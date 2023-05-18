OMAHA — Tough finishes only strengthened Waverly's resolve.

The Vikings boys track and field team had finished second at the Class B state track and field meet in both 2021 and 2022. Last year it was 14 points behind first-place Sidney. In 2021, just one agonizing point behind Hastings.

When this year's state meet came around, Waverly left no doubt.

The pre-meet favorites lived up to their billing Thursday at Burke Stadium, winning the Class B title by 28 points over second-place Blair.

Finally, the Vikings have their first-ever gold trophy in track to go with the silver.

"We've had some hard luck the last two years … and they were determined to get to this point," Waverly coach Brian Benson said of his squad. "We just kind of set up the idea at the beginning of the year — if you're going to have a goal, you've got to have a plan so you're not just wishing it happens."

The Vikings didn't need any wishes Wednesday and Thursday, scoring in nine of 17 events.

There were two wins in the relays, including a Class B state and meet record of 42.11 from the 400 relay team of Preston Harms, Daniel Kasparek, Grant Schere, and Austin Neddenreip.

"From the beginning of the season, that was the goal we set," Schere said. "Every day we worked for it; every practice, every meet, there were just steps and steps until we got to the final goal.

The exclamation point came in the final race of the meet, the 1,600 relay, where Waverly hoped to set an all-class state record.

They didn't get that mark, running a 3:22.07, but they didn't need to. Braxton Smith, Kasparek, Drew Moser and AJ Heffelfinger won by more than a second to put the cap on a highly successful day.

"It's just all of us running alongside each other in practice and pushing each other," Harms said of Waverly's competitive drive.

That showed up in the 200, where Schere, battling an injured hamstring, walked his entire race to finish eighth and grab one more team point for the Vikings in a race where sophomore Braxton Smith finished second.

It showed up in the 400, where Smith won in :48.07 and Kasparek, a senior, finished fourth.

It showed up in the pole vault, where Landon Scott's gold medal put Waverly on the verge of locking up a title.

It showed up in the 800, where Heffelfinger and Moser went 4-5.

It showed up all over the place for the Vikings to give the school its first boys track title and the second overall to go with a girls title in 2016.

"Competition drives all of us. We all compete here," Neddenreip said. "So just having somebody to run next to you every single day that will make you better, that just helps out so much."

Depalma breaks out for Waverly girls

It wasn't just the Waverly boys who had success.

Sophomore Alonna Depalma was one of the stars of the girls meet for the Vikings, winning three gold medals while helping the Vikings to a third-place finish in the team race.

Depalma won the 400 in a Class B meet-record :56.38. She was third in the 100 meters.

She was the anchor on Waverly's 1,600 relay that set a Class B state and meet record at 3:56.89. And she brought the Vikings home first in the 400 relay as well.

"I had a goal of at least medaling in everything," Depalma said. "I know that's kind of cocky, but you've got to have the mindset of coming in and doing great."

Mission accomplished. And now, the next step. Depalma will compete this summer with a goal of earning a place on the U.S. Junior Olympic team.

Like her coach said: If you have a goal, you've got to have a plan.

"She works really hard, she buys in, and she's just a neat personality — she's a lot of fun," Benson said. "And she enjoys winning — she's a hawk. She sees those things, and she just goes."