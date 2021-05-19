State track notes: Weidner can thank mom for 400 PR; Dahl and Nelson repeat as champs

OMAHA — With no runners near her for that extra push, Allison Weidner turned to Mom.
"I just think about I can't disappoint my family," she said. "They all come to watch."
Family motivated the Humphrey St. Francis three-sport standout to a personal-best time — :58.45 — in the 400-meter dash during the first day of the Class D state track and field meet at Omaha Burke Stadium.
By the time Weidner made the last turn, she was more than 10 yards ahead of everyone else.
"I wanted a really good time for lane purposes (for Thursday's 400 final), and that's about as good as it gets for me," she said.
It was an active day for the Nebraska hoops recruit and two-time first-team Super-Stater. She anchored the Flyers to back-to-back Class D gold medals in the 3,200 relay.
"We really wanted to go back-to-back and that was a huge goal of ours," said Weidner, who immediately returned to the infield to finish her triple jump duties. She placed sixth in that event.
On Thursday, Weidner will go for her third Class D state gold medal in each of the 400 and 800.
Wait and repeat: Not much has changed in two years for Fremont’s Elli Dahl and Elkhorn South’s Reid Nelson.
Dahl won the Class A 3,200-meter run as a freshman and defended her title by finishing in 10:47.65, just missing the all-time top 10 charts in the process, Wednesday.
Nelson, a senior Nebraska recruit, won both the Class A high jump and long jump as a sophomore. Nelson took the gold again in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 8 inches, but finished second in the long jump to Norfolk’s Shon King, who leaped 23-2½.
Vedral’s May trip: Anna Vedral won’t be headed to Disney World to celebrate her Class A girls pole vault title. She’s already been to Orlando this month, going there between the Heartland Athletic Conference and district meets for a competitive cheer competition with the Pius X cheerleading squad.
“It was definitely a push for my coaches to let me do both,” Vedral said. “They’ve been so nice with working with my schedule.”
Vedral went to Orlando, Florida, after a tough conference meet in which she no-heighted for the first time in her career.
“I talked to Brady Koolen (the Lincoln Southeast pole vaulter who leads the state on the boys side), and he told me that happens to everyone at some point,” Vedral said. “When something like that happens, it makes you enjoy moments like today even more.”
Vedral’s older brother, Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral, missed her younger sister’s gold medal moment. The former Husker has his spring game on Thursday before returning home Friday, which would’ve been the first day of the state meet on the traditional two-day schedule.
A quick jump for Sterling Jet: Macy Richardson was hoping to pop for a big number in the triple jump Wednesday.
It didn't take her long. The Sterling sophomore unleashed a leap of 36-2 on her first attempt in the Class D girls triple jump. No other competitor could top it.
"With the atmosphere, I knew it was going to be a good day," Richardson said of her PR and school-record mark. "I was hoping to prove it."
Richardson also qualified for the 100 and 300 hurdle finals, recording the fastest qualifying time (:47.06) in the 300s. She'll aim for gold in those events Thursday, but it may be hard to top the triple jump, the event she wanted to win more than the others.
"I was coming (into the meet) third and hadn't done my best all year," said Richardson, who also is an all-state basketball player and a standout club softball player. "I was jumping OK, but I knew I could do better and so I was hoping today I could get one off."
