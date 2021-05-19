State track notes: Weidner can thank mom for 400 PR; Sterling sophomore jump-starts her first meet

OMAHA — With no runners near her for that extra push, Allison Weidner turned to Mom.
"I just think about I can't disappoint my family," she said. "They all come to watch."
Family motivated the Humphrey St. Francis three-sport standout to a personal-best time — 58.45 seconds — in the 400-meter dash during the first day of the Class D state track and field meet at Omaha Burke Stadium.
By the time Weidner made the last turn, she was more than 10 yards ahead of everyone else.
"I wanted a really good time for lane purposes (for Thursday's 400 final), and that's about as good as it gets for me," she said.
It was an active day for the Nebraska hoops recruit and two-time first-team Super-Stater. She anchored the Flyers to back-to-back Class D gold medals in the 3,200 relay.
"We really wanted to go back-to-back and that was a huge goal of ours," said Weidner, who immediately returned to the infield to finish her triple jump duties. She placed sixth in that event.
On Thursday, Weidner will go for her third Class D state gold medal in each of the 400 and 800.
A quick jump for Sterling Jet: Macy Richardson was hoping to pop for a big number in the triple jump Wednesday.
It didn't take her long. The Sterling sophomore unleashed a leap of 36 feet, 2 inches on her first attempt in the Class D girls triple jump. No other competitor could top it.
"With the atmosphere, I knew it was going to be a good day," Richardson said of her PR and new school-record mark. "I was hoping to prove it."
Richardson also qualified for the 100 and 300 hurdle finals, recording the fastest qualifying time (:47.06) in the 300s. She'll aim for gold in those events Thursday, but it may be hard to top the triple jump, the event she wanted to win more than the others.
"I was coming (into the meet) third and hadn't done my best all year," said Richardson, who also is an all-state basketball player and a standout club softball player. "I was jumping OK, but I knew I could do better and so I was hoping today I could get one off."
Check back later for photos and updates to this story
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.