OMAHA — Sterling's Macy Richardson was just as quick running to her spot as a spectator as she was in the Class D girls 100-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Saturday.
Richardson popped a winning time of 15.48 seconds for her third consecutive gold in the event. Then she took off running to the Burke Stadium infield to watch her teammate compete.
She had a front-row seat as Andrew Harms shocked himself — and the Class D boys 110-hurdle field — to win in :15.32. Harms, who finished fifth in the high jump and has only run hurdles for just over a year, claimed his first state title to cap off his senior season.
“It feels pretty good, I really didn't expect that,” Harms said.
Sterling's Andrew Harms (left) and Mullen's Clayton Moore compete in the Class D boys 110-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Harms suffered an injury last year, sparking uncertainty.
“I was in distance all my life,” Harms said. “I hurt my back in the middle of last year and (Sterling coaches) just decided, 'We might as well throw you in hurdles, your sister was good at them.'"
Harms' sister, Nicole, won the 100 and 300 hurdle titles in 2019.
"(Richardson) and Nicole are big inspirations to me," Harms added.
His day was not done there, later anchoring Sterling's 1,600-relay team to a first-place finish in 3:30.85 for his second gold medal.
Richardson, a Minnesota softball commit, was writing her final chapter in a storied high school career as a multisport athlete in volleyball, basketball, track and club softball.
The Jets' phenom finished with six career state track titles, including her 100 hurdles Saturday. She added a silver medal in the 300 hurdles in her final event by 0.03 seconds and a third-place finish in the triple jump after back-to-back event titles in 2021-22.
“There is a lot of great athletes here today,” Richardson said. “Just competing to your hardest and doing your best.
“I think all the sports together is very beneficial, moving on and keeping your mindset fresh. I think they've all been very helpful in helping me go Division I in softball.”
Richardson has a vast collection of medals, but if she had to pick one, it's Sterling's girls team track title win 2021. The Jets' title came after a freshman season lost to the pandemic.
“When our team won the state title, it was a group effort,” Richardson said. “Our community was all behind us and it felt so good to bring it home to the people that pushed us through the years.
"I was always just hoping for the best and working for it. We (Sterling) kind of struggle. We don't really have a track and so we just stay really detailed oriented in practices, so my coaches have been a big part in pushing me throughout the years. I think that's what got us here so far.”
Pastrelo finishes second for Parkview Christian: Maria Pastrelo finished with a time of :26.67 after sneaking in as the final qualifier in the girls 200 to finish Class D runner-up. Pastrelo's time was just :00.6 off of Osceola's Fayth Winkelman's winning time of :26.07. The Parkview Christian junior added a third-place finish in the 400 in 1:00.79.
Photos: Classes C and D wrap up the 2023 state track and field meet
Brady's Dillion Miller (right) celebrates after finishing first in the class Dm 100 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Arapahoe's Will Cacy celebrates after winning the class D boys 400 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Hi-Line's Ryker Evans (left) celebrates after crossing the finish line in first with a final time of 22.05 during the class C boys 200 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Plainview's Spencer Hille celebrates after finishing in first place with a time of 39.83 during the class D boys 300 meter hurdles final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Sterling's Andrew Harms (right) hugs Loomis' Gunnar Hadley after the class D boys 110 meter hurdles on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Sterling's Andrew Harms (left) celebrates after finishing ahead of Mullen's Clayton Moore (right) during the class D boys 110 meter hurdles on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the class C boys 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Sterling's Andrew Harms (left) and Mullen's Clayton Moore compete in the Class D boys 110-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Centennial's Savannah Horne (left) finishes ahead of North Platte St. Patrick's Mae Siegal during the class C girls 100 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Hi-Line's Ryker Evans (left) celebrates after crossing the finish line in first with a final time of 22.05 during the class C boys 200 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Leyton's Zaili Benish reacts after placing first within 0.3 seconds of the second place runner during the class D girls 300 meter hurdles final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Leyton's Zaili Benish takes the lead as Sterling's Macy Richardson falls just before the finish line, both finished within 0.3 seconds of one another, during the class D girls 300 meter hurdles final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Bishop Neumann's Kinslee Bosak pumps her fist in the air after finishing first with a time 44.54 during the class D girls 300 meter hurdles final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker celebrates after winning the class C boys 1600 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker (right) maintains his lead over Winnebago's Dyami Berridge during the class C boys 1600 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Osceola's Fayth Winkelman reacts after winning her third gold medal of the day in the class D girls 200 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Osceola's Fayth Winkelman reacts after winning her third gold medal of the day in the class D girls 200 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Crofton's Jordyn Arens covers her face after finishing first in the class C girls 1600 meter final during the on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Osceola's Fayth Winkelman reacts after winning the class D girls 100 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Mullen's Tierston Moore reacts after missing first place by a tenth of a second during the class D girls 100 meter hurdles on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Pender's Brody Krusemark grins after finishing in first place during the class C boys 100 meter dash on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wallace's Trey Robertson embraces Plainview's Kyler Mosel(from left) after during the class D boys 1600 meter finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
