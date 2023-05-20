After four days of fast racing and big jumps, the state track and field meet is in the books. Here's a look at the all-class gold-medal winners:
Boys
100 meters: Jack Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :10.43.
200: Jack Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :20.99.
400: Braxton Smith, Waverly, :48.07.
800: Braden Lofquest, Gretna, 1:53.30.
1,600: Jack Witte, Millard West, 4:14.37.
3,200: Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic, 9:07.73,
110 hurdles: Jesse Malone, Papillion-La Vista, :14.05.
300 hurdles: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, :37.69.
400 relay: Creighton Prep, :41.26.
1,600 relay: Waverly, 3:22.07.
3,200 relay: Omaha Skutt, 7:49.18.
Shot put: Sam Cappos, Lincoln East, 63-9¾.
Discus: Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 195-2.
High jump: Jackson Kessler, Lincoln Pius X, 6-8.
Pole vault: Dylan Headrick, Millard South, 14-6.
Long jump: Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 23-2¼.
Triple jump: Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 47-11¾.
Girls
100 meters: Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, :11.71.
200: Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, :24.34.
400: Alonna Depalma, Waverly, :56.38.
800: Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 2:11.57.
1,600: Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 4:50.09.
3,200: Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 10:36.55.
100 hurdles: Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, :14.78.
300 hurdles: Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :44.03.
400 relay: Omaha Burke, :47.82.
1,600 relay: Waverly, 3:56.89.
3,200 relay: Lincoln East, 9:13.08.
Shot put: Sage Burbach, Norris, 44-8¾.
Discus: Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 145-2.
High jump: EJ Brown, Elkhorn South, 5-9.
Pole vault: Alyssa Onnen, Kearney Catholic, 12-4.
Long jump: Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 19-9¾.
Triple jump: Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 38-6¼.