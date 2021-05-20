State track: Southwest's Rinn will take gold over the perfect race, and aim for 800 record next time

OMAHA — The plan was to get out front fast.

After all, Brianna Rinn had a race to win, team points to score and a record to chase.

The Lincoln Southwest junior fell short of a record during the final day of Class A competition at the state track and field meet at Omaha Burke Stadium. But sometimes gold outweighs perfection.

After landing on the all-time charts in the 800 meters last week in districts, Rinn coasted to state gold in 2 minutes, 13.30 seconds. The state meet record is 2:13.22, and the Class A state record is 2:12.12.

"I was aiming for 2:11 (Thursday), so I didn't quite get that goal," she said. "I'll just have to shoot for it next year. Every race can't turn out perfect, but obviously, I'm really happy with the team points and everything."

Rinn said her game plan could change week to week, but on Thursday, she wanted to jump to a quick start. She put plenty of distance between herself and the pack with 200 meters to go.

"It means everything, especially with the seniors not having their year last year," said Rinn, who also placed fourth in the 1,600. "In a way, we're running it for them, so it's for me, for them and for the rest of the team."