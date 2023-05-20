OMAHA — Third was good for first for Bishop Neumann.
The Cavaliers took the bronze in the final event of the competition, the 1,600-meter relay, to score six points and pass two teams to win the Class C girls state track and field championship Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Bishop Neumann finished with 43 points, just ahead of Kearney Catholic and Chase County, who tied for second with 40.33 points apiece. Milford was fourth with 39.
The Cavaliers did it as a team: Only one athlete, Kinslee Bosak in the 300 hurdles, won a gold medal and the 10 team points that come with it.
Bishop Neumann got second-place finishes from Bosak in the 100 hurdles and Kerstyn Chapek in the 100-meter dash; a third from Chapek in the 200; a fourth from Jill Johnson in the shot put; and an eighth from Chapek in the 400 to go with the relay bronze.
The hurdle win was sweet for Chapek, who edged out her future college roommate at the line for the title.
Bosak finished in 44.54 seconds, while Summerland's Hadley Cheatum, who will room with Bosak at the University of South Dakota this fall, was second in :44.59. Both girls will run track for the Coyotes.
"I'm going to walk around the dorm room with (the gold medal) on," Bosak joked of teasing Cheatum this fall.
Jokes aside, the race represented a bit of redemption for Bosak after she over her last hurdle and finished seventh in the 300 hurdles.
"Honestly it was more in my mind at the beginning of the season, and then I was trying to just get it out of my head," Bosak said. "Coming off of last year, I tried not putting pressure on myself and just enjoying myself, having fun."
Horne doubles up: Experience paid off for Centennial's Savannah Horne.
The Broncos junior brought home a pair of gold medals, winning the 100 and 200 to stamp herself as the fastest girl in Class C.
"I knew I was close, because I've been here before and I know how everything worked," Horne said after her come-from-behind win in the 200. "And my people supported me and they told me I could get there."
Horne won the 100 in :12.54, hitting the line ahead of Shelby-Rising City's Liberty Baker (:12.69). In the 200, Horne made up ground over the final 50 meters to finish in :25.74, ahead of the :25.93 from Superior's Ella Gardner.
Horne had fourth- and sixth-place finishes in the same events last year, and was eighth in the 100 as a freshman in 2001.
"The experience is — you need it," Horne said. "When I came in as a freshman, it was the most intimidating thing ever. It was terrible. But knowing the area is very important.
Savin' her best for last: BDS's JessaLynn Hudson's toss of 44 feet, 2¾ inches was her final throw in the Class D girls shot put. It also won her third consecutive shot-put title and was her best winning mark in her three-year career.
“I was excited,” Hudson said. “I knew I needed to get one out there on my last one and end on a high note. Right when I saw it hit the 45-(foot) line I knew it was good. When they read it, it was low 44, but you can't complain or anything going out on a high note.”
Hudson also won the girls discus Friday.
Spahr wins high jump gold: Sarah Spahr couldn't help but let the tears flow.
The Milford junior had just locked up the Class C girls high jump championship, her first state track and field championship.
"I was just so happy to win," Spahr said.
Spahr cleared 5-foot-6 on her third attempt. She had locked up gold just a few minutes earlier when Kearney Catholic's Margaret Haarberg missed on all three of her tries at 5-6 and Spahr had fewer misses.
Spahr cleared each of her first four heights on the first try. After getting 5-6, she had three attempts at 5-7.
After finishing second in Class B in 2022, jumping 5-3, Spahr faced an entirely new set of opponents in Omaha this spring as Milford moved to Class C.
"I knew I had more competitors, so then I decided I wanted to go for gold this year," Spahr said."
