius X junior Kate Campos nearly set a state record in the 300 hurdles at the HAC meet, her time of :43.10 just 0.6 off the mark. Campos' 100 hurdles time of :14.19 is third on the all-time charts.

Doozy distance races: Four (!) runners in the 1,600 — Stella Milner (Omaha Westside), Brianna Rinn (Lincoln Southwest), Elli Dahl (Fremont) and Jacie Sievers (Elkhorn South) — are in the top 10 on the all-time charts. Milner and Rinn are on the all-time 800 charts and Sievers is sixth all-time in the 3,200. We should see some great races.

Class B

Wednesday: Field events—pole vault, 9 a.m.; discus, 9:30 a.m.; long jump, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (finals in 3,200 relay, 3,200); Thursday: Field events—high jump, 9:30 a.m.; shot put, 9:30 a.m.; triple jump, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (all finals).

Projected state meet scoring (based on district results): Elkhorn North 60, Pierce 55.06, Arlington 53.50, Beatrice 47, Norris 43.06, Bennington 37.

Defending state champion: York.

Top storylines

Sprints are loaded: The 100 and 200 races should be some of the most competitive at the entire meet. Norris' Taylor Bredhauer and Beatrice's Morgan Mahoney have gone back and forth in the 100, and both have sprinted to season-best :12.12s. Bennington's Kennedy Wade also will be in the mix.

Gubbels is back: There's a good reason why Kailynn Gubbels was the state's Nebraska Gatorade track athlete of the year. The senior won the 100 hurdles and high jump while setting a Class B meet record in the high jump. She's the Class B leader in three events.

Piper sisters: It could be a memorable week for the Piper twins, Elly and Jozy, of Pierce. Elly ranks first in the state in the shot put and Jozy is second. They're among the state leaders in the discus. The Class B discus field, by the way, is loaded.

Class C

Friday: Field events—pole vault, to follow Class D; discus, 9:30 a.m.; discus, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (finals in 3,200 relay, 3,200); Saturday: Field events—triple jump, 9:30 a.m.; high jump, 11:30 a.m.; shot put, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (all finals).

Projected state meet scoring (based on district results): Hastings SC 46, Chase County 43.75, Lincoln Lutheran 39.50, Superior 38, Bishop Neumann 34.50, Hartington CC 34.

Defending state champion: Chase County.

Top storylines

Rodencal goes for four (more): One of the most impressive performances at last year's state meet came from Adrianna Rodencal, who won four gold medals. The Lincoln Lutheran senior is the Class C leader in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 100 and 200. She's also on the all-time state charts in the 100 hurdles.

She's a freshman! Story Rasby is ready to begin her, well, story at the state meet. The Sutherland freshman is Class C's top runner in the 200 and 400, and she'll also contend for a state title in the 800. Her time of :57.36 in the 400 ranks second in the state.

Class D

Friday: Field events—pole vault, 9 a.m.; discus, 9:30 a.m.; long jump, 11:30 a.m.; shot put, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (finals in 3,200 relay, 3,200); Saturday: Field events—high jump, 9:30 a.m.; shot put, 9:30 a.m.; triple jump 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (all finals).

Projected state meet scoring (based on district results): Overton 49.10, Sterling 39, Osceola 36, Meridian 31.10, Fullerton 31, North Platte St. Pat's 30.50.

Defending state champion: Sterling.

Top storylines

Richardson's gold rush: Sterling junior Macy Richardson, an all-state basketball player, won three gold medals last year (both hurdles and triple jump). She's the Class D leader in the 300 hurdles and triple jump this spring.

Jumping off the page: The jumps should be very competitive. Richardson will be pushed by Mae Siegel (North Platte St. Pat's) and Teagan Gonsior (Fullerton) in the triple jump, and Gonsior popped for an 18-foot, 2½-inch leap in the long jump at districts.

Girls on the all-time charts

100—DeFrand, Lincoln High, tied 1st, :11.60; 200—DeFrand, Lincoln High, 1st, :23.84; 100 hurdles—Campos, Pius X, 3rd, :14.19; Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, 4th, :14.21; Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 6th, :14.24; 800—Milner, Omaha Westside, 4th, 2:12.10; Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 7th, 2:13.07; 1,600—Milner, Omaha Westside, 4th, 4:53.90; Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 5th, 4:54.74; Dahl, Fremont, 8th, 4:55.77; Sievers, Elkhorn South, 10th, 4:56.95; 3,200—Sievers, Elkhorn South, 6th, 10:38.49; 3,200 relay—Lincoln Southwest, 6th, 9:20.94; 400 relay—Lincoln High, 6th, :47.92; pole vault—Kimpson, Papio South, 3rd, 13-0; long jump—Davies, Omaha Westside, 6th, 19-7½; Ella Gardner, Superior, 7th, 19-6¾; high jump—Gubbels, Arlington, 8th, 5-10.



