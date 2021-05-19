State track notes: Weidner can thank mom for 400 PR; Dahl and Nelson repeat as champs

Dahl won the Class A 3,200-meter run as a freshman and defended her title by finishing in 10:47.65, just missing the all-time top 10 charts in the process, Wednesday.

Nelson, a senior Nebraska recruit, won both the Class A high jump and long jump as a sophomore. Nelson took the gold again in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 8 inches, but finished second in the long jump to Norfolk’s Shon King, who leaped 23-2½.

Vedral’s May trip: Anna Vedral won’t be headed to Disney World to celebrate her Class A girls pole vault title. She’s already been to Orlando this month, going there between the Heartland Athletic Conference and district meets for a competitive cheer competition with the Pius X cheerleading squad.

“It was definitely a push for my coaches to let me do both,” Vedral said. “They’ve been so nice with working with my schedule.”

Vedral went to Orlando, Florida, after a tough conference meet in which she no-heighted for the first time in her career.

“I talked to Brady Koolen (the Lincoln Southeast pole vaulter who leads the state on the boys side), and he told me that happens to everyone at some point,” Vedral said. “When something like that happens, it makes you enjoy moments like today even more.”