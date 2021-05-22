State track: Pack mentality leads York girls to team Class B team title; Armatys doubles his gold output

OMAHA — The pack mentality, paced by the lead runner Brynn Hirschfeld, set the York girls track team apart from the rest of the Class B field Saturday at the state track and field championships at Burke Stadium.
First, the Duke junior took care of things by herself in winning the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 17.98 seconds in the warm, breezy conditions late in the afternoon. Later, Hirschfeld led a threesome of teammates in defending her 1,600 title from her freshman season in 2019 with a time of 5:14.01, edging her teammate, senior Maddie Portwine, who was second in 5:14.96. It ended up being a 22-point event with freshman Kassidy Stuckey finishing fifth in 5:18.83.
It was similar to the 3,200 on Friday, when the same trio was third, fourth and fifth for 15 points, a good start for the Dukes, who finished with 63 points, just a half-point more than runner-up Elkhorn North (62).
“It’s nice having my teammates there,” Hirschfeld said. “We work off each other and push each other to get as many team points as we can.”
One of the results of the four-day state meet format with one class per session was a much shorter recovery time between the 800 and 1,600 as there was in the traditional two-day meet. Hirschfeld seemed to handle it well.
“I wasn’t sure what I had left after the 800, so I just tried not to go out too fast (in the 1,600), run my own race and not get caught up in the environment,” Hirschfeld said. “I didn’t run PRs today, but it was pretty warm. I felt like I ended the year with two strong runs.”
York also got first-place points on Friday from junior pole vaulter Melanie Driewer. The Dukes had the team title clinched going into the 1,600 relay, which Elkhorn North won when the second heat winner Waverly was disqualified for impeding a runner after an exchange.
Hastings edged Waverly by a 47-46 margin for the boys team crown as the Tigers picked up a gold medal in the 1,600 and a second-place showing in the 3,200 from Jaydon Welsh.
Waverly was without its top point scorer this season — junior hurdler and triple jumper Hogan Wingrove — because of a hamstring injury suffered at districts. Another hurdler who would’ve likely scored at state, sophomore Preston Harms, injured his hip at districts and was sidelined as well.
But the Vikings made a run at the state team title behind senior sprinter Will Armatys, the gold medalist in the 100 (:10.93) and 200 (:21.89), and their 1,600 relay team of Caiden Rose, Alex Leuenberger, Cole Murray and A.J. Heffelfinger, which won in 3:24.37.
“That was my goal today, score 20 point for the team and keep us in contention for a state championship,” Armatys said. “I was running for those guys (Wingrove and Harms), I felt horrible for them because I know how badly they wanted to run here.”
Armatys was in third place with 20 meters to go in the 100, only to get the victory with a lean at the line. Norris junior Cooper Hausman was second in :10.94, and Bennington junior Dylan Mostek, a transfer from Norris, took third in :10.95.
Armatys, however, took control of the 200 race fairly early and never took his foot off the gas.
“I do that every race (in the 100), I start out behind the first 60 or 80 meters, and it gives my parents a scare,” said Armatys, who was running :11.62 in the 100 and :23.8 in the 200 two years ago before COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 track season.
“I made sure to keep my composure, close in the final 30 meters and get a good lean,” he added. “It takes me a while to get to top speed, but I can hold it once I get there and that’s why I’m probably a little stronger in the 200.”
Waverly senior and Nebraska volleyball recruit Whitney Lauenstein picked up the Vikings’ other first-place finish, winning the girls 300 low hurdles in :44.70, good for the all-class gold.
Lauenstein finished third behind Arlington’s Kailynn Gubbels in the 100 high hurdles, a race she won in a Class B state and meet record time of :14.59. Gubbels also won the high jump by going 5 feet, 8 inches, while Lauenstein tied for second with Sidney freshman Karsyn Leeling at 5-6.
“I love the 300s, it’s my race, so I was pretty determined to win that race,” said Lauenstein, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter on the volleyball court. “I’m not one of the fastest (hurdlers) out there, but I feel like I’m one of the strongest, and that really helps in the longer (hurdle) race.”
The Blair girls 400 relay team of Abby Osborn, Reese Beemer, Erika Roehrs and Grace Galbraith also broke a Class B state and meet record by finishing in :48.75.