State track: Sporting black sunglasses, Osceola's Zelasney sees four golds for second straight year

OMAHA — Toughness and confidence.

Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney has both in spades.

After winning four gold medals Saturday for the second year in a row, Zelasney flashed four fingers to the media section to let them know how he was feeling.

“It’s back,” Zelasney said. “It feels good to get gold again.”

Zelasney, sporting a pair of black sunglasses to help with his tan line, won the Class D 100-meter dash in 11.06 seconds, the 200 in :22.42 and the 400 in :51.65 at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Even more impressive, he’s preparing for shoulder surgery from a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder that happened last football season.

“Can’t be mad about being state champ,” Zelasney said.

His toughest task was saved for last: defending his team’s 4x400 relay title as the third seed. However, Zelasney was feeling pretty good going into the event.

“If we run our race, it’s ours,” Zelasney said.

Indeed it was, as his team won in 3:34.27 and Zelasney captured his fourth gold. It wasn’t easy though, as Axtell held a lead through the first two legs. But he wasn’t concerned.

“No concern,” Zelasney said. “I knew my third leg, if he’s coming in first or second, we’re getting it.”

Now, the junior will aim to win four golds again next season.

“That’s the plan,” Zelasney said.

Lourdes Central Catholic senior Beau Lee won Class C long jump with a jump of 22 feet, 2¾ inches. It wasn’t easy, however. Lee hit his mark on his second to last attempt of the finals on a technique adjustment after trailing to Landon Olson on Battle Creek throughout preliminaries.

“Prelims didn’t go quite as I wanted to,” Lee said. “I didn’t hit super far jumps. I thought I was reaching a little bit for the board, so I scooted up my mark a little bit, that way I could just relax on that jump. I knew I could pop one.”

Lee also won the triple jump on Friday with a jump of 45-1. In a similar scenario, he hit that mark on his last attempt.

“I just think I really strive under pressure,” Lee said. “The more pressure that’s on me, the bigger the moment, I think it brings out adrenaline in me and something that no other situation can.”

Riverside’s Tony Berger followed up yesterday’s first-place finish in the Class D triple jump (44-3¼) with a gold in long jump (21-6¼) and a gold in the 110 hurdles (:14.63).

He was especially pleased with his hurdles title as the defending champion coming in.

“Feels pretty insane,” Berger said. “Especially after doing hurdles for only two years because sophomore year got taken from us. It means a lot.”

For the Riverside senior, he had one word for his career: unforgettable.

"It’s something I will never forget ever,” Berger said.

