State track: Wednesday's top finishers and qualifiers from Classes A and B

CLASS A BOYS
TEAM SCORES (Through five events): Lincoln Pius X 24, Omaha Central 21, Fremont 19, Lincoln East 19, Lincoln North Star 17½, Millard West 17, Lincoln Southwest 16, Elkhorn South 12, Gretna 11, Lincoln High 10, Papillion-La Vista South 7, North Platte 6, Millard North 4, Norfolk 4, Creighton Prep 4, Kearney 1½, Papillion-La Vista 1, Bellevue West 1.
FINALS RESULTS
3,200--1. Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 9:16.14; 2. Carter Waters, Fremont, 9:22.01; 3. Grant Wassermann; Lincoln North Star, 9:23.26; 4. Colby Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:26.16; 5. Samuel Kirchner, Millard West, 9:27.22; 6. Max Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 9:27.82; 7. Joe Volkmer, Lincoln East, 9:29.27; 8. Juan Gonzalez, Fremont, 9:29.65.
3,200 RELAY: 1. Fremont (Tyson Baker, Paulo Murrieta Torres, Nolan Miller, Braden Taylor), 7:48.81; 2. Millard West, 7:53.69; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 7:56.92; 4. Lincoln North Star, 7:59.71; 5. Millard North, 7:59.77; 6. Lincoln East, 8:04.81; 7. Papillion-La Vista South, 8:05.35; 8. Creighton Prep, 8:10.51.
HIGH JUMP: 1. Jackson Kessler, Lincoln Pius X, 6-8; 2. Malcolm Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-6; 3. Beni Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 6-4; 3. Matthew Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 6-4; 3. Jessie Cauble, Millard West, 6-4; 6. Ben Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 6-4; 7. Will Vanderbeek, Kearney, 6-4; 7. Max Koebernick, Lincoln North Star, 6-4.
SHOT PUT: 1. Matt Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 58-5; 2. Sam Cappos, Lincoln East, 58-1 ¾; 3. Nic Davis, North Platte, 57-3 ½; 4. Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 56-9 ½; 5. Daylin Mallory, Norfolk, 56-2; 6. Joe Kieny, Creighton Prep, 56-0 ¾; 7. Ashton Murphy, Elkhorn South, 53-11 ¼; 8. Andrew Schmitz, Papillion-La Vista, 53-9 ½.
TRIPLE JUMP: 1. Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 50-3 1/2; 2. Reece Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 49-0 1/2; 3. Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East, 45-3 1/4; 4. Kui Diu, Lincoln High, 44-3 1/2; 5. Clayton Kelly, Gretna, 44-2; 6. Cory Vaughn, Omaha Central, 43-4 3/4; 7. Zane Flores, Gretna, 43-3 1/2; 8. Travis Hines, Bellevue West, 42-8 1/2.
QUALIFIERS
(Fastest-qualifying time listed)
100--1. Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central (:10.59); 2. Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East; 3. Vince Genatone, North Platte; 4. Jack Gillogly, Creighton Prep; 5. LJ Richardson, Bellevue West; 6. Andrew Jones, Creighton Prep; 7. Michah Moore, Fremont; 8. Kolten Tilford, North Platte.
200--1. Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East (:21.80); 2. Jack Gillogly, Creighton Prep; 3. LJ Richardson Bellevue West; 4. Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central; 5. Michah Moore, Fremont; 6. Zyon Knox, Omaha North; 7. Andrew Jones, Creighton Prep; 8. Gabe Miles, Lincoln East.
400--1. Asher Jenkins, Bellevue West (:49.35); 2. Gabe Miles, Lincoln East; 3. Tyson Baker, Fremont; 4. Zyon Knox, Omaha North; 5. Caleb Mulder, Columbus; 6. Christian Lanphier, Creighton Prep; 7. Nathan Springer, Lincoln Pius X; 8. Nathan Pederson.
110 hurdles--1. Javon Leuty, Lincoln High (:14.61); 2. Dash Bauman, Lincoln East; 3. Noah McPherson, Omaha Central; 4. Deandre N'Dugwa, Kearney; 5. Joe Staab, Lincoln Pius X; 6. Jesse Malone, Papillion-La Vista; 7. Noah Smith, Gretna; 8. Caden Joneson, North Platte.
300 hurdles--1. Andrew Brown, Omaha Central (:39.75); 2. JP Mattern Lincoln Pius X; 3. Dash Bauman; 4. Grant Hunsaker, Millard North; 5. Ian Young, Omaha Central; 6. Noah McPherson, Omaha Central; 7. Cole Dobberstein, Gretna; 8. Grant Barrett, Millard West.
