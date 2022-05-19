State track: Tips from a former Link state champ paves the way to hurdle gold for Lincoln High's Leuty

OMAHA — Javon Leuty had the perfect tutor to learn from before chasing his goal this season.

The Lincoln High junior soaked in some tips from one of the best hurdlers in state history, and he too was a proud Link.

Darius Luff, a 2019 state champion at Lincoln High, helped Leuty take those extra steps so he could compete with the state's best this spring.

It paid off Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium where Leuty completed his breakout season with a gold medal in the Class A 110-meter hurdles. Leuty won in 14.60 seconds, holding off Lincoln East sophomore Dash Bauman (:14.71).

"It means so much," said Leuty, who finished in fifth place here as a sophomore. "That was my goal this season and I accomplished it."

The goal became a real possibility when Leuty broke 15 seconds midway through the season.

"I was really thinking I could do it, improving my time every week and it led to today," he said.

Leuty is the first Link to win a hurdles state gold since Luff, a Husker who is among the top hurdlers in the Big Ten. Luff left Lincoln High ranked No. 2 on the all-time charts in the 110s. Leuty got to know him before the season, and the former Link offered advice.

"He helped me with the start the most, helping me with the blocks," Leuty said.

It showed Thursday as Leuty was ahead of the other seven challengers by the first two hurdles. He had enough late to hold off a late charge from Bauman.

"(Leuty) is another athlete who is very dedicated and who just wants to do what he needs to do to be the best he can be," Lincoln High coach Brad Rettig said.

Once a sprinter before a summer coach turned him to hurdles, Leuty got faster during the season and he had some extra confidence going into the final after posting the fastest time (:14.61) during Wednesday's preliminaries.

Now he's a state champion and somewhere his tutor is smiling.

"It's been such a wow and fun journey," Leuty said. "I just feel so happy. I got so many great teammates around me, I got so many friends around me."

