State track notes: Karmazin gives Elkhorn North its first track champion; Battle Creek jumper rises up charts

OMAHA — Like so many of the runners in the Class B girls 3,200-meter run Friday at the state track meet, Julia Karmazin spent her fall at the golf course.
But instead of running the cross country courses that quite often are on the golf courses, the Elkhorn North freshman was one of the top girls golfers in Class B. She finished third at state after leading the field through 18 holes.
In the 3,200, Karmazin took the lead at Burke Stadium on a warm, windy afternoon and never relinquished it. She finished in a personal-best time of 11 minutes, 14.36 seconds, more than 9 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Gering sophomore Madison Seiler, who came in at 11:23.91.
She becomes the first state track champion in school history for the Wolves, a new school in 2020-21.
Not bad considering Karmazin never gave running distance events in track a thought until this past winter.
“I don’t think it’s really processed yet because I didn’t even really know I enjoyed track until January of this year,” Karmazin said. “I heard that there was winter conditioning for track, and I really hate working out, but I thought it was an opportunity to get some exercise and stay active during the winter.”
Karmazin didn’t let the intimidating atmosphere of the state meet affect her.
“I knew I had to get out fast and put myself in a good position,” she said. “Once I’m on the track, I never look back.”
York, which is leading Class B with 31 points, picked up 15 points in the 3,200 from junior Brynn Hirschfeld, who was third in 11:41.73; senior Maddie Portwine, fourth in 11:43.80; and freshman Kassidy Stuckey, fifth in 11:45.45.
Elkhorn North is second with 23.5.
A new all-time charts mark: Renee Brummels was a freshman when she scratched on her final prelims attempt in the triple jump at state and missed making the finals.
Brummels scratched on her first attempt Friday. But what followed, this time, was Brummels' best jump of her prep career.
The Battle Creek senior hit 39 feet, 9¾ inches on her third attempt. No one else came close and Brummels left with her second Class C state triple jump title.
"I was a little nervous going into it (the winning jump) because I didn't want to scratch again," said Brummels, who also won as a sophomore. "But I kind of let loose and said whatever happens, happens."
What happened was an all-time charts mark. The South Dakota track recruit's 39-9¾ landed her sixth in state history. It also won her the all-class gold medal.
Brummels reached 38 feet as a sophomore and she was chasing that number this year. She came close, hitting 37-11 earlier tin the season.
"I knew I could hit 38 and then it was a 39 and I was really happy," she said.
The long run to a record: A long-standing Class C record fell when Carson Noecker won the boys 3,200-meter relay in a class- and meet-record time of 9:24.55.
He barely edged the previous record of 9:24.88 set in 1982 by Dale Mackel of Pope John.
Noecker said he wasn't seeking a record, just a great run and a PR.
"It was so state, so it was going to be a lot closer with people being there, so I just wanted to go out and run my race and just give everything I had really," said Noecker, who also won a cross country state title last fall.
The sophomore entered with a qualifying mark of 9:29.30. He conquered the field and the wind. In fact, Noecker didn't really have a feel for the kind of performance he was running until late in the race.
"Maybe the last hundred (meters)," he said. "Two miles is such a long race and after you go around so many times, it's mentally and physically starts to wear down you and it's truly any man's race."
Aiming for hurdles gold: Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal set herself up nicely for Saturday's finals in the Class C hurdle events.
The junior had the fastest-qualifying time in the 100s, finishing in:14.92.
She had the second-best time (:46.26) in the 300s, finishing just .01 behind top qualifier Kayla Svoboda of Wisner-Pilger.
Fabulous freshman run: Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens won the Class C girls 3,200 in 11:16.04. Her victory came months after she won all-class gold at the state cross country meet.