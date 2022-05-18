State track: What stood out in Class A Wednesday? We start with Campos' attack on the state charts

OMAHA — Kate Campos was primed Wednesday to make a run at the state record in the 300-meter hurdles.

She was so close at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet, and her training has been going great.

What better time to break the mark of 43.03 seconds than on the big stage — the first day of the state track and field meet at Omaha Burke Stadium?

The only thing that stood in her way Wednesday was hurdle No. 4.

After exploding out the starting blocks, the Lincoln Pius X junior banged her knee on a hurdle midway through the race, which slowed her down enough. She still breezed to the fastest prelim time (:43.45).

"I got it on my knee pretty good," said Campos, the defending state champion in the 300s. "I got kind of sideways, but I recovered OK.

"I think still thought that I could maybe pull one out, maybe get the record if I kept going, but not today."

Kianna Elahi's 2007 record of :43.03 will stand for at least one more day.

Seeking a state record during prelims "was definitely an expectation I had going in," Campos said. "I just wanted to focus on running and having fun while doing it."

The 100 hurdles were fun.

Campos blazed her way to a :14.03, which moved her to No. 2 on the all-time charts.

"I thought I had 13 and I looked up (at the scoreboard) … barely. Not quite," Campos said. "It was just clean. I wasn't smacking my knees."

On Thursday, Campos will get a chance to go for the hurdles sweep. Knocking on the door of a state record in the 300s is impressive, but just as impressive is Campos' vast improvement in the 100s.

She was running in the 15s last year and even this season. She's gone :14.19, :14.38, :14.23 and now :14.03 in her last four 100s.

"It's been amazing," Campos said. "Running in the 15s to now the low 14s, it's been incredible."

For the record

File this one under the "Wait! What?" category.

Omaha Central's Jaylen Lloyd left Burke Stadium on Wednesday with a gold medal in the Class A boys triple jump. Lincoln Pius X's Reece Grosserode left with a state meet record.

Grosserode, a sophomore, popped a leap of 49 feet and a half inch to set a meet record. Lloyd immediately followed with a 50-3½ (the eventual winning jump), but because it was wind-aided, it didn't count as an official record.

Grosserode's mark is the second best by a high school sophomore nationally this year, according to his dad, Patrick.

What else stood out?

* The Fremont girls landed at No. 2 on the all-time charts in the 3,200 relay, winning in a time of 9 minutes, 17.34 seconds.

* Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers rose to No. 4 on the all-time charts in the girls 3,200, winning in 10:27.74.

* Maria Kimpson of Papillion-La Vista South set a Class A state meet record in the pole vault by clearing 12-6. She vaulted over 13 feet at districts to land at No. 3 on the all-time charts.

Thursday's top offerings

* Campos won't be the only Lincoln athlete looking to break records. Lincoln High senior Dajaz DeFrand has her sights set on state-best marks in the 100 and 200.

DeFrand had prelim-best times of :11.81 in the 100 and :24.51 in the 200.

* Lloyd could be in line for a big meet. After winning triple gold Wednesday, Lloyd will go for titles in the long jump, 100 and 200. He had the top prelim time in the 100 (:10.59) and the fourth-fastest in the 200.

* Lloyd's toughest challenge will likely come from Lincoln East junior Malachi Coleman. The standout football prospect ran a :21.80 in the 200 prelims. He's No. 10 on the all-time charts in the event.

* After winning the boys 3,200 Wednesday, Elkhorn South senior Gabe Hinrichs will take aim at titles in the 800 and 1,600. Does the Notre Dame recruit have some more chart-moving times left in him?

Heading to the meet?

Field events Thursday begin at 9 a.m. Running finals will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

