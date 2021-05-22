State track: Pack mentality leads York girls to team Class B team title; Armatys doubles his gold output

OMAHA — The pack mentality, paced by the lead runner Brynn Hirschfeld, set the York girls track team apart from the rest of the Class B field Saturday at the state track and field championships at Burke Stadium.

First, the Duke junior took care of things by herself in winning the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 17.98 seconds in the warm, breezy conditions late in the afternoon. Later, Hirschfeld led a threesome of teammates in defending her 1,600 title from her freshman season in 2019 with a time of 5:14.01, edging her teammate, senior Maddie Portwine, who was second in 5:14.96. It ended up being a 22-point event with freshman Kassidy Stuckey finishing fifth in 5:18.83.

It was similar to the 3,200 on Friday, when the same trio was third, fourth and fifth for 15 points, a good start for the Dukes, who finished with 63 points, just a half-point more than runner-up Elkhorn North (62).

“It’s nice having my teammates there,” Hirschfeld said. “We work off each other and push each other to get as many team points as we can.”

One of the results of the four-day state meet format with one class per session was a much shorter recovery time between the 800 and 1,600 as there was in the traditional two-day meet. Hirschfeld seemed to handle it well.