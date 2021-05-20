State track: With all eyes on DeFrand, the Lincoln High sprinter dazzles in her first state appearance

OMAHA — Before this week, Dajaz DeFrand never competed at a state track meet.
Her sophomore year was shut down because of COVID-19, and she sat out her freshman year because of transfer rules.
Though a junior, she was the newbie at Omaha Burke Stadium this week.
And yet, the state's best sprinters were aiming for her. She was the heavy favorite to win the 100- and 200-meter races.
Like she did all season, DeFrand dazzled again, sprinting to gold medals in both events on a wet afternoon at the Class A state track and field championships.
"I feel like I waited a long time for this moment," she said.
Like on the track, DeFrand was quick to make her name known this season. She recorded the fastest electronic time in state history (11.67 seconds) in the 100 and is fourth on the all-time charts in the 200 (:24.36).
She wasn't near those marks Thursday, but still managed to pull away in each event, winning the 100 in :11.73 and the 200 in :24.53.
"The (final 100 meters of the 200), I just need to work on my endings, really, because I get tired after that," DeFrand said. "This curve is long. It feels like a 200 in itself, so I just had to make sure to stay relaxed and keep my mind right and just finish at the end."
How did DeFrand handle the pressure of knowing she's the one everyone is chasing?
"Before all of our races I get really nervous because I don't ever want to underestimate anybody," she said. "You never know what anybody else is capable of. I just tried to run my race and run for my time."
DeFrand said she wasn't overly happy with her 200 time. Her 100 time was good. She called her first race of the day — the 400 relay — "very special."
She anchored the Links' gold-medal relay squad, a team that includes Jamiah Patterson, Neryah Hekl and Zainab Funnah. They finished in :48.39, just off their season-best mark of :48.18.
"It meant a lot to me because we feel like family," DeFrand said. "For us to come out and win it was a big accomplishment for us."
The last time DeFrand was at the state track meet, she was a spectator. Because she moved from Colorado during the middle of the school year, she had to sit out of athletics for 90 days, which forced her to miss her freshman season.
She recalls the beautiful weather that day in Omaha. It was cloudy Thursday, but that didn't dampen what the state's fastest sprinter accomplished in about a two-month window.
"It feels good," she said. "I'm just glad that I came out and that my training really paid off."
DeFrand was the only girl in Class A to finish with three gold medals this week. Kearney's Lily Novacek and Fremont's Elli Dahl each won two.
Novacek, a senior, won the discus with a throw of 128 feet, 3 inches, and the shot put (Wednesday) in 42-7. Dahl, a junior, won the 1,600 in 5:00.58 and the 3,200 (Wednesday) in 10:47.65.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.