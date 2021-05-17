State track: Your guide to the team races and athletes to watch on the girls side

The state track and field meet will run Wednesday through Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium. Ron Powell takes a closer look at the girls side. Catch the boys preview Tuesday.
Class A
Schedule: Session 2 (3 p.m.) on Wednesday and Thursday.
Nebraska Track & Field Coaches rankings: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 2. Fremont, 3. Millard West, 4. Papillion-La Vista South, 5. Lincoln Pius X.
Projected state meet team scoring based on district results: Fremont 93.33, Southwest 92.57, Millard West 63, Papillion-La Vista South 58.20, Kearney 45.
Athletes to watch
Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High: The junior finally got a chance to show what she can do in high school, and she’s responded by moving into fourth in the state all-time charts in the 100-meter dash with the fastest electronic time in state history (11.67 seconds) and fourth all-time in the 200 (:24.36, third-fastest electronic time). DeFrand combined with teammates Jamiah Patterson, Neryah Hekl and Zainab Funnah to win the 400 relay at districts in a state-leading time of :48.18.
Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest: The junior crashed the all-time charts at districts by running a 2:13.07 in the 800, which is sixth fastest in state history. Rinn also is a title contender in the 1,600.
Anna Vedral, Lincoln Pius X: Vedral is just five months into her pole vault career, and the senior leads the state with a performance of 12 feet, 1 inch, just 1 inch off the state all-time charts. Vedral also is one of the top hurdlers in Class A with a season-best :15.02, not far off the Class A leading :14.99 from her teammate Kate Campos.
Class B
Schedule: Session 2 (3 p.m.) on Friday and Saturday.
NTFC rankings: 1. York, 2. Elkhorn North, 3. Waverly, 4. Northwest, 5. Sidney.
Projected state meet team scoring based on district results: Elkhorn North 67.75, Sidney 67, York 54.25, Blair 50, Arlington 42.
Athletes to watch
Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington: The junior is a star both on the track and in the field events. Gubbels has cleared 5-10 in high jump this season, putting her in a tie for fourth on the all-time charts. Her state-leading time of :14.52 in the 100 hurdles is just outside the all-time top 10, while she also leads B in the 300s (:45.58).
Brynn Hirschfeld, York: The junior won the Class B 1,600 as a freshman two years ago and currently owns Class B’s best time this season in both the 800 (2:17.86) and 1,600 (5:11.02). Hirschfeld combines with teammates Kassidy Stuckey and Maddie Portwine to give the Dukes the best distance crew in Class B.
Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly: The senior Nebraska volleyball recruit has dedicated herself to track this spring, and she’s pushing Gubbels in all three of her events with season bests of :15.18 in the 100 highs, :45.60 in the 300 lows and 5-7 in the high jump.
Class C
Schedule: Session 1 (9 a.m.) on Friday and Saturday.
NTFC rankings: 1. Chase County, 2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 3. North Bend Central, 4. Syracuse, 5. David City.
Projected state meet team scoring based on district results: Hastings St. Cecilia 59, David City 38, Superior 37, Crofton 36, Chase County 33.64.
Athletes to watch
Jordyn Arens, Crofton: Leads the season Class C charts in both the 1,600 (5:18.32, eighth overall) and 3,200 (11:24.64, seventh overall).
Jessica Moss, Syracuse: The 2019 Class B high jump champion as a sophomore is one of the favorites for the C title this season with a class-leading height of 5-8.
Shayla Meyer, Superior: Her older sister, Kalynn, now a Husker volleyball player, won the last three Class C girls state discus titles. Shayla looks to continue that string with a state-leading distance of 140 feet, 7 inches.
Class D
Schedule: Session 1 (9 a.m.) on Wednesday and Thursday.
NTFC rankings: 1. Humphrey St. Francis, 2. Mullen, 3. Sterling, 4. Pender, 5. Fullerton.
Projected state meet scoring based on district results: Sterling and Humphrey St. Francis 40; Mullen 37, Pender and Wynot 31.
Athletes to watch
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: The Nebraska women’s basketball recruit won both the Class D 400 and 800 as a freshman and sophomore in 2018 and ’19. The senior currently leads Class D in the 800 and triple jump as well as running a leg on St. Francis’ 3,200 relay that tops the D charts.