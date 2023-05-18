OMAHA — It usually doesn't come down to decimal points in a Kate Campos race.

On Thursday, she needed every last one.

No naked eye could decipher the pecking order as a blurry pack of runners crossed the finish line in the Class A girls 100-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium.

In moments such as this one, the crowd that was hooting and hollering just a moment before were reduced to a hush. One could almost feel the sets of eyes gravitating to the scoreboard on the north end of the track.

Seconds felt like minutes, but finally:

Campos, first place, 14:89 seconds.

Two others, including Lincoln Northeast's Laney Songster, finished at 14.90. Campos successfully defended her state crown, albeit in a much closer margin than she won in last season.

"It was weird," Campos said. "I could feel Emma (Grand Island's Emma Rauch-Word) in the corner of my eye the whole time, and it kind of freaked me out. I was like, "'Oh my god."

Official results painted an even more intriguing picture. Campos finished :14.89 flat, and Songster and Rauch-Word were :14.893 and :14.893, respectively. That close.

Campos has a knack for winning, as she's done throughout a decorated high school career. She added three gold medals Thursday, winning both hurdles events and adding a blazing anchor leg for Lincoln Pius X's winning 1,600 relay team.

That's status quo for Campos, who has become a must-watch competitor at a state meet brimming with athleticism. She'll miss the competition, of course, but some of her best memories have nothing to do with medals.

"High school track has been amazing, especially at the state meet with people who love it as much as I do," Campos said. "The environment. I'm really just going to miss everybody."

The end of the run hadn't set in quite yet, and she caught her breath on the turf of the football field within the track oval.

But, that moment of contentment and closure could be coming soon.

"I'll probably be in tears on the ride home," she said.

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 state track and field meet