CLASS A GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (Through five events): Lincoln Southwest 24½, Fremont 23½, Omaha Westside 23, Lincoln East 17, Papillion-La Vista South 15, Elkhorn South 14, Gretna 13, Millard South 11, Millard North 11, Papillion-La Vista 9, Grand Island 9, Millard West 6, Lincoln North Star 5, Lincoln Pius X 5, Columbus 4, Kearney 4, Bellevue West 1.
FINALS RESULTS
3,200--1. Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 10:27.74; 2. Elli Dahl, Fremont, 10:41.28; 3. Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 11:07.23; 4. Claire White, Omaha Westside, 11:18.40; 5. Isabelle Hartnett, Millard West, 11:24.61; 6. Mia Murray, Lincoln East, 11:26.34; 7. Isabella Bricker, Gretna, 11:30.37; 8. Abby Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 11:38.45.
3,200 RELAY: 1. Fremont (Taylor McCabe, Mattie Dalton, Elli Dahl, Lucy Dillion), 9:17.34; 2. Omaha Westside, 9:18.66; 3. Lincoln East, 9:24.15; 4. Lincoln Southwest, 9:31.73; 5. Elkhorn South, 9:33.90; 6. Papillion-La Vista South, 9:40.78; 7. Millard West, 9:48.76; 8. Millard North, 9:54.74.
POLE VAULT: 1. Maria Kimpson, Papillion-La Vista South, 12-6; 2. Tayler Evans, Gretna, 12-0; 3. Hailey Watermeier, Lincoln Southwest, 11-6; 3. Hailey Newill, Fremont, 11-6; 5. Malisa Savice, Lincoln Southwest, 11-0; 6. Briannah Kutschkau, Grand Island, 10-0; 7. Tegan Little, Lincoln Southwest, 10-0; 8. Corista Glatter, Gretna, 10-0.
DISCUS: 1. Kat Beachler, Millard North, 133-10; 2. Madison Adams, Lincoln East, 127-0; 3. Dannika Rees, Papillion-La Vista, 123-6; 4. Kinsley Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 120-11; 5. Haidyn Skeen, Kearney, 118-0; 6. Caroline Carrico, Papillion-La Vista, 115-1; 7. Sidney Reimer, Gretna, 113-1; 8. Taylor Fritz, Lincoln Southwest, 110-7.
LONG JUMP: 1. Hadassah Davies, Omaha Westside, 19-6 1/4; 2. Lilee Kaasch, Millard South, 18-3 1/4; 3. Emma Rauch-Word, Grand Island, 17-11; 4. Sara Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, 17-11; 5. Joselyn Olson, Columbus, 17-4 3/4; 6. Amari Laing, Millard South, 17-4 3/4; 7. Zaidah Lightener, Papillion-La Vista South, 17-4 1/4; 8. Isabella Fleming, Bellevue West, 17-3 1/4.
QUALIFIERS
(Fastest-qualifying time listed)
100--1. Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High (:11.81); 2. Zakeriah Johnson, Omaha Burke; 3. Neryah Hekl, Lincoln High; 4. Tania Gleason, Fremont; 5. Grace Pham, Papillion-La Vista South; 6. Alahna Davis, Omaha Central; 7. Jaida Rowe, Lincoln Southwest; 8. Iris Bumgarner, Lincoln Southeast.
200--1. Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High (:24.51); 2. Hadassah Davies, Omaha Westside; 3. Zakeriah Johnson, Omaha Burke; 4. Isabella Fleming, Bellevue West; 5. Maggie Madsen; 6. Tania Gleason, Fremont; 7. Kashae; Harbour, Omaha North; 8. Brooke Rose, Gretna.
400--1. Sadie Millard, Millard West (:57.14); 2. Brooke Rose, Gretna; 3. Lucy Dillon, Fremont; 4. Vivian Dalton, Lincoln Pius X, :58.51; 5. Isabella Fleming, Bellevue West; 6. Layla Hopkins, Millard West; 7. Zakeirah Johnson, Omaha Burke; 8. Nonic Oelling.
100 hurdles--1. Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X (:14.03); 2. Laney Songster, Lincoln Northeast; 3. Jaida Rowe, Lincoln Southwest; 4. Taylor Schuster, Lincoln Southwest; 5. Emma Rauch-Word, Grand Island; 6. Addison Wester, Gretna; 7. Josie Garrett, Columbus; 8. Grace Pham, Papillion-La Vista South.
