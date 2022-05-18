State track notes: Lloyd, Grosserode elevate in Class A triple jump; Storms' Sievers continues family athletic success

OMAHA — Once Jaylen Lloyd saw what he needed to do to win the Class A boys triple jump, the Omaha Central junior quickly responded.

With his second jump of the competition Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium, Lloyd exploded for a leap of 50 feet, 3½ inches to move to the top of the state's all-time charts. Just before that, Lincoln Pius X sophomore Reece Grosserode went 49-½, a mark that places him fifth all-time and earned him the silver medal.

"My first thought was like, 'OK, that's what we're doing today,''' said Lloyd, who also leads the state in the long jump and is tied for 10th all-time in the 200-meter dash. "I had to go out and top it."

Lloyd said it's "an even matchup" whenever he jumps against Grosserode.

"We've been going at it for a long time," said Lloyd, who entered Wednesday ninth on the all-time charts with a 48-6. "He wins a lot, I win a lot. We bring out the best in each other."

It was the first jump over 50 feet since 1979 when Jim Horner of Millard went 50-½. Holdrege's Todd Brown still holds the Nebraska School Activities Association state record with his 50-2¼ in 1978 because the slight north breeze to Lloyd's back on Wednesday was not allowable. Because of that, Grosserode's leap of 49-½ will go down as the state meet record.

The sunny, warm conditions made for one of the best track days of the spring, and Lloyd wanted to make sure he didn't let it go to waste.

"It was my goal to break the record," he said.

Grosserode was pleased to surpass his previous best this spring of 47-10 he posted in March. The silver medal has him hungry for more the next two years.

"I was kind of all over the place during the season, I wasn't as consistent as I would've liked," Grosserode said. "It felt good to put it together here at the end of the season. I'm looking to do 51 (feet) next season."

At home in Omaha: Matt Rink seems to have some of his biggest moments athletically at Omaha Burke Stadium.

The Lincoln Southwest senior closed out his shot put career with a gold medal throw of 58-5 on his final attempt Wednesday. Last fall when the Silver Hawks played Burke in football, he turned a 6-yard hitch route into a 99-yard touchdown reception, only for the play to be called back on a holding penalty that Southwest football/throws coach Andrew Sherman said he never found on the game film.

"I'm looking around after I got to the end zone, and I'm thinking, 'There's definitely a flag,''' said Rink, a St. Thomas tight end recruit. "At least they can't take this one (the gold medal) away."

Consistency the key for Davies: Omaha Westside's Lademi Davies won the Class A girls long jump with an effort of 19-6¼, not far off the 19-7½ she recorded earlier this season which is sixth on the girls all-time charts.

"I'm glad I could come that close and be consistent at that distance," said the junior, who had five jumps over 18 feet on Wednesday. "My goal coming into the season was to go 19, and to go beyond that, I'm proud of what I did."

Davies' mark will be seriously tested for the all-class gold medal. Superior's Ella Garder is one to watch in Class C later in the week with a 19-6¾ this season, seventh all-time.

Sievers adds to family's athletic accomplishments: Jacie Sievers isn't quite sure where the running genes in her family came from. Her dad, Chad, played football at Nebraska. Her mom played basketball at Nebraska.

Sievers is creating her own athletic trail. The Elkhorn South junior rose to No. 4 on the all-time charts in the 3,200-meter run, winning the Class A race in 10 minutes, 27.74 seconds.

Sievers wanted to run under 10:30, and she accomplished that goal. It came a year after she ran an 11:48 to finish sixth.

"I had to remember that everyone was running in the same conditions, so it's not a setback," Sievers said of the heat. "Just try to use it to my advantage."

Sievers also used to field to her advantage. The 3,200 featured some strong runners, including cross country champion Elli Dahl of Fremont, who ran a 10:41.28 to land No. 9 on the all-time charts.

"Elli definitely pushed me through the whole race," Sievers said. "She is such a fun person to race with and she's just an amazing, talented competitor."

Run like a deer: Or rather, like Deer.

Sidney’s Mitch Deer dominated Wednesday afternoon at Burke Stadium, finishing first in the Class B 400 dash prelims with in :49.88. He leads all classes this year with a time of :49.18 in the event.

Deer also runs the first leg of Sidney’s 4x800 relay team and helped lead his team to a first-place finish of 7:56:63, which could end up being the all-class best time this year.

He credits a friendship between the four senior members of the relay team that started in seventh grade running cross country.

“We went into it pretty optimistic,” Deer said about the relay. “We knew anything could happen. We’ve been working for this for two hard years. I think it was a culmination of a lot of hard work and a lasting friendship that drove it.”

Gubbels’ comeback: The Arlington senior and Iowa State track and field recruit Kailynn Gubbels placed first in the Class B prelims of the 100 hurdles with a :14.66 and first in the 300 prelims with a :45.10.

She said she didn’t expect her 100 time Wednesday. To make her performance more impressive, she said she feels like she’s just getting back to herself after a stress fracture in her fibula three weeks before volleyball season ended.

Last year’s Nebraska Gatorade track athlete of the year doesn’t feel expectations after a first- and second-place finish last year, respectively.

“I feel very calm this year,” Gubbels said. “Calm and confident is what I’m going with this season. It’s a blessing to be back here.”

Sophomore stars: A trio of sophomores from Elkhorn North finished first, second and third in the Class B girls 400 prelims with times of :58:46 (Britt Prince), :58.78 (Sydney Stodden) and :59.21 (Grace Heaney).

Prince is regarded as a top-10 recruit for the class of 2024 in basketball, while Heaney is committed to play volleyball for Purdue.

Elkhorn North’s girls 4x800-meter relay team also won a gold medal with a 9:31:08, a team that features three sophomores and one freshman.

Stodden, who runs anchor for the relay team, said it felt really good after finishing as runner-up last year.

“We were all really hungry,” Stodden said. “We wanted that gold really bad. We got the job done.”

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

