OMAHA — It usually doesn't come down to decimal points in a Kate Campos race.
On Thursday, she needed every last one.
No naked eye could decipher the pecking order as a blurry pack of runners crossed the finish line in the Class A girls 100-meter hurdles at
the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium.
In moments such as this one, the crowd that was hooting and hollering just a moment before were reduced to a hush. One could almost feel the sets of eyes gravitating to the scoreboard on the north end of the track.
Seconds felt like minutes, but finally:
Campos, first place, 14:89 seconds.
Two others, including Lincoln Northeast's Laney Songster, finished at 14.90. Campos successfully defended her state crown, albeit in a much closer margin than she won in last season.
"It was weird," Campos said. "I could feel Emma (Grand Island's Emma Rauch-Word) in the corner of my eye the whole time, and it kind of freaked me out. I was like, "'Oh my god."
Official results painted an even more intriguing picture. Campos finished :14.89 flat, and Songster and Rauch-Word were :14.893 and :14.893, respectively. That close.
Campos has a knack for winning, as she's done throughout a decorated high school career. She added three gold medals Thursday, winning both hurdles events and adding a blazing anchor leg for Lincoln Pius X's winning 1,600 relay team.
That's status quo for Campos, who has become a must-watch competitor at a state meet brimming with athleticism. She'll miss the competition, of course, but some of her best memories have nothing to do with medals.
"High school track has been amazing, especially at the state meet with people who love it as much as I do," Campos said. "The environment. I'm really just going to miss everybody."
The end of the run hadn't set in quite yet, and she caught her breath on the turf of the football field within the track oval.
But, that moment of contentment and closure could be coming soon.
"I'll probably be in tears on the ride home," she said.
Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet
Blair's Nolan Slominski celebrates as he wins the Class B boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Norris' Ellie Thomas celebrates as she wins the Class B girls 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Blair's Nolan Slominski rests against the fencing after he won the Class B boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly anchor Austin Needenreip (left) reacts after finishing first and setting a state meet record in the Class B boys 400-meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bennington's Emma Anibal (right) celebrates with friends after Bennington's Kennedy Wade broke the state record in the Class B girls 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Bennington's Emma Anibal (middle) celebrates with friends after Bennington's Kennedy Wade (not pictured) broke the state record in the Class B girls 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies (middle) shares a smile alongside Columbus' Elizabeth Wehmhoff (left) after winning the Class A girls 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies crosses the finish line to win the Class A girls 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Norris' Jordyn Williams competes in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Seward's Kalen Knott vaults over the bar during the Class B boys pole vault competition at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Jordyn Williams hits the and while competing in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Waverly's Landon Scott vaults over the bar in the Class B boys pole vault competition at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Norris' Sage Burbach competes in the Class B girls shot put at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Beatrice's Jaelynne Kosmos competes in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Reece Grosserode competes in the Class A boys long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Ali Jacobs leaps over the bar during the Class A girls high jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Donald DeFrand Jr. competes in the Class A long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Sara Iburg competes in the Class A girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Norris' Sage Burbach competes in the Class B girls shot put at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Lauren Gerdes leaps over the bar while competing in the Class B girls high jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Boone Central's Claire Primrose competes in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Waverly's Landon Scott vaults over the bar while competing in the Class B boys pole vault at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Claire Hellbusch leaps over the bar during the Class A girls high jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Blair's Myles Jackson reacts after he sets a record in the Class B boys 100 meter dash final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep's Denis Chapman leads the pack during the Class A boys 800 meter final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice anchor Avery Barnard (center) celebrates as she finishes first during heat one of the Class B girls 4x100 relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jordyn Wissing finishes ahead of other runners in the Class A girls 800 meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Laney Songster and Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos leap over hurdles during the Class A girls 100 meter hurdles final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere waves to the crowd as he walks toward the finish line in the Class B boys 200 meter dash final, after he sustained an injury earlier in the day, at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Davieian Williams' hair flies as he does a quick warm up before of the Class A boys 4x100 meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens (right) is embraced by fellow runner Scottsbluff's Paige Horne after she finished first in the Class B girls 100 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Chadron's Xander Provance (center) competes in the Class B boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista's Jesse Malone leaps over the final hurdle in the Class A boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista's Jesse Malone reacts after finishing first in the Class A boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Chadron's Xander Provance (center) celebrates after he finishes first in the Class B boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Chadron's Xander Provance (center) celebrates after he finishes first in the Class B boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens lifts her arms in victory after finishing first in the Class B girls 100 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies runs in the Class A girls 100 meter dash final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Blair's Myles Jackson reacts as he finishes first in the Class B boys 100 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Braxton Smith celebrates after placing first in the Class B boys 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere jokingly reacts to to seeing his final time on the scoreboard as he walks toward the finish line in the Class B boys 200 meter dash, after he sustained an injury earlier in the day, at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Katie Shafer reacts after winning the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens celebrates her second gold medal after finishing first in the Class B girls 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Miles grins after he places first in the Class A boys 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A quote written on the inside arm of Norris' Delaney Leyden is seen at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kearney's Jack Dahlgren celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place during the Class A 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kearney's Jack Dahlgren celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place during the Class A boys 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson (center) is given a group hug after she finishes the Class B girls 200 meter dash, despite suffering an injury earlier in the day, at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Competitors huddle together to pray ahead of the 1,600 meter final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Crieghton Prep's Jack Gillogly poses for the camera as he finishes first in the Class A boys 200 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Miles (left) races ahead of the competition during the Class A boys 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Boone Central's Jackson Roberts reacts after placing first by a thousandth of a second in the Class B boys 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nate Head is the sports editor of the Journal Star. On Twitter @NateHead_LJS.