300 hurdles--1. Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X (:43.45); 2. Makayla Thompson, Omaha Burke; 3. Jaida Rowe, Lincoln Southwest; 4. Taylor Schuster, Lincoln Southwest; 5. Morgan Glaser, Papillion-La Vista; 6. Abigail Frey, Omaha Northwest; 7. Rachel Smith, Lincoln East; 8. Nyasaia Thomas, Omaha North.
CLASS B BOYS
TEAM SCORES (Through five events): Sidney 29, Aurora 20, McCook 17, Adams Central 16, Norris 16, Lexington 13, Omaha Skutt 12, Boys Town 8, South Sioux City 8, Blair 6, Waverly 6, Columbus Lakeview 5, Chadron 5, Elkhorn North 5, Broken Bow 4, Elkhorn 4, Cozad 4, Plattsmouth 3, Hastings 2½, Boone Central 2½, St. Paul 2, York 2, Lincoln Christian 2, Omaha Roncalli 1, Platteview 1, Arlington 1.
FINALS RESULTS
3,200--1. Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 9:36.81; 2. Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 9:38.15; 3. Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 9:50.99; 4. Riley Boonstra, Norris, 9:52.20; 5. Conner Ross, Elkhorn North, 9:59.66; 6. Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth, 9:59.96; 7. Colin Pinneo, York, 10:05.45; 8. Gus Lempe, Omaha Roncalli, 10:06.38.
3,200 RELAY: 1. Sidney (Mitchell Deer, Cameron Brauer, Treyson Johnstone, Daniel Bashtovoi), 7:56.63; 2. Omaha Skutt, 8:01.44; 3. Blair, 8:07.02; 4. Norris, 8:07.56; 5. Waverly, 8:09.24; 6. Lexington, 8:20.24; 7. Lincoln Christian, 8:25.47; 8. Arlington, 8:28.28.
TRIPLE JUMP: 1. Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 46-6; 2. Adam Dugger, McCook, 46-6; 3. Brett Fraker, McCook, 46-2 ¾; 4. Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 44-5 ½; 5. James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 43-10 ¾; 6. Alex Messinger, McCook, 43-8 ¾; 7. Jonah Paulsen, St. Paul, 43-8 ¼; 9. Dane Petersen, Elkhorn, 43-3 ¾.
HIGH JUMP: 1. Breck Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-8; 2. Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 6-6; 3. Sawyer Dickman, Sidney, 6-6; 4. Cameron Leeling, Sidney, 6-4; 5. Cash Chytka, Cozad, 6-4; 6. Nolan Studley, Hastings, 6-2; 6. Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central, 6-2; 8. Jaxon Adams, Platteview, 6-2.
SHOT PUT: 1. Gage Griffith, Aurora, 57-4 ½; 2. Jay Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2 ¼; 3. Eli Holt, Norris, 54-11 ¼; 5. Max Denson, Broken Bow, 53-1; 6. Aidan Betz, Elkhorn, 52-9 ¾; 7. Trevor Brown, Waverly, 51-7; 8. Sam Thomas, Elkhorn North, 51-6 ½.
QUALIFIERS
(Fastest-qualifying time listed)
100--1. Dylan Mostek, Bennington (:10.93); 2. Cooper Hausmann, Norris; 3. Ethan Baessler, Blair; 4. Luke Holly, Sidney; 5. Grant Schere, Waverly; 6. Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview; 7. Victor Isele, Northwest; 8. Eddie Johnson, Waverly.
200--1. Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview (:22.37); 2. Rylan Birkby, St. Paul; 3. Grant Schere, Waverly; 4. Isak Doty; 5. Quentin Moss, Lexington; 6. Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview; 7. Carsen Staehr, Aurora; 8. Cooper Hausmann, Norris.
400--1. Mitchell Deer, Sidney (:49.88); 2. Ezra Stewart, Platteview; 3. Conner Wells, St. Paul; 4. Rylan Birkby, St. Paul; 5. AJ Heffelfinger, Waverly; 6. Zach Pittman, Norris; 7. Connor Millikan, Platteview; 8. Ryan Binder, Auburn.
110 hurdles--1. Tyler Carrol, Central City (:14.86); 2. Jackson Roberts, Boone Central; 3. Xander Provance, Chadron; 3. Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North; 5. Rhett Cullers, Chadron; 6. Zach Fox, Wahoo; 7. Keaton Wattier, O'Neill; 8. Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce.
