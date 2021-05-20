State track: Southwest's Rinn will take gold over the perfect race, and aim for 800 record next time

OMAHA — The plan was to get out front fast.
After all, Brianna Rinn had a race to win, team points to score and a record to chase.
The Lincoln Southwest junior fell short of a record during the final day of Class A competition at the state track and field meet at Omaha Burke Stadium. But sometimes gold outweighs perfection.
After landing on the all-time charts in the 800 meters last week in districts, Rinn coasted to state gold in 2 minutes, 13.30 seconds. The state meet record is 2:13.22, and the Class A state record is 2:12.12.
"I was aiming for 2:11 (Thursday), so I didn't quite get that goal," she said. "I'll just have to shoot for it next year. Every race can't turn out perfect, but obviously, I'm really happy with the team points and everything."
Rinn said her game plan could change week to week, but on Thursday, she wanted to jump to a quick start. She put plenty of distance between herself and the pack with 200 meters to go.
"It means everything, especially with the seniors not having their year last year," said Rinn, who also placed fourth in the 1,600. "In a way, we're running it for them, so it's for me, for them and for the rest of the team."
Rinn blazed her way to a 2:13.07 at districts, the sixth-fastest time in state history. She fell just short of that Thursday during a gray and drizzle-filled afternoon.
"The weather today is amazing, honestly," she said. "Just running alone, it has an effect."
Rinn had past experience to draw on before competing in the first race of the afternoon session. She placed fourth in the 800 as a freshman, and before that, she watched her older sister Danielle, who now runs at Wichita State, compete for the Silver Hawks.
"Watching her and being here my freshman year, you get used to the atmosphere," Rinn said. "Obviously the crowd is massive compared to normal meets, so it takes some getting used to."
The Southwest girls were aiming for their third straight team title. Fremont, behind a lot of points from its distance runners, ended the Silver Hawks' three-peat hopes with 83 points. Southwest took second with 69 points.
