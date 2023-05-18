OMAHA — Waverly's Grant Schere had a wide-open track in front of him, and the entire Burke Stadium crowd standing and cheering.
It was a dream moment. The only problem? Schere was walking — a far cry from his qualifying time of 22.34 seconds, which was fourth-best in the Class B boys 200-meter field at
the state track and field meet.
The Vikings senior injured his hamstring hours before while competing in the 100. Limping was difficult, leaving running out of the question.
He could have withdrawn from the race. Instead, he enjoyed one last moment on the oval — and put one more point on the board for the team champion Vikings.
"It sucks going out like that but I was able to get some more points with that (walk), and that's really all that matters to me," Schere said.
Schere made the most of it. He waved to spectators as he came down the stretch and drew laughter as he lunged through the finish line as a sprinter would.
"It felt really good to have almost like the whole state of Nebraska just kind of with me," Schere said.
Four-time champ has musical dreams: Two days, four gold medals for Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies.
The additions to her trophy case: 100, 200, long jump and triple jump.
"These past couple of days have been surreal," Davies said.
Davies, a senior, is going to college at Texas in the fall, and while she plans to be a walk-on for the Longhorns track team, her passion lies elsewhere.
Davies earned a musical scholarship as an oboe player.
"I've played since fifth grade," she said, smiling.
A friendly rivalry: Seward's Kalen Knott and Waverly's Landon Scott watched as the Class B boys pole vault field was whittled down over the span of three hours.
Finally, it became a two-man race between Knott and Scott, who are competitive acquaintances from past meets. They rooted each other on. They winced when the other failed to clear a height, and cheered when they did.
Make no mistake, though, both athletes were there to win, and on this day, it was Scott taking down the class leader to end his high school career at the top podium.
"I always look forward to competing and he's kind of been that person I've been trying to get," Scott said. "Ideally we both would have went 15 (feet) today to really push each other, but it's been fun competing against him all of these years."
After neither competitor could clear 15 feet, Scott won the event because he cleared the previous mark (14-6) on his first try, and Knott took two attempts.
Scott finished at 11th at state last season, making for quite a senior-season leap.
Blair's Nolan Slominski celebrates as he wins the Class B boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Norris' Ellie Thomas celebrates as she wins the Class B girls 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Blair's Nolan Slominski rests against the fencing after he won the Class B boys 800-meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly anchor Austin Needenreip (left) reacts after finishing first and setting a state meet record in the Class B boys 400-meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bennington's Emma Anibal (right) celebrates with friends after Bennington's Kennedy Wade broke the state record in the Class B girls 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Bennington's Emma Anibal (middle) celebrates with friends after Bennington's Kennedy Wade (not pictured) broke the state record in the Class B girls 200-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies (middle) shares a smile alongside Columbus' Elizabeth Wehmhoff (left) after winning the Class A girls 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies crosses the finish line to win the Class A girls 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Norris' Jordyn Williams competes in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Seward's Kalen Knott vaults over the bar during the Class B boys pole vault competition at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Jordyn Williams hits the and while competing in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Waverly's Landon Scott vaults over the bar in the Class B boys pole vault competition at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Norris' Sage Burbach competes in the Class B girls shot put at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Beatrice's Jaelynne Kosmos competes in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Reece Grosserode competes in the Class A boys long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Ali Jacobs leaps over the bar during the Class A girls high jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Donald DeFrand Jr. competes in the Class A long jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Sara Iburg competes in the Class A girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Norris' Sage Burbach competes in the Class B girls shot put at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Lauren Gerdes leaps over the bar while competing in the Class B girls high jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Boone Central's Claire Primrose competes in the Class B girls triple jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Waverly's Landon Scott vaults over the bar while competing in the Class B boys pole vault at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Claire Hellbusch leaps over the bar during the Class A girls high jump at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Blair's Myles Jackson reacts after he sets a record in the Class B boys 100 meter dash final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Creighton Prep's Denis Chapman leads the pack during the Class A boys 800 meter final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Beatrice anchor Avery Barnard (center) celebrates as she finishes first during heat one of the Class B girls 4x100 relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jordyn Wissing finishes ahead of other runners in the Class A girls 800 meter run at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Laney Songster and Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos leap over hurdles during the Class A girls 100 meter hurdles final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere waves to the crowd as he walks toward the finish line in the Class B boys 200 meter dash final, after he sustained an injury earlier in the day, at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Davieian Williams' hair flies as he does a quick warm up before of the Class A boys 4x100 meter relay at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens (right) is embraced by fellow runner Scottsbluff's Paige Horne after she finished first in the Class B girls 100 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Chadron's Xander Provance (center) competes in the Class B boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista's Jesse Malone leaps over the final hurdle in the Class A boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista's Jesse Malone reacts after finishing first in the Class A boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Chadron's Xander Provance (center) celebrates after he finishes first in the Class B boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Chadron's Xander Provance (center) celebrates after he finishes first in the Class B boys 110 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens lifts her arms in victory after finishing first in the Class B girls 100 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies runs in the Class A girls 100 meter dash final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Blair's Myles Jackson reacts as he finishes first in the Class B boys 100 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Braxton Smith celebrates after placing first in the Class B boys 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Grant Schere jokingly reacts to to seeing his final time on the scoreboard as he walks toward the finish line in the Class B boys 200 meter dash, after he sustained an injury earlier in the day, at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Katie Shafer reacts after winning the Class A girls 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sidney's Chloe Ahrens celebrates her second gold medal after finishing first in the Class B girls 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Miles grins after he places first in the Class A boys 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A quote written on the inside arm of Norris' Delaney Leyden is seen at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kearney's Jack Dahlgren celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place during the Class A 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kearney's Jack Dahlgren celebrates as he crosses the finish line in first place during the Class A boys 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson (center) is given a group hug after she finishes the Class B girls 200 meter dash, despite suffering an injury earlier in the day, at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Competitors huddle together to pray ahead of the 1,600 meter final at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Crieghton Prep's Jack Gillogly poses for the camera as he finishes first in the Class A boys 200 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Miles (left) races ahead of the competition during the Class A boys 400 meter dash at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Boone Central's Jackson Roberts reacts after placing first by a thousandth of a second in the Class B boys 300 meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nate Head is the sports editor of the Journal Star.
