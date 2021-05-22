State track: Who were the all-class gold winners? Take a look at the list

Lincoln High junior Dajaz DeFrand won three all-class gold medals at this year's state track and field meet. Here's a look at who joined her in earning top honors.
BOYS
100--Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke, :10.57.
200--Jackson, Omaha Burke, :21.63.
400--Conner Wells, St. Paul, :49.25.
800--Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 1:52.15.
1,600--Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:12.40.
3,200--Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 8:59.66.
100 hurdles--Gage Fries, Minden, :14.75.
300 hurdles--Ryan Kramer, Boone Central, :39.66.
400 relay--Creighton Prep, :42.76.
1,600 relay--Kearney, 3:24.01.
3,200 relay--Fremont, 7:53.03.
Shot put--Tristan Gray, Omaha North, 61-2.
Discus--Alex Herman, Papillion-La Vista, 180-2.
High jump--Reid Nelson, Elkhorn South, 6-8.
Long jump--Shon King, Norfolk, 23-2½.
Triple jump--Logan Moeller, Pierce, 46-2½.
Pole vault--Richard Butler, Papillion-La Vista South, 15-6.
GIRLS
100--Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, :11.73.
200--DeFrand, Lincoln High, :24.53.
400--Lauren Harris, Omaha Marian, :56.91.
800--Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 2:13.30.
1,600--Elli Dahl, Fremont, 5:00.58.
3,200--Dahl, Fremont, 10:47.65.
100 hurdles--Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, :14.59.
300 hurdles--Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly, :44.70.
400 relay--Lincoln High, :48.39.
1,600 relay--Millard West, 3:59.16.
3,200 relay--Fremont, 9:19.73.
Shot put--Jessica Stieb, Arcadia/Loup City, 44-7½.
Discus--Shayla Meyer, Superior, 138-9.
High jump--Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 5-8.
Long jump--Nebtom N'Da, Bellevue East, 18-11¾.
Triple jump--Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 39-9¾.
Pole vault--Anna Vedral, Lincoln Pius X, 12-0.