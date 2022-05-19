State track: Tips from a former Link state champ paves the way to hurdle gold for Lincoln High's Leuty

OMAHA — Javon Leuty had the perfect tutor to learn from before chasing his goal this season.
The Lincoln High junior soaked in some tips from one of the best hurdlers in state history, and he too was a proud Link.
Darius Luff, a 2019 state champion at Lincoln High, helped Leuty take those extra steps so he could compete with the state's best this spring.
It paid off Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium where Leuty completed his breakout season with a gold medal in the Class A 110-meter hurdles. Leuty won in 14.60 seconds, holding off Lincoln East sophomore Dash Bauman (:14.71).
"It means so much," said Leuty, who finished in fifth place here as a sophomore. "That was my goal this season and I accomplished it."
The goal became a real possibility when Leuty broke 15 seconds midway through the season.
"I was really thinking I could do it, improving my time every week and it led to today," he said.
Leuty is the first Link to win a hurdles state gold since Luff, a Husker who is among the top hurdlers in the Big Ten. Luff left Lincoln High ranked No. 2 on the all-time charts in the 110s. Leuty got to know him before the season, and the former Link offered advice.
"He helped me with the start the most, helping me with the blocks," Leuty said.
It showed Thursday as Leuty was ahead of the other seven challengers by the first two hurdles. He had enough late to hold off a late charge from Bauman.
"(Leuty) is another athlete who is very dedicated and who just wants to do what he needs to do to be the best he can be," Lincoln High coach Brad Rettig said.
Once a sprinter before a summer coach turned him to hurdles, Leuty got faster during the season and he had some extra confidence going into the final after posting the fastest time (:14.61) during Wednesday's preliminaries.
Now he's a state champion and somewhere his tutor is smiling.
"It's been such a wow and fun journey," Leuty said. "I just feel so happy. I got so many great teammates around me, I got so many friends around me."
Photos: Classes A and B wrap up on Day 2 of the state track and field meet
Crete's Michael Willey competes in the Class B boys long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Pierce's Elly Piper competes in the Class B girls shot at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Creighton Prep's Paul Lampert competes in the Class A boys pole vault at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Sara Iburg competes in the Class A girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Sam Cappos competes in the Class A boys discus at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Beatrice's Preston Witulski competes in the Class B boys long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Pierce's Jozy Piper competes in the Class B girls shot put at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Sage Burbach competes in the Class B girls shot put at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Landon Kruse competes in the wheelchair Class A boys 800-meter race at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Reece Grosserode competes in the Class A boys long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (114) and Arlington's Keelianne Green race to the finish in the Class B girls 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Stella Miner (286) leads Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn in the Class A girls 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Northwest's Reba Mader (201) competes in the Class B girls 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Kinsley Ragland competes in the Class A girls shot put at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos wins the Class A girls 300-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Beatrice's Morgan Mahoney runs in the Class B boys 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand wins the Class A boys 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere wins the Class B 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont's Carter Waters finishes second in the Class A boys 1,600-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Boone Central's Jackson Roberts wins the Class B boys 300-meter hurdles finals at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand wins the Class A girls 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Grant Wasserman runs in the Class A boys 1600-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs wins the Class A boys 1600-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman finishes second in the Class A boys 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere wins the Class B boys 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Omaha Central's Jaylen Lloyd runs in the Class A boys 200-meter dash finals at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Thomas Greisen runs in the Class A boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Matthew Dunaski runs in the Class A boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs wins the Class A boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
