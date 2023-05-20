OMAHA — Third was good for first for Bishop Neumann.

The Cavaliers took the bronze in the final event of the competition, the 1,600-meter relay, to score six points and pass two teams to win the Class C girls state track and field championship Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

Bishop Neumann finished with 43 points, just ahead of Kearney Catholic and Chase County, who tied for second with 40.33 points apiece. Milford was fourth with 39.

The Cavaliers did it as a team: Only one athlete, Kinslee Bosak in the 300 hurdles, won a gold medal and the 10 team points that come with it.

Bishop Neumann got second-place finishes from Bosak in the 100 hurdles and Kerstyn Chapek in the 100-meter dash; a third from Chapek in the 200; a fourth from Jill Johnson in the shot put; and an eighth from Chapek in the 400 to go with the relay bronze.

The hurdle win was sweet for Chapek, who edged out her future college roommate at the line for the title.

Bosak finished in 44.54 seconds, while Summerland's Hadley Cheatum, who will room with Bosak at the University of South Dakota this fall, was second in :44.59. Both girls will run track for the Coyotes.

"I'm going to walk around the dorm room with (the gold medal) on," Bosak joked of teasing Cheatum this fall.

Jokes aside, the race represented a bit of redemption for Bosak after she over her last hurdle and finished seventh in the 300 hurdles.

"Honestly it was more in my mind at the beginning of the season, and then I was trying to just get it out of my head," Bosak said. "Coming off of last year, I tried not putting pressure on myself and just enjoying myself, having fun."

Horne doubles up: Experience paid off for Centennial's Savannah Horne.

The Broncos junior brought home a pair of gold medals, winning the 100 and 200 to stamp herself as the fastest girl in Class C.

"I knew I was close, because I've been here before and I know how everything worked," Horne said after her come-from-behind win in the 200. "And my people supported me and they told me I could get there."

Horne won the 100 in :12.54, hitting the line ahead of Shelby-Rising City's Liberty Baker (:12.69). In the 200, Horne made up ground over the final 50 meters to finish in :25.74, ahead of the :25.93 from Superior's Ella Gardner.

Horne had fourth- and sixth-place finishes in the same events last year, and was eighth in the 100 as a freshman in 2001.

"The experience is — you need it," Horne said. "When I came in as a freshman, it was the most intimidating thing ever. It was terrible. But knowing the area is very important.

Savin' her best for last: BDS's JessaLynn Hudson's toss of 44 feet, 2¾ inches was her final throw in the Class D girls shot put. It also won her third consecutive shot-put title and was her best winning mark in her three-year career.

“I was excited,” Hudson said. “I knew I needed to get one out there on my last one and end on a high note. Right when I saw it hit the 45-(foot) line I knew it was good. When they read it, it was low 44, but you can't complain or anything going out on a high note.”

Hudson also won the girls discus Friday.

Spahr wins high jump gold: Sarah Spahr couldn't help but let the tears flow.

The Milford junior had just locked up the Class C girls high jump championship, her first state track and field championship.

"I was just so happy to win," Spahr said.

Spahr cleared 5-foot-6 on her third attempt. She had locked up gold just a few minutes earlier when Kearney Catholic's Margaret Haarberg missed on all three of her tries at 5-6 and Spahr had fewer misses.

Spahr cleared each of her first four heights on the first try. After getting 5-6, she had three attempts at 5-7.

After finishing second in Class B in 2022, jumping 5-3, Spahr faced an entirely new set of opponents in Omaha this spring as Milford moved to Class C.

"I knew I had more competitors, so then I decided I wanted to go for gold this year," Spahr said."