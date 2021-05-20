State track: With all eyes on DeFrand, the Lincoln High sprinter dazzles in her first state appearance

How did DeFrand handle the pressure of knowing she's the one everyone is chasing?

"Before all of our races I get really nervous because I don't ever want to underestimate anybody," she said. "You never know what anybody else is capable of. I just tried to run my race and run for my time."

DeFrand said she wasn't overly happy with her 200 time. Her 100 time was good. She called her first race of the day — the 400 relay — "very special."

She anchored the Links' gold-medal relay squad, a team that includes Jamiah Patterson, Neryah Hekl and Zainab Funnah. They finished in :48.39, just off their season-best mark of :48.18.

"It meant a lot to me because we feel like family," DeFrand said. "For us to come out and win it was a big accomplishment for us."

The last time DeFrand was at the state track meet, she was a spectator. Because she moved from Colorado during the middle of the school year, she had to sit out of athletics for 90 days, which forced her to miss her freshman season.

She recalls the beautiful weather that day in Omaha. It was cloudy Thursday, but that didn't dampen what the state's fastest sprinter accomplished in about a two-month window.