OMAHA — JessaLynn Hudson knows what winning looks like. A two-time shot put champion, the BDS senior understands what it takes to climb to the top of the podium.

That made Friday's Class D discus championship at the state track and field meet even sweeter.

"It's been a process. It takes time, technique. It's technical work in practice," Hudson said. "It really paid off, and I'm really thankful for everyone that's helped me."

Hudson threw 138 feet, 2 inches to outdistance second-place finisher Emmily Berglund of Shelton by more than eight feet.

Despite her shot put success, Hudson was still looking for her first discus gold when Friday morning's competition started. She finished second by five inches in 2022, and third by less than a foot in 2021.

But Hudson put in extra work, training in Lincoln with American Olympian Payton Otterdahl, who is a pupil of Nebraska track coach Justin St. Clair. Otterdahl still trains with his college coach from his days at North Dakota State, and competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finishing 10th in the shot put.

"He helped me tremendously this season. From the beginning of the season to now, I've made leaps and bounds with my technical work," Hudson said.

It was a little nerve-racking at first, Hudson admitted, to work with an Olympian.

"But I knew he had open arms for everyone," she said. "He just wants to help everyone. He's an amazing guy; he'll do anything for you, and he knows his stuff."

Hudson will go for a three-peat in the shot put Saturday morning.

Foley makes the rounds: Nebraska assistant football coach Ed Foley has put on the miles in recent months, traveling all over the state to visit as many high schools as he can.

On Friday, Foley made his way to Omaha, spending a good chunk of the day in Burke Stadium.

He was there in part to watch mega-recruit Carter Nelson of Ainsworth, of course. But he also roamed the infield well into the afternoon, chatting up several people as he watched races on the track.

Lutheran second in 3,200 relay: Lincoln Lutheran broke a school record by seven seconds to finish second in the Class C boys 3,200-meter relay Friday.

The team of Jacob Wertz, Brady Franzen, Trenton Kumm, and Logan Lebo closed strong to finish in 8:19.84, about three seconds behind winner Cedar Catholic.

The Warriors got a final split of 1:59.97 from Lebo to overtake multiple teams and earn the silver medal.

Anderson flies high in high jump: Jenson Anderson doesn’t look like most high jump state champions, but that’s what the Hastings St. Cecilia junior is.

Anderson is 5-foot-10, but used outstanding athleticism and technique to top a talented field and become the Class C champion.

“I’m typically the smallest guy out there. I’m used to it by now,” Anderson said.

He was the best in the competition all morning while winning the Class C event with a best jump of 6-6. He never missed on his opening attempt at the first five bars he took on, including his winning jump of 6-6.

“I didn’t know if I’d get 6-6 on the first try, but when I did it felt really good and I just had the biggest smile on my face,” Anderson said.

He missed all three attempts at 6-8.

Anderson’s championship comes after not making it to state last year.

Carter Nelson drops to fourth: One year after winning the all-class gold medal in the high jump, Ainsworth junior Carter Nelson had to settle for fourth place.

Nelson had been limited in how much he could train and compete in the high jump this spring due to an ankle injury.

“It’s really frustrating going 6-4,” Nelson said. “But you have to practice to be good at something.”

After going 6-10 last year at state, Nelson reached 6-4 this year.

“I don’t like losing,” Nelson said. “But congrats to the kid that won (Anderson). That’s a cool milestone for him for sure.”

Nelson will also compete in the pole vault and discus on Saturday. One of the top college football recruits in the nation, Nelson expects assistant coaches from Nebraska, Alabama and Auburn to attend the state meet to watch him this weekend.

Noecker improves his state records: When you run high school track in Nebraska you will compete in more meets with bad weather than good weather.

Over the past three years of high school track, Carson Noecker from Cedar Catholic ran fast on bad weather days, and fast on good weather days. And on Friday he put on one more show on the state stage.

On Friday, the cool weather was favorable for distance running, but the strong wind was not. Maybe that would keep Noecker from improving his state and state meet records in the 3,200 meters.

Maybe not.

Noecker was really fast again, setting Class C state and state meet records in 9:07.73.

His previous state meet record was 9:11.7 and his state meet record was 9:16.05.

Many people in the crowd were on their feet for the final lap to see if Noecker could set a record.

“I put my head down and tried to go against that wind,” said Noecker of the final lap.

One of the things Noecker will be remembered for is how he pushed himself to the limit from the first lap to the last lap while running by himself. On Friday Noecker was 49 seconds in front of the second-place finisher.

“I’ve been given a gift and a talent and I really want to finish one day knowing that I gave my best and reached my max limit,” Noecker said.

Noecker plans to run in college at South Dakota State.

Noecker was the all-class champion in the 3,200 in 2022 and again this year. This year his time was 12 seconds better than the Class A champion.

Noecker said the state meet is always a season highlight.

“It’s a great environment,” he said. “You see all of these records get broken, it’s because these kids are pushing each other and they’re having fun doing it.”

Photos: Day 3 of the 2023 state track and field meet