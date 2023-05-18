OMAHA — Waverly's Grant Schere had a wide-open track in front of him, and the entire Burke Stadium crowd standing and cheering.

It was a dream moment. The only problem? Schere was walking — a far cry from his qualifying time of 22.34 seconds, which was fourth-best in the Class B boys 200-meter field at the state track and field meet.

The Vikings senior injured his hamstring hours before while competing in the 100. Limping was difficult, leaving running out of the question.

He could have withdrawn from the race. Instead, he enjoyed one last moment on the oval — and put one more point on the board for the team champion Vikings.

"It sucks going out like that but I was able to get some more points with that (walk), and that's really all that matters to me," Schere said.

Schere made the most of it. He waved to spectators as he came down the stretch and drew laughter as he lunged through the finish line as a sprinter would.

"It felt really good to have almost like the whole state of Nebraska just kind of with me," Schere said.

Four-time champ has musical dreams: Two days, four gold medals for Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies.

The additions to her trophy case: 100, 200, long jump and triple jump.

"These past couple of days have been surreal," Davies said.

Davies, a senior, is going to college at Texas in the fall, and while she plans to be a walk-on for the Longhorns track team, her passion lies elsewhere.

Davies earned a musical scholarship as an oboe player.

"I've played since fifth grade," she said, smiling.

A friendly rivalry: Seward's Kalen Knott and Waverly's Landon Scott watched as the Class B boys pole vault field was whittled down over the span of three hours.

Finally, it became a two-man race between Knott and Scott, who are competitive acquaintances from past meets. They rooted each other on. They winced when the other failed to clear a height, and cheered when they did.

Make no mistake, though, both athletes were there to win, and on this day, it was Scott taking down the class leader to end his high school career at the top podium.

"I always look forward to competing and he's kind of been that person I've been trying to get," Scott said. "Ideally we both would have went 15 (feet) today to really push each other, but it's been fun competing against him all of these years."

After neither competitor could clear 15 feet, Scott won the event because he cleared the previous mark (14-6) on his first try, and Knott took two attempts.

Scott finished at 11th at state last season, making for quite a senior-season leap.

