State track notes: It was well worth the wait for Arlington's Gubbels; Lauenstein turns focus to Huskers

OMAHA — Like so many athletes, Arlington junior Kailynn Gubbels thought the 2020 track season could’ve been a breakout one for her.
Turns out, the one-year wait worked out just fine. Gubbels won the Class B girls high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and the 100-meter high hurdles in a Class B state and meet record of 14.59 seconds Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
She ran the 100s in :14.54 in Friday’s preliminaries, but it was wind-aided. The 1.8 meters-per-second on Saturday was under the limit of 2.0.
Gubbels’ PR from this spring is :14.52, which is the eighth-fastest electronic time in state history. Her best of 5-10 in the high jump this season is tied for fourth all-time.
“My dad (Steven Gubbels) is my coach, and when everything shut down, I didn’t stop training,” Gubbels said. “I did track workouts every week on the county road in front of our house and lifted three times a week in our weight room at home. I got a lot stronger because of that.”
Gubbels picked up the all-class gold in the 100 hurdles and tied for all-class honors in the high jump. With Columbus Scotus’ Grace Mustard (second, :14.88) and Waverly’s Whitney Lauenstein (third, :15.00) also in the 100s, Gubbels knew there was no room for error in the finals.
“I was just thinking, execute the fundamentals, pull my trail leg through fast,” Gubbels said. “I did that, so the state championship medal and the state record was just frosting on top.”
Lauenstein now officially a college student: Lauenstein is now officially a freshman on the Nebraska volleyball team after she moved into the dorms last week on the NU campus and began her three-week summer course.
“It was kind of weird going to class in the morning on campus and then going out to Waverly in the afternoon for track practice,” said the 6-foot-2 Super-State outside hitter who won the Class B girls 300 title in an all-class gold medal time of :44.70.
She ended up spending a couple nights back home leading into the meet. “I just really wanted to get a good night’s rest and those beds really suck in the dorm,” Lauenstein said. “I wanted to make it as normal as possible so I could do good here.”
Did Husker volleyball coach John Cook give her any words of advice heading into her final high school sports event?
“Just go into beast mode,” Lauenstein said. “You’ve got it.”
Norris’ Hausmann comes close to following in his brothers’ footsteps: Norris junior Cooper Hausmann emerged late as a jumper and sprinter this spring, an upward progression that almost kept the Class B boys 100-dash gold medal in the family.
His older brother, NU football player Ashton Hausmann, was the 2019 100 champion for the Titans as a junior, then didn’t get the chance to defend his crown when COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 track season.
The younger Hausmann was leading the Class B 100 before Waverly’s Will Armatys came from behind to win it with a :10.93. Hausmann finished with a :10.94.
“I was really close,” said Cooper Hausmann, who finished fourth in the 200 (:22.53) and was eighth in the high jump (6-4). “Will is just a fast kid. It seems like every time I race him, I’m ahead for the first 60 or 80 meters and he always passes me at the end.”
Falls City’s Thompson sweeps the girls sprints: Falls City sophomore RaeAnn Thompson’s speed on the track belied the sleeve that covered most of her left leg as she won the 100 in :12.16 and the 200 in :25.36.
“I’ve had a quad and hip flexor issue since the beginning of the season, and that compression makes it feel a little better when I’m running,” Thompson said. “It worked out pretty well (early in the season) so I just kept wearing it.”
Thompson has been consistent late in the season in the 100. Her PR heading into state was a :12.15, a time she matched in Friday’s preliminaries before running the :12.16 Saturday for the crown.
Aquinas senior adds track gold: Aquinas senior Payton Davis already had two individual state championships in cross country.
Now the senior has a state championship on the track, too, after he won a final-lap dual with one of the best runners in the state.
Davis won the Class C 1,600 meters, finishing in a school-record 4:28.2. Carson Noecker from Hartington Cedar Catholic, the all-class champion in cross country in 2020, finished second in 4:23.5.
Davis passed Noecker at the start of the final lap.
“Going into the fourth lap, I took back the lead and knew that I was kind of more of a sprinter than he is,” Davis said. “I looked up at the big screen a few times to see where he was at. I saw he was right on my tail, so I just gave it all I had.”
Davis finished second in the 800 earlier Saturday, and was also second in the 3,200 on Friday.
“I’m definitely in a sense of gratitude,” Davis said. “I had two silvers, and I was pretty hungry for a gold, especially after all of the training I’ve been doing all season."
Davis scored 26 team points over three events. That helped Aquinas win the Class C team championship, edging runner-up Grand Island CC 53-45½.
What Ruse is made of: The 800 isn’t an easy race, but it’s the one that made Freeman senior Holden Ruse a state champion.
“I knew this was my best option for me to get gold and succeed,” Ruse said. “And all of this 800 work helped my 400 along.”
Ruse won the Class C 800 in 1:55.7, leading for almost the entire race.
In the 400, Ruse finished second. Ruse’s favorite race is the 1,600 relay, but his favorite individual event is the 800.
“In the 800 you got to show what you’re made of for two consecutive laps,” Ruse said.
Superior's Meyer dynasty: Superior junior Shayla Meyer won the Class C girls discus, with her winning throw of 138-9, coming on her first throw of the competition.
That means someone in the Meyer family has won the Class C discus four straight seasons. Her older sister, Kalynn, won as a freshman, sophomore and junior, before having her senior season canceled.
Shayla Meyer finished fifth at state as a freshman in 2019, when Kalynn won for the third time.
“It was kind of weird because Kalynn has been winning them all since her freshman year,