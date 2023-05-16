The fun doesn’t stop after Class A and B finish up their state meets on Thursday. Classes C and D feature some of the biggest names in the state regardless of class, including athletes that will compete for all-class gold.

Here are a few things to keep tabs on when Classes C and D hit the track.

Star power

Some of the state’s top athletes — and maybe the best athlete — will get their turns come Friday and Saturday.

Start with Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson, the mega football recruit who exploded onto the scene last year when he cleared seven feet in the high jump as a sophomore on his way to winning a state title.

Nelson will be in the high jump again this year, but because of lingering injuries, jumped for the first time this season at districts. He cleared 6 feet, 1 inch there — while competing in multiple events at the same time — to hit the automatic qualifying mark and give himself a chance to repeat.

Nelson is also tied for the top mark in the Class C pole vault at 14-1 and he had the third-best discus throw in statewide Class C district competition.

He also gives Ainsworth a wildcard in the 400-meter relay, where he’ll run the anchor leg. The Bulldogs will have to come out of Heat 1 there if they want to snag a medal.

Another Power 5 football recruit, Iowa commit Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic, will be in contention for the all-class gold in the shot put.

Pieper owns the top throw in the state this spring, going 65-3¾ at districts — his record-breaking throw at the C-5 meet in Atkinson went so far, the shot bounced and rolled out of the sector and into a stand of trees behind.

The Class C throws will be fun to watch with Battle Creek junior Trent Uhlir, himself a standout football player, challenging Pieper in the shot and leading the state in the discus.

Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker is one of the biggest distance stars of the meet and will challenge for all-class gold in the 1,600 and 3,200. He already holds the state record in both events and is the state’s first four-time state cross country champion.

Noecker will also compete in the 3,200 relay, and the 800. With a two-day meet, Noecker has a chance to put up some historic numbers.

Osceola speedster Isaiah Zelasney will try to cap off one of the most decorated track careers ever over the weekend. Already the owner of eight gold medals in eight tries at state, Zelasney will try to add to his collection in the 100, 200 and 400. He’ll have his work cut out for him going against Overton’s Will Kulhanek and Brady’s Dillon Miller, who both broke the Class D 200 state record last week, but Zelasney has long shined on the big stage.

Parkview power

Parkview Christian's state contingent is small, but the quality more than makes up for the quantity.

Basketball stars Viktar Kachalouski and Maurice Reide will compete for titles in the high jump and triple jump, respectively. Kachalouski (6-5) has the second-best high jump mark in Class D while Reide has the third-longest triple jump in the class, less than two inches behind state leader Spencer Hillie of Plainview.

For the Parkview girls, Maria Pastrelo last week became the first girl in Class D to break 60 seconds in the 400 meters, running a 59.88 at district to stamp herself as the favorite in that event.

Pastrelo will also contend in the 100 and 200.

Eagle power

Bruning-Davenport-Shickley's JessaLynn Hudson leads Class D in both the shot put and discus.

The defending Class D champion in the shot put, Hudson will go for the repeat there while trying to move up one spot in the discus. Last spring she finished second to Scribner-Snyder's Cailey Stout by just five inches.

This season Hudson is well past her state marks from last year, and will be a heavy favorite to win both events.