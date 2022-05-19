State track: Waverly’s Schere overcomes self doubt to win three gold medals; York's Stuckey doubles up on distance races

OMAHA — Three events, three golds.

Not a bad day for Waverly’s Grant Schere.

The Vikings junior won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.77 seconds, the 200 (:22:02) and helped lead his team to a gold in the 400 relay (:42:84) on Thursday afternoon at Omaha Burke Stadium.

But perhaps a more important lesson Schere learned was to believe in his abilities.

“To be completely honest, no,” Schere said when asked if he thought he’d win all three events. “That’s something I need to fix. Track is such a mental thing, especially in running. I didn’t do too well in prelims yesterday, so for a little bit in my head, I was like, 'Am I good enough?'

“But it clicked after the 4x1, that I’m down here for a reason. I just have to hold myself high, and I proved it with three golds today.”

Schere will now return home for summer workouts and see his picture up on Waverly’s weightroom wall.

“I used to walk into summer weights, and I’d say, ‘I want to be up there someday,'” Schere said. “Now I’m up there for three things, and I’ve still got senior year. Sky’s the limit.”

Another athlete with a lot of promise down the road is York sophomore Kassidy Stuckey, who swept the Class B girls long-distance races.

Stuckey won the 3,200 on Wednesday with a time of 11:22:87, but it was a neck-and-neck battle for the gold through the race with Elkhorn North’s Julia Karmazin. Stuckey came back Thursday and won gold again, this time in the 1,600 with a time of 5:14:96.

“It feels awesome,” Stuckey said. “I was kind of worried about the heat today. I was like I’ve got to get it all out for the last race of the season. I was feeling pretty good, and I was like I have to run as fast as I can and that’s what I did.”

Being only a sophomore, Stuckey said it adds some pressure on her in the next couple of years, but she’s confident she can do it again.

“It’s a little nerve-racking, but I know that if I work hard, hopefully, I can repeat that,” Stuckey said.

Last year’s Nebraska Gatorade athlete of the year, Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels, swept the hurdle events on Thursday, winning the 100 hurdles in :14.54, breaking her own state record in the event that she set last year by :00.05.

She also won the 300 hurdles with a :45.13, a position she didn’t expect herself to be in.

“My plan wasn’t even to do 300s this year. Coming off of injury, we wanted to get back spring and speed. Things fell into line and my team needed me for points at our conference meet. …And here I am, gold medal at the state meet. It’s crazy to me.”

Gubbels was also the state leader in high jump coming into the state meet. However, she fouled on all three attempts and didn’t place.

“It was very hard to feel that, but I believed in God and that he wanted me to save my leg for the 100 hurdles and get that state record," Gubbels said.

As for state team titles, the Sidney Raiders took home the Class B boys title with 66 points, 14 points higher than runner-up Waverly.

Elkhorn North rolled to a girls Class B state title with 79½ points, 24 points higher than runner-up Bennington.

