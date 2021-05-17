State track: Your guide to the team races and athletes to watch on the girls side

Anna Vedral, Lincoln Pius X: Vedral is just five months into her pole vault career, and the senior leads the state with a performance of 12 feet, 1 inch, just 1 inch off the state all-time charts. Vedral also is one of the top hurdlers in Class A with a season-best :15.02, not far off the Class A leading :14.99 from her teammate Kate Campos.

Class B

Schedule: Session 2 (3 p.m.) on Friday and Saturday.

NTFC rankings: 1. York, 2. Elkhorn North, 3. Waverly, 4. Northwest, 5. Sidney.

Projected state meet team scoring based on district results: Elkhorn North 67.75, Sidney 67, York 54.25, Blair 50, Arlington 42.

Athletes to watch

Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington: The junior is a star both on the track and in the field events. Gubbels has cleared 5-10 in high jump this season, putting her in a tie for fourth on the all-time charts. Her state-leading time of :14.52 in the 100 hurdles is just outside the all-time top 10, while she also leads B in the 300s (:45.58).