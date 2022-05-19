State track notes: Southwest girls take 'team' approach to Class A title; Lloyd nets 3 golds, wants 4 next year

OMAHA — Lincoln Southwest girls track and field team did not have a single state champion.

But 14 top-five finishes helped lead the Silver Hawks to the team state championship at Omaha Burke Stadium, their fifth since 2014.

“It shows that we are a team,” coach Kevin Schrad said. “It comes team first. We take a lot of pride in our team. And this is only the icing on the cake.”

That team-first mentality was with the team from the very beginning, according to Schrad.

“With a team as deep, talented and as close as we are, it’s always going to be team first,” senior Brianna Rinn said. “That is what sets us apart from other teams, in my opinion. They mean the world to me after being here four years. That’s how it is always going to be.”

Rinn was a big part of the top finishers the Silver Hawks had. She finished with four medals. So did another senior, Jaida Rowe.

But helping the team was the only thing on Rinn’s mind.

“The team championship wipes everything,” she said. “That was the only goal.

“We have so many girls who fought the whole season to be where they are and qualify for state. We have so many girls that outperformed how they were supposed to. I think it just shows our grit and determination.”

After receiving the trophy, the whole team took one more lap around the track. It summed up that work ethic to win especially after finishing runner-up to Fremont last year.

“It was just great to watch our kids compete,” Schrad said. “It just shows by our kids competing. They want to win. They have that attitude that we are going to work our butts off.”

Fremont won the Class A boys championship to complete the cross country-track title sweep.

It's a run of three for Eagles' Lloyd: Omaha Central's Jaylen Lloyd only focused on the triple and long jumps last year, but he expanded his repertoire and added the 100- and 200-meter races this spring.

It nearly led to a run of four golds.

Lloyd won the triple jump — moving to third on the all-time charts in the process — Wednesday and followed with wins in the long jump and 100 Thursday. He was denied a fourth gold by finishing fourth in the 200.

That didn't take away from one of the most impressive performances of the entire state meet.

"It was a good experience," said Lloyd, who was aiming to become the first Class A boys performer to win four golds since 1952. "I just hope next year I can get all four of them."

Lloyd had to recover in the 100 to keep his hopes for four alive. Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman had the edge, but Lloyd surged in the final 15 meters to grab the win, finishing in 10.54 seconds, while Coleman was second at :10.58.

"I just said in my head, 'Push, push, push,'" Lloyd said of the 100. "I had a bad start, but at the end of the race I crawled back up."

After competing against each other at districts, Thursday's rematch between Lloyd and Coleman didn't disappoint.

"Every time we race, we bring the best out of each other," said Lloyd, who won the long jump earlier in the day with a leap of 23 feet, 3½ inches, besting Lincoln Pius X sophomore Reece Grosserode by 1½ inches.

Lloyd, who has a Division I football offer from Northern Iowa, will be attending a football camp in Lindenwood, Missouri, soon, and then he'll compete at the USA U20 track meet in Eugene, Oregon, next month, joining Grosserode and Pius X junior Kate Campos.

Lloyd also has next season on his mind.

"It makes me really hungry," Lloyd said. "I'm going to work really hard to get that 200 back."

A Links repeat: It was a good run for the Lincoln High girls 400 relay team. The Links' team of SaReya Giebelhaus, Neryah Hekl, Zainab Funnah and Dazaj DeFrand repeated as state champion in a time of :47.53.

Earlier this year, the team ran a :47.92, which landed sixth on the all-time charts.

"Obviously they have high goals for themselves and high expectations," Lincoln High coach Brad Rettig said. "So being able to achieve that today, they were really excited about it."

The most exciting relay finish in Class A Thursday came in the girls 1,600 where anchor Tania Gleason caught Millard West's Sadie Millard in the final few meters to lead Fremont to the gold. The Tigers won in 3:59.39. Millard West was second at 3:59.43.

Burbach's continued push ends in shot put gold: Personal record after personal record. That was the storyline for Norris’ Sage Burbach this season.

Yet, she saved her best performance for last, throwing a personal record of 46-4 in the Class B girls shot put to win gold.

Burbach came into the state meet with the third-best mark this season, but she was excited for the chance to avenge last year’s runner-up finish.

“Our coach doesn’t want us to put a mark out there,” Burbach said. “He just wants us to go and throw the best we can and everything will fall in place. I got second last year, and I really wanted it this year.”

Norris’ boys 1,600 relay team also pulled off an upset, winning gold with a time of 3:24:10. The Titans took advantage of a bad baton handoff by Waverly, which had the state leading time coming into Thursday.

“We weren’t expecting to,” Cooper said about winning gold. “We had a good PR earlier this season but didn’t quite run it at districts. We knew we had it in us, but I think we all did an amazing job exceeding expectations.”

Sprint star: Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson shined in the sprints Thursday. Thompson won the 100 in a Class B state meet-record time of :12.03, and finished runner-up in the 200 in :25:15, a new personal record.

Thompson became the first girl to win a state championship for Falls City last year when she won both events. She said she accomplished all her goals this season and that she enjoys running at Burke Stadium.

“My meets are usually smaller so this one’s a lot different,” Thompson said. “I try to block it out because sometimes it does get to me. I like the state competition better because I actually have people to push me.”

Thompson's wins came in a season where the B sprints were highly competitive, with the fields including Beatrice's Morgan Mahoney and Norris' Taylor Bredthauer.

Old hurdler, new sprint champ: Jack Gillogly was here last year as a sophomore, but running a different race. A much different race.

The Creighton Prep junior was a state qualifier in the 300 hurdles. A year later he celebrated an exhilarating finish to the Class A boys 200 final.

In the closest race of the day, Gillogly lunged forward — and then tumbled after the finish line — to win in :21.33 and edge — and we mean edge — Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman (:21.34).

"You know you're going to get their best, so you got to give your best," Gillogly said. "It's awesome. It's awesome. A year ago I wouldn't have never though of this."

That's because Gillogy was running hurdles and only hurdles. He transitioned to sprints over the winter and it has worked out pretty well.

What was winter training like? It involved running up and down the school hallways.

"I just liked sprints more," said Gillogy, who outlasted a field that include Coleman and Omaha Central's Lloyd. "I like hurdles, but nothing compares to sprinting."

Friendly competition: Elkhorn North girls scored points in bunches to win the Class B girls title.

The Wolves’ Sydney Stodden won the girls 400 in a tight race (:58:27) and Britt Prince rallied to win the 800 (2:17:43).

Both Stodden and Prince also helped lead the 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams to gold medals.

“It’s really awesome practicing with these girls,” Prince said. “We push each other a lot, and we’re all best friends.”

Stodden echoed her sentiment and said it’s something that world to their advantage.

“I don’t think a lot of teams have that, competing against each other in practice,” Stodden said.

Opportunity for Gerbes: Ashland-Greenwood sophomore Lauren Gerbes wasn’t expected to win the girls high jump.

However, Arlington’s Gubbels, the Class B state leader in the event, fouled on all three of her attempts, meaning there was a title for the taking.

Gerbes jumped at the opportunity and won the event with a 5-3 jump.

“I knew there were a lot of good girls, but I knew if I did my best, I’d have a good chance of placing,” Gerbes said.

Throwing sweep: Aurora’s Gage Griffith was the Class B state lead all season in the boys shot put and discus by a fairly wide margin.

While he didn’t best those marks at the state meet, Griffith went home with the titles in shot put (57-4) and discus (168-11). He’ll get to continue his athletic career playing football for Wyoming next season.

“I’m proud to go out on top,” Griffith said. “Now, it’s on to college and do the same thing there.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0