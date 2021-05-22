 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State track: Who were the all-class gold winners? Take a look at the list
0 comments

State track: Who were the all-class gold winners? Take a look at the list

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State track and field, 5.20

Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand wins the 100-meter dash Thursday at the Class A state track meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Lincoln High junior Dajaz DeFrand won three all-class gold medals at this year's state track and field meet. Here's a look at who joined her in earning top honors.

BOYS

100--Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke, :10.57.

200--Jackson, Omaha Burke, :21.63.

400--Conner Wells, St. Paul, :49.25.

800--Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 1:52.15.

1,600--Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:12.40.

3,200--Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 8:59.66.

100 hurdles--Gage Fries, Minden, :14.75.

300 hurdles--Ryan Kramer, Boone Central, :39.66.

400 relay--Creighton Prep, :42.76.

1,600 relay--Kearney, 3:24.01.

3,200 relay--Fremont, 7:53.03.

Shot put--Tristan Gray, Omaha North, 61-2.

Discus--Alex Herman, Papillion-La Vista, 180-2.

High jump--Reid Nelson, Elkhorn South, 6-8.

Long jump--Shon King, Norfolk, 23-2½.

Triple jump--Logan Moeller, Pierce, 46-2½.

Pole vault--Richard Butler, Papillion-La Vista South, 15-6.

GIRLS

100--Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, :11.73.

200--DeFrand, Lincoln High, :24.53.

400--Lauren Harris, Omaha Marian, :56.91.

800--Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 2:13.30.

1,600--Elli Dahl, Fremont, 5:00.58.

3,200--Dahl, Fremont, 10:47.65.

100 hurdles--Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, :14.59.

300 hurdles--Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly, :44.70.

400 relay--Lincoln High, :48.39.

1,600 relay--Millard West, 3:59.16.

3,200 relay--Fremont, 9:19.73.

Shot put--Jessica Stieb, Arcadia/Loup City, 44-7½.

Discus--Shayla Meyer, Superior, 138-9.

High jump--Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 5-8.

Long jump--Nebtom N'Da, Bellevue East, 18-11¾.

Triple jump--Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 39-9¾.

Pole vault--Anna Vedral, Lincoln Pius X, 12-0.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News