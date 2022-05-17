State track: Your guide to the team races, schedules and storylines to watch on the boys side

Prep Extra Podcast: Our picks for state champions this spring Welcome to Episode 30 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

From Gabe Hinrichs closing out a decorated prep career to Carter Nelson just getting started, here's what to watch for when the boys hit the track this week at Omaha Burke Stadium:

Class A

Wednesday: Field events—high jump, 9:30 a.m.; shot put, 9:30 a.m.; triple jump, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (finals in 3,200 relay, 3,200); Thursday: Field events—pole vault, 9 a.m.; discus, 9:30 a.m.; long jump, 11:30 a.m.; discus, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (all finals).

Projected state meet scoring (based on district results): Omaha Central 91, Fremont 70, Lincoln East 70, Creighton Prep 49, North Platte 42, Gretna 41.

Defending state champion: Elkhorn South.

Top storylines

See Lloyd run, see Lloyd jump: Omaha Central's Jaylen Lloyd, a DI football prospect, has a chance for four gold medals, which you don't see in Class A often. The junior is the state leader in the triple and long jumps, and he'll be among the favorites in the 100 and 200. There will be a lot of great athletes at the state meet, and Lloyd is definitely at or near the top.

Lloyd-Coleman-Genatone II: The state's three fastest times in the 100 came in one race last week. Lloyd, Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman and North Platte's Vince Genatone competed against each other in districts in Gretna and finished one, two, three, respectively. Give us more of that!

Spartan gold spree: Lincoln East has a chance to win multiple gold medals, starting with Coleman, who is among the favorites in the 100 and 200. Junior Sam Cappos is the Class A leader in the shot put and he has yet to lose this season. He'll go for the throws sweep. Gabe Miles has a chance to produce points, too, in the 200 and 400.

Hinrichs' swan song: One of the best long-distance runners is set for his final meet. Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs is in the all-time charts in the 800 (eighth), 1,600 (second) and 3,200 (third). He's hoping to break the state record (4:09.60) in the 1,600.

Class B

Wednesday: Field events—triple jump, 9:30 a.m.; high jump, 11:30 a.m.; shot put, 9:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (finals in 3,200 relay, 3,200); Thursday: Field events—pole vault, to follow Class A; long jump, 9:30 a.m.; discus, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (all finals).

Projected state meet scoring (based on district results): Sidney 72.50, Chadron 44, Waverly 44, Aurora 43, McCook 42.25, Lexington 32.

Defending state champion: Hastings.

Top storylines

Circle the boys 400: This will be a fun one. Three of the five fastest times in the state this year came from Class B. Sidney's Mitchell Deer is the state leader at :49.18, and St. Paul teammates Conner Wells (:49.26) and Rylan Birkby (:49.50) are not far behind. Watch for Deer and Wells in the 800, too.

Top dog from Aurora: Gage Griffith will be a heavy favorite to win shot put, and he has the state's top throw in the discus at 186 feet, 3 inches. They won't be competing in the same class, but it should be fun to see Griffith and Cappos (in Class A) try to outdo each other for all-class gold. Griffith, by the way, broke a 51-year school mark in the discus, a record previously held by Tom Kropp. Yeah, that's big.

Class C

Friday: Field events—high jump, 9:30 a.m.; shot put, 9:30 a.m.; triple jump, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (finals in 3,200 relay, 3,200); Saturday: Field events—pole vault, 9 a.m.; discus, 9:30 a.m.; long jump, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (all finals).

Projected state meet scoring (based on district results): Battle Creek 57.33, Hartington CC 41.30, Superior 31, Bishop Neumann 30.33, Norfolk Catholic 30, Stanton 29.

Defending state champion: Aquinas.

Top storylines

Noecker's distance prowess: A state cross country champ, too, Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker will aim for a title repeat in the 3,200. His time of 9:11.07 this year is a Class C record and ranks second in the state only to Hinrichs. The junior also is the Class C leader in the 1,600.

Carter Nelson: How good of an athlete is Carter Nelson? Well, the Ainsworth native is the state leader in the high jump at 7-0, which is tied for ninth on the all-time charts. Then a day after receiving a scholarship offer to play at Nebraska, the sophomore uncorked a Class C-leading throw of 175 feet in the discus at districts.

Class D

Friday: Field events—triple jump, 9:30 a.m.; high jump, 11:30 a.m.; shot put, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (finals in 3,200 relay, 3,200); Saturday: Field events—pole vault, after Class C pole vault; long jump, 9:30 a.m.; discus, 11:30 a.m.; running events—1:30 p.m. (all finals).

Projected state meet scoring (based on district results): North Platte St. Pat's 44.50, Osceola 36, Riverside 32, Kenesaw 29, Mullen 28, Burwell 28.

Defending state champion: Osceola.

Top storylines

Zooming Zelasney: One of the biggest splashes at last year's state meet came from the smallest class as Isaiah Zelasney won four gold medals (100, 200, 400 and 4x400 relay). He looks to make it eight golds in two years, but he'll be challenged in the sprints by Brady junior Dillon Miller, the class leader in the 100 and 200.

Triple Berger, anyone? Another Class D standout in a position to win multiple gold medals is Riverside senior Tony Berger. He's the class leader in the triple jump, is second in the long jump and is the favorite to win the 110 hurdles. His leap of 45-11 in the triple ranks seventh in the state.

Boys on the all-time charts

200—Coleman, Lincoln East, tied for 10th, :21.31; 800—Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 8th, 1:52.61; 1,600—Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 2nd, 4:10.35; 3,200—Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 3rd, 8:57.80; 3,200 relay—Fremont, 1st, 7:42.42; high jump—Nelson, Ainsworth, tied 10th, 7-0; long jump—Lloyd, Omaha Central, 7th, 24-1¾; triple jump—Lloyd, Omaha Central, 9th, 48-6.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.