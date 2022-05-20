State track: Sterling's Richardson, Riverside's Berger both eyeing three gold medals in Class D

OMAHA — As the defending Class D girls champion in the triple jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles, Sterling junior Macy Richardson said she can feel the expectations.
“There’s definitely pressure,” Richardson said.
If it was present Friday, it didn't show at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Richardson won the 100 hurdles prelims with in 15.19 seconds and the 300 hurdles prelims (:46:64). She beat last year’s championship time in the 100 hurdles by 0.17 seconds.
“There’s a bunch of girls, but my teammates and coaches have set me up for this,” Richardson said. “It all comes down to competing and giving all you got and seeing what happens.”
She had a little more competition in the 300 hurdles, only winning prelims by :00.05. Saturday afternoon, Richardson will have a chance to win her sixth gold medal in the last two seasons.
“Felt good to go out and run a prelim like that, but I know that for tomorrow, I’m going to have to be better,” Richardson said. “I know I’ve got to work for it.”
Riverside senior Tony Berger is in a similar situation as the defending champion of the boys 110 hurdles.
He won the triple jump on Friday with a jump of 44 feet, 3¼ inches and placed first in the 110 hurdle prelims in :14.81.
Sterling's Macy Richardson competes in a Class D girls 100-meter hurdles prelims at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
“First two hurdles were pretty bad, but I was feeling pretty good coming into state,” Berger said. “I just need to make sure that everything I worked on in practice the last couple of weeks comes into effect during the race.”
Last year was Berger’s first year in the hurdles. He said he also can feel the attention drawn to him on the track.
“I knew that people were going to have their eyes on me and that everyone was going to try and beat me,” Berger said. “A lot of the same kids I ran against were running against me. I just want to prove to everyone that I am the best 110 hurdler.”
Berger is also the favorite in long jump, which will take place Saturday morning.
One athlete who dominated an event was Merdian’s Kaylee Pribyl. She competed in the pole vault and won by over 1 foot, clearing a bar set at 11 feet.
“I was just excited to be here,” Pribyl said. “My PR before was 10-9, so 11-00 was a big deal to me because it’s a new school record.”
Pribyl, a junior, said she’s planning on putting in the work to repeat as next year’s champion.
“I’m very excited for next year,” Pribyl said. “I’m planning on going to a lot of camps and improving a lot over the year.”
BDS' JessaLynn Hudson competes in the Class D girls discus at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Superior's Ella Gardner competes in the Class C girls long jump at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Superior's Ella Gardner competes in the Class C girls long jump at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Meridian's Kaylee Pribyl clears the bar in the Class D girls pole vault at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal competes in the Class C girls long jump at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Ainsworth sophomore Carter Nelson competes in the Class C boys high jump at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Elmwood-Murdock's Cade Hosier competes in Class C boys long jump at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Sterling's Macy Richardson competes in Class D girls long jump at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Lourdes Central Catholic's Beau Lee competes in Class C boys long jump at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Arcadia-Loup City junior Jessica Stieb competes in the Class C girls discus at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium. She won the event with a throw of 137 feet, 11 inches.
Runners charge ahead at the beginning of the Class D girls 3,200-meter relay at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Arcadia/Loup City's Jessica Stieb competes in the Class C girls discus throw at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (center) stumbles as she competes in the Class C girls 100-meter hurdles prelims with Shelby-Rising City's Liberty Baker (left) and Lincoln Lutheran's Clara Admiraal at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Axtell's Calvin Johnson (left) looks as he passes Falls City Sacred Heart's Jakob Jordan to win the Class D boys 3,200-meter relay at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Lincoln Lutheran's Kate Leimbach celebrates after learning she won a Class C girls 100-meter dash prelim at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal runs in a Class C girls 100-meter hurdles prelim at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Lincoln Lutheran's Kate Leimbach runs in a Class C girls 100-meter dash prelim at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Sterling's Macy Richardson competes in a Class D girls 100-meter hurdles prelims at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal runs in a Class C girls 100-meter dash prelim at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney runs in a Class D boys 100-meter dash prelim at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Hartington CC's Carson Arens anchors to win the Class C boys 3,200-meter relay at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Bishop Neumann's Kinslee Bosak (left) runs after collecting the baton from teammate Adelyn Zwick as the team goes on to win the Class C girls 3,200-meter relay at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Bishop Neumann's second runner Kali Jurgensmeier leads the team to win the Class C girls 3,200-meter relay as she passes Hastings St. Cecilia's Chloe Rossow at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
David City's Caden Denker runs in a Class C boys 400-meter dash prelim at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Humphrey St. Francis' Hannah Baumgart (left) embraces Emma Baumgart after winning in the Class D girls 3,200-meter relay at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Humphrey St. Francis' Hannah Baumgart (left) embraces Emma Baumgart after winning in the Class D girls 3,200-meter relay at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Humphrey St. Francis' Hannah Baumgart (left) grabs the baton from teammate Jalyssa Hastreiter to anchor to win the Class D girls 3,200-meter relay at the state track and field meet Friday Omaha Burke Stadium.
Bishop Neumann's Kinslee Bosak jumps in a Class C boys 300-meter hurdles prelim at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker runs in the Class C boys 3,200-meter run at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal runs in a Class C girls 300-meter hurdles prelim at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker wins the Class C boys 3,200-meter run at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker (left) greets other athletes, including second-place finisher, Norfolk Catholic's Ben Hammond, after Noecker won the Class C boys 3,200-meter run at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Bishop Neumann's Kinslee Bosak (left) high-fives Summerland's Hadley Cheatum after a Class C girls 300-meter hurdles prelim at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Superior's Ella Gardner (right) embraces Logan View's Kylie Kloster after a Class C 200-meter dash prelim at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Superior's Ella Gardner crosses the finish line in a Class C girls 200-meter dash prelim at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Superior's Ella Gardner runs in a Class C girls 200-meter dash prelim at the state track and field meet Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
