State track: Southern's Connor Bradley doesn't have a track to practice on. It hasn't slowed down the gold-medal hopeful

OMAHA — Connor Bradley adjusted his blocks in Lane 4 for his 200-meter preliminary race and performed a couple of takeoffs during warmups. Then the gun.
The Southern junior was ahead of the other runners by the first 100 meters and finished in a season-best 21.9 seconds, one of the top marks in the state this season.
It all looked pretty smooth, really.
On the surface, however, Bradley's practice regime can be a little rough.
Southern High School in Wymore does not have a track to practice on. Instead, it's a makeshift oval made of crushed rock around the football field.
"It's gravel, and I do blocks in the (grass) field," Bradley said. "Sometimes if it rains you have to go run in the parking lot."
It hasn't slowed down the speedster, who has emerged as one of the top sprinters in the state. Bradley put his speed on display Friday at the Class C state track and field meet at Omaha Burke Stadium. He recorded the fastest times in the 100 (:10.84), 200 and 400 (:50.64).
He'll take aim at gold medals in each race during Saturday's championship finals. His hope coming into Omaha was to go :10.8s in the 100, :22.4s in the 200 and :50.10s in the 400, and finish in top three in each event.
The biggest challenge with not being able to practice on a track surface is coming out of the blocks, Bradley said. Running on gravel isn't always great for the feet and legs either.
But he can't complain.
"It's just showing that no matter what you have, you can still do your best," Bradley said.
Southern is holding a fundraiser to build a new track around the football field, but "I don't think there's much in there," Bradley added.
Sometimes he'll make the short drive to Odell to run on the track there. In preparations for state, he trained at Beatrice High School's track.
Bradley's performance at state track as a freshman? "Not very good. I got like second to last in my (400) heat."
Bradley build up his speed and endurance by staying active. He plays football, basketball and American Legion baseball. His best sport remains track.
Some tough challengers await Bradley, including a foe he is familiar with — Freeman senior Holden Ruse, who won his 400 heat in :50.89, just .14 off Bradley's time.
Ruse and Bradley dueled at districts, both pushing each other to strong times. Bradley won in :52.07 and Ruse was second at :52.09.
"I'm looking forward to it a lot," Ruse said of the 400 final. "(Bradley is) a good guy and he runs with a lot of effort. He's a smooth runner, and it's going to take a really good race to beat him."
Ruse also will aim for a championship medal Saturday in the 800, his best event. After high school he's planning to walk on to compete in track at Nebraska.
Ruse has seen his times come down this spring, and he credits the guys in the next lanes.
"Honestly, the competition, with Bradley and (teammate) Colby (Sugden)," said Ruse, who also raced against Osceola sophomore Isaiah Zelasney, who won four gold medals in Class D on Thursday.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.