Photos: Classes C and D wrap up the 2023 state track and field meet
Brady's Dillion Miller (right) celebrates after finishing first in the class Dm 100 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Arapahoe's Will Cacy celebrates after winning the class D boys 400 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hi-Line's Ryker Evans (left) celebrates after crossing the finish line in first with a final time of 22.05 during the class C boys 200 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Plainview's Spencer Hille celebrates after finishing in first place with a time of 39.83 during the class D boys 300 meter hurdles final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sterling's Andrew Harms (right) hugs Loomis' Gunnar Hadley after the class D boys 110 meter hurdles on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sterling's Andrew Harms (left) celebrates after finishing ahead of Mullen's Clayton Moore (right) during the class D boys 110 meter hurdles on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the class C boys 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sterling's Andrew Harms (left) and Mullen's Clayton Moore compete in the Class D boys 110-meter hurdles at the state track and field meet Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Centennial's Savannah Horne (left) finishes ahead of North Platte St. Patrick's Mae Siegal during the class C girls 100 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hi-Line's Ryker Evans (left) celebrates after crossing the finish line in first with a final time of 22.05 during the class C boys 200 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Leyton's Zaili Benish reacts after placing first within 0.3 seconds of the second place runner during the class D girls 300 meter hurdles final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Leyton's Zaili Benish takes the lead as Sterling's Macy Richardson falls just before the finish line, both finished within 0.3 seconds of one another, during the class D girls 300 meter hurdles final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bishop Neumann's Kinslee Bosak pumps her fist in the air after finishing first with a time 44.54 during the class D girls 300 meter hurdles final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker celebrates after winning the class C boys 1,600-meter final Saturday at the state track and field championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker (right) maintains his lead over Winnebago's Dyami Berridge during the class C boys 1600 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Osceola's Fayth Winkelman reacts after winning her third gold medal of the day in the class D girls 200 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Osceola's Fayth Winkelman reacts after winning her third gold medal of the day in the class D girls 200 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Crofton's Jordyn Arens covers her face after finishing first in the class C girls 1600 meter final during the on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Osceola's Fayth Winkelman reacts after winning the class D girls 100 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Mullen's Tierston Moore reacts after missing first place by a tenth of a second during the class D girls 100 meter hurdles on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Brody Krusemark grins after finishing in first place during the class C boys 100 meter dash on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wallace's Trey Robertson embraces Plainview's Kyler Mosel(from left) after during the class D boys 1600 meter finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
St. Cecilia's Alayna Vargas hugs Crofton's Jordyn Arens (from left) after the class C girls 1600 meter final during the on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sandy Creek's Emma Fisher catches her breath after the class D girls 1600 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo holds up two fingers after winning his second gold medal after finishing first in the 400 meters Saturday at the Class C state track and field meet Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sutherland's Story Rasby reacts as she crosses the finish line in first place during the class C girls 400 meter finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Anselmo-Merna's Koral Schmidt reacts as she crosses the finish line in first place during the class D girls 400 meter finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hi-Line's Ryker Evans and Pender's Brody Krusemark (from left) sprint to the finish line during the class C boys 100 meter dash on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Brady's Dillion Miller (right) celebrates after finishing first in the class Dm 100 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Shelby Rising City's clears the final hurdle during the class C girls 100 meter hurdles on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sterling's Macy Richardson and Mullen's Tierston Moore race to the finish during the class D girls 100 meter hurdles on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Mason Weidner (left) spins fellow runner Kanyon Talton in celebration after their team finished first in the class C 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk Catholic's Mason Weidner (back) spins fellow runner Kanyon Talton in celebration after their team finished first in the class C 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Riverside anchor Carson Bloom reacts after finishing first in the class D 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Riverside anchor Carson Bloom reacts after finishing first in the class D 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Riverside anchor Carson Bloom falls as he crosses the finish line after finishing first in the class D 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Aurther county's Lance Vasa and Riverside anchor Carson Bloom are neck and neck as they approach the finish line in the class D 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wausa's Addison Smith celebrates with Axtell's Luc Lopez after finishing first in the class D boys 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson helps her teammate, Carolyn Craig (from left), off the track after the class D girls 800 meter final in the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
HTRS' Lillian Bowen, Pawnee City's Madison Lytle and Maywood-Hayes Center's Reagan Stengel (from left) take off from the starting line during the girls class D 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wausa's Addison Smith celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the class D boys 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wausa's Addison Smith celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the class D boys 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wakefield's Jordan Metzler covers her face after winning the class C girls 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Maywood-Hayes Center's Reagan Stengel reacts after winning the girls class D the 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Maywood-Hayes Center's Reagan Stengel reacts after winning the girls class D the 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Milford's Sarah Spahr clears the high jump bar at 5 feet 6 inches to win the girls class C high jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bishop Neumann's Connor Schutt leaps into the sand put in the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn Valley's Nate Decker kicks up sand as he lands in the sand pit during the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wilber-Clatonia's Carter Skleba makes a splash in the sand pit while competing in the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Chase County's Kole Clevenger kicks up sand as he lands in the pit during the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Syracuse's Barrett Bischoff throws his arms back as he hits the sand pit during the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Homer's Tori Walker leaps over the bar set at 5 feet as she competes in the girls class C high jump finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wisner-Pilger's Devon Schultz wears a cowboy hat while watching the boys class C pole vault final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A cowboy hat belonging to Wisner-Pilger's Devon Schultz is seen on a pole ion the inside field on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Hartington-Newcastle's Lane Heimes easily clears the bar in the boys class C pole vault final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Tri County's Colton Bales readies himself to jump in the boys class C pole vault finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wilber-Clatonia's Zander Baker skims over the top of the bar in the boys class C pole vault finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wilber-Clatonia's Zander Baker prepares to jump in the boys class C pole vault finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman's Hudson Vetrosky hits the bar on his first attempt in the boys class C pole vault finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Dorchester's Bailey Theis competes in the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
BDS' JessaLynn Hudson competes in the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Dorchester's Amber Kotas competes in the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
South Platte's Haily Koenen throws during the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wauneta-Palisade's Peyton Cox competes in the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Reach the writer at (402) 473-7436 or
cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.
.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!