State track: Southern's Connor Bradley doesn't have a track to practice on. It hasn't slowed down the gold-medal hopeful

OMAHA — Connor Bradley adjusted his blocks in Lane 4 for his 200-meter preliminary race and performed a couple of takeoffs during warmups. Then the gun.

The Southern junior was ahead of the other runners by the first 100 meters and finished in a season-best 21.9 seconds, one of the top marks in the state this season.

It all looked pretty smooth, really.

On the surface, however, Bradley's practice regime can be a little rough.

Southern High School in Wymore does not have a track to practice on. Instead, it's a makeshift oval made of crushed rock around the football field.

"It's gravel, and I do blocks in the (grass) field," Bradley said. "Sometimes if it rains you have to go run in the parking lot."

It hasn't slowed down the speedster, who has emerged as one of the top sprinters in the state. Bradley put his speed on display Friday at the Class C state track and field meet at Omaha Burke Stadium. He recorded the fastest times in the 100 (:10.84), 200 and 400 (:50.64).

He'll take aim at gold medals in each race during Saturday's championship finals. His hope coming into Omaha was to go :10.8s in the 100, :22.4s in the 200 and :50.10s in the 400, and finish in top three in each event.