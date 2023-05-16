One of Nebraska's best high school sporting events toes the starting line Wednesday morning when the state track and field championships get underway at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

For the second year in a row, the event will stretch over four days: Classes A and B will compete Wednesday and Thursday, and Classes C and D take over on Friday and Saturday.

Here's a look at a few of the biggest headlines we're watching in A and B.

Boys throws

The fun starts almost immediately Wednesday morning when rivals — and friends — Sam Cappos of Lincoln East and Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South square off in the Class A boys shot put.

Both have thrown over 62 feet this season (Cappos has cleared 64) and are well ahead of the rest of the Class A field. A pair of 41-year-old records could fall in the event — Omaha Central's Larry Station set the Class A state record (64-9½) and the state meet record (62-11½) in 1982.

Cappos comes in with plenty of motivation. After leading the state in the shot put all of last season, he was beaten by Lincoln Southwest's Matt Rink on Rink's final throw of the competition and had to settle for silver.

It figures to be a three-way battle for the Class A discus title, where Bellevue West's J'Dyn Bullion, Fredrick and Cappos have the top three throws in the state this spring.

Bullion leads the way with a toss of 200-6 on a windy day in mid-April. Fredrick has thrown 199-7 and won the event at the Kansas Relays. Cappos has also gone over 190 feet this spring with a best of 192-3.

Bullion's throw ranks fifth nationally while Fredrick's is sixth and Cappos' is 15th.

Girls distance

The longest races of the weekend should be some of the best, starting with the 800 meters.

A resurgent Berlyn Schutz from Lincoln East leads the way there, running a state-best 2 minutes, 13.66 seconds earlier this season to lead the state by nearly four seconds. But she'll be challenged Thursday by a strong field that includes Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers, Omaha Westside's Claire White, and Papio South's Kaitlyn Swartz.

It will be a battle for the all-class gold as well, with Gering's Maddie Seiler owning the second-best 800 time in the state and running in the Class B race just ahead of Class A.

The highlight race of the weekend might be Thursday's Class A 1,600, where Schutz, Sievers and White have all broken the five-minute mark this year. The field also includes state cross country champion Mia Murray of East.

Thursday will be a grueling test for several runners. The 800 will be run less than three hours before the 1,600.

In Wednesday's 3,200, Murray will try to run down Sievers, who owns the fastest time in the state by 22 seconds. However, White was the only runner to go under 11 minutes at districts.

With the state's second-fastest time, Schutz isn't competing in the 3,200. She will instead run three races Thursday, handling the anchor leg of East's 1,600 relay after running the 800 and 1,600.

Boys relays

Waverly owns Class B's best time in the 100, the state's overall best time in the 1,600, and will contend for gold in the 3,200.

Thursday's 1,600 could have massive implications for the Vikings — they've made no secret of their desire to try and take down Millard West's all-class record of 3:16.48 set in 2013.

If Waverly does that — or gets close to it — a Class B team title could be in the cards. After dropping the baton at state last year, redemption is on the minds of the Vikings' minds as well.

Lincoln Southwest ran Class A's fastest district time in the 3,200 and will try bring home gold. Bellevue West and Creighton Prep will battle in the 400.