300 hurdles--1. Jackson Roberts, Boone Central (:38.98); 2. Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood; 3. Gage Fries, Minden; 4. Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt; 5. Malachi Swallow, Chadron; 6. Cooper Diamond, Bennington; 7. Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce; 8. Zach Fox, Wahoo.
CLASS B GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (Through five events): Elkhorn North 25½, Pierce 24, Waverly 12, York 10, Gothenburg 10, Syracuse 10, Norris 10, Arlington 8, Beatrice 8, Holdrege 7½, Gering 7, McCook 7, Sidney 6, St. Paul 5, Ogallala 5, Kearney Catholic 5, Blair 5, Omaha Gross 4, Lexington 4, Bennington 3, Scottsbluff 3, Lincoln Christian 3, O'Neill 2, Seward 2, Northwest 2, Falls City 2, Columbus Scotus 2, Omaha Skutt 1, South Sioux City 1, Wayne 1.
FINALS RESULTS
3,200--1. Kassidy Stuckey, York, 11:22.87; 2. Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 11:27.02; 3. Madison Seiler, Gering, 11:34.33; 4. Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 11:40.23; 5. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce, 11:47.21; 6. Sayde Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 11:49.85; 7. Tessa Greisen, Seward, 12:06.12; 8. Anika Richards, Omaha Skutt.
3,200 RELAY: 1. Elkhorn North (Britt Prince, Morgan Sachs, Ella Ford, Sydney Stodden), 9:31.08; 2. Waverly, 9:43.75; 3. Pierce, 9:46.54; 4. Blair, 9:47.69; 5. McCook, 9:51.54; 6. Bennington, 9:56.63; 7. Northwest, 9:57.96; 8. Wayne, 10:01.70.
DISCUS: 1. Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 138-6; 2. Jozy Piper, Pierce, 133-9; 3. Elly Piper, Pierce, 132-8; 4. Olivia Poppert, St. Paul, 126-10; 5. McKinna Moats, Lexington, 125-10; 6. Sierra Kotschwar, McCook, 121-11; 7. Chloe Walker, Columbus Scotus, 120-4; 8. Nyaluet Diew, South Sioux City, 119-11.
POLE VAULT: 1. Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse, 11-6; 2. Madeline Swanson, Beatrice, 11-6; 3. Bradie Medina, Holdrege, 11-0; 4. Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 11-0; 5. Avery Scott, Waverly, 11-0; 6. Savannah Bishop, Elkhorn North, 10-6; 6. Kaitlyn Jewett, Holdrege, 10-6; 6. Zelie Sorenson, O’Neill, 10-6.
LONG JUMP: 1. Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 17-9 3/4; 2. Keelianne Green, Arlington, 17-9 1/4; 3. Karsyn Keck, Sidney, 17-6; 4. Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 16-11 3/4; 5. Maria Connealy, Omaha Gross, 16-10 1/4; 6. Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 16-10 1/4; 7. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 16-9 1/2; 8. Gabrielle Moreno, Gering, 16-8 1/2.
QUALIFIERS
(Fastest-qualifying time listed)
100--1. Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice (:12.30); 2. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City; 3. Taylor Bredthauer, Norris; 4. Kennedy Wade, Bennington; 5. Emily Penne, South Sioux City; 6. Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christian; 7. Avyn Urbanski, Northwest; 8. Samantha Roby, Northwest.
200--1. Kennedy Wade, Bennington (:25.13); 2. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City; 3. Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice; 4. Taylor Bredthauer, Norris; 5. Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christian; 6. Avyn Urbanski, Northwest; 7. Avery Barnard, Beatrice; 8. Emily Penne, South Sioux City.
400--1. Britt Prince, Elkhorn North (:58.46); 2. Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North; 3. Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North; 4. Samantha Roby, Northwest; 5. Reba Mader, Northwest; 6. Blake Barcel, Columbus Lakeview; 7. Shawna Wilkinson, McCook; 8. Payton Burda, Scottsbluff.
100 hurdles--1. Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington (:14.66); 2. Paige Horne, Scottsbluff; 3. Emma Dutton, McCook; 4. Grace Mustard, Columbus Scotus; 5. Aubrey O'Hare, Gothenburg; 6. Aizlynn Krafka, Northwest; 7. Chloe Ahrens, Sidney; 8. Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn North.
300 hurdles--1. Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington (:45.10); 2. Emma Dutton, McCook; 3. Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer; 4. Kate Langford, Bennington; 5. Karyn Burkholder, Cozad; 6. Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic; 7. Paige Horne, Scottsbluff; 8. Kaitlyn Mousel, Adams Central.