State track notes: Karmazin gives Elkhorn North its first track champion; Battle Creek jumper rises up charts

Brummels reached 38 feet as a sophomore and she was chasing that number this year. She came close, hitting 37-11 earlier tin the season.

"I knew I could hit 38 and then it was a 39 and I was really happy," she said.

The long run to a record: A long-standing Class C record fell when Carson Noecker won the boys 3,200-meter relay in a class- and meet-record time of 9:24.55.

He barely edged the previous record of 9:24.88 set in 1982 by Dale Mackel of Pope John.

Noecker said he wasn't seeking a record, just a great run and a PR.

"It was so state, so it was going to be a lot closer with people being there, so I just wanted to go out and run my race and just give everything I had really," said Noecker, who also won a cross country state title last fall.

The sophomore entered with a qualifying mark of 9:29.30. He conquered the field and the wind. In fact, Noecker didn't really have a feel for the kind of performance he was running until late in the race.

"Maybe the last hundred (meters)," he said. "Two miles is such a long race and after you go around so many times, it's mentally and physically starts to wear down you and it's truly any man's race."