St. Cecilia's Alayna Vargas hugs Crofton's Jordyn Arens (from left) after the class C girls 1600 meter final during the on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Sandy Creek's Emma Fisher catches her breath after the class D girls 1600 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo holds up two fingers after winning his second gold medal after finishing first in the 400 meters Saturday at the Class C state track and field meet Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Sutherland's Story Rasby reacts as she crosses the finish line in first place during the class C girls 400 meter finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Anselmo-Merna's Koral Schmidt reacts as she crosses the finish line in first place during the class D girls 400 meter finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Hi-Line's Ryker Evans and Pender's Brody Krusemark (from left) sprint to the finish line during the class C boys 100 meter dash on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Brady's Dillion Miller (right) celebrates after finishing first in the class Dm 100 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Shelby Rising City's clears the final hurdle during the class C girls 100 meter hurdles on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Sterling's Macy Richardson and Mullen's Tierston Moore race to the finish during the class D girls 100 meter hurdles on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Norfolk Catholic's Mason Weidner (left) spins fellow runner Kanyon Talton in celebration after their team finished first in the class C 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Norfolk Catholic's Mason Weidner (back) spins fellow runner Kanyon Talton in celebration after their team finished first in the class C 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Riverside anchor Carson Bloom reacts after finishing first in the class D 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Riverside anchor Carson Bloom reacts after finishing first in the class D 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Riverside anchor Carson Bloom falls as he crosses the finish line after finishing first in the class D 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Aurther county's Lance Vasa and Riverside anchor Carson Bloom are neck and neck as they approach the finish line in the class D 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wausa's Addison Smith celebrates with Axtell's Luc Lopez after finishing first in the class D boys 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson helps her teammate, Carolyn Craig (from left), off the track after the class D girls 800 meter final in the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
HTRS' Lillian Bowen, Pawnee City's Madison Lytle and Maywood-Hayes Center's Reagan Stengel (from left) take off from the starting line during the girls class D 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wausa's Addison Smith celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the class D boys 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wausa's Addison Smith celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the class D boys 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wakefield's Jordan Metzler covers her face after winning the class C girls 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Maywood-Hayes Center's Reagan Stengel reacts after winning the girls class D the 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Maywood-Hayes Center's Reagan Stengel reacts after winning the girls class D the 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Milford's Sarah Spahr clears the high jump bar at 5 feet 6 inches to win the girls class C high jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Bishop Neumann's Connor Schutt leaps into the sand put in the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Elkhorn Valley's Nate Decker kicks up sand as he lands in the sand pit during the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wilber-Clatonia's Carter Skleba makes a splash in the sand pit while competing in the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Chase County's Kole Clevenger kicks up sand as he lands in the pit during the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Syracuse's Barrett Bischoff throws his arms back as he hits the sand pit during the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Homer's Tori Walker leaps over the bar set at 5 feet as she competes in the girls class C high jump finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wisner-Pilger's Devon Schultz wears a cowboy hat while watching the boys class C pole vault final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
A cowboy hat belonging to Wisner-Pilger's Devon Schultz is seen on a pole ion the inside field on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Hartington-Newcastle's Lane Heimes easily clears the bar in the boys class C pole vault final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Tri County's Colton Bales readies himself to jump in the boys class C pole vault finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wilber-Clatonia's Zander Baker skims over the top of the bar in the boys class C pole vault finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wilber-Clatonia's Zander Baker prepares to jump in the boys class C pole vault finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Freeman's Hudson Vetrosky hits the bar on his first attempt in the boys class C pole vault finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Dorchester's Bailey Theis competes in the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
BDS' JessaLynn Hudson competes in the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Dorchester's Amber Kotas competes in the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
South Platte's Haily Koenen throws during the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wauneta-Palisade's Peyton Cox competes in the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
