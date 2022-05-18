State track: Syracuse's Stanley left wanting more ... but she'll settle for gold; Norris' Bredthauer shines in long jump

OMAHA — For most high school athletes, winning a gold medal at a state event would be enough.

Syracuse’s Kennedy Stanley cleared 11 feet, 6 inches to win the Class B girls pole vault Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Yet, she was left wanting more.

“My goal was actually 12 (feet), so I’m still happy about my medal, but I was expecting more,” Stanley said.

Stanley’s expectations for herself show not only how hard she pushes herself, but also what it takes to compete at the highest level in Nebraska.

The senior Doane track and field recruit improved greatly on a seventh-place finish in this event last season — a credit to the time she put in during the offseason, she says.

Stanley said it’s special to represent her school at the state meet.

“Not everybody can do it,” Stanley said. “It makes the school proud.”

Norris’ Taylor Bredthauer also represented her school well, finishing with a gold medal in the girls long jump with a 17-9¾. Bredthauer also came into the invite with the leading time in the 100-meter dash (12.12 seconds) and third in the 200 (:25.30).

She finished third in the 100 prelims in :12.35 and third in the 200 in prelims (:25.48). Bredthauer has as good of a shot as almost anyone to leave Burke with three golds Thursday.

“It would mean a lot,” Bredthauer said. “I put a lot of time and work into this sport. Just hope for the best tomorrow and making sure results equal the time and work I’ve put in.”

The key for Bredthauer?

“Definitely need to go to bed early and get hydrated and ready for tomorrow because I know it’s supposed to be windy and hot,” Bredthauer said. “Just eat a good dinner and lots of sleep.”

One of Bredthauer’s biggest competitors all year has been Beatrice’s Morgan Mahoney. She finished first in the 100 prelims in :12.30 and fourth in the 200 (:25.29).

Mahoney said she enjoys the back and forth.

“It’s great competing against her,” Mahoney said. “She’s a great competitor. She pushes me every day.”

One relay to watch for in the future: Waverly’s 4x800 girls relay team.

The Vikings finished runner-up in the event with a time of 9:43:75 to Elkhorn North’s relay team that features three sophomores and a freshman. Waverly’s, however, has only one sophomore and three freshmen.

After not finishing at state last year and ending this year with a time nearly six seconds faster than the team's best time this season, the Vikings are on the rise.

“We’re going to be really good these next couple of years,” Waverly’s anchor Millie Waldo said.

