OMAHA — Sterling's Macy Richardson was just as quick running to her spot as a spectator as she was in the Class D girls 100-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Saturday.

Richardson popped a winning time of 15.48 seconds for her third consecutive gold in the event. Then she took off running to the Burke Stadium infield to watch her teammate compete.

She had a front-row seat as Andrew Harms shocked himself — and the Class D boys 110-hurdle field — to win in :15.32. Harms, who finished fifth in the high jump and has only run hurdles for just over a year, claimed his first state title to cap off his senior season.

“It feels pretty good, I really didn't expect that,” Harms said.

Harms suffered an injury last year, sparking uncertainty.

“I was in distance all my life,” Harms said. “I hurt my back in the middle of last year and (Sterling coaches) just decided, 'We might as well throw you in hurdles, your sister was good at them.'"

Harms' sister, Nicole, won the 100 and 300 hurdle titles in 2019.

"(Richardson) and Nicole are big inspirations to me," Harms added.

His day was not done there, later anchoring Sterling's 1,600-relay team to a first-place finish in 3:30.85 for his second gold medal.

Richardson, a Minnesota softball commit, was writing her final chapter in a storied high school career as a multisport athlete in volleyball, basketball, track and club softball.

The Jets' phenom finished with six career state track titles, including her 100 hurdles Saturday. She added a silver medal in the 300 hurdles in her final event by 0.03 seconds and a third-place finish in the triple jump after back-to-back event titles in 2021-22.

“There is a lot of great athletes here today,” Richardson said. “Just competing to your hardest and doing your best.

“I think all the sports together is very beneficial, moving on and keeping your mindset fresh. I think they've all been very helpful in helping me go Division I in softball.”

Richardson has a vast collection of medals, but if she had to pick one, it's Sterling's girls team track title win 2021. The Jets' title came after a freshman season lost to the pandemic.

“When our team won the state title, it was a group effort,” Richardson said. “Our community was all behind us and it felt so good to bring it home to the people that pushed us through the years.

"I was always just hoping for the best and working for it. We (Sterling) kind of struggle. We don't really have a track and so we just stay really detailed oriented in practices, so my coaches have been a big part in pushing me throughout the years. I think that's what got us here so far.”

Pastrelo finishes second for Parkview Christian: Maria Pastrelo finished with a time of :26.67 after sneaking in as the final qualifier in the girls 200 to finish Class D runner-up. Pastrelo's time was just :00.6 off of Osceola's Fayth Winkelman's winning time of :26.07. The Parkview Christian junior added a third-place finish in the 400 in 1:00.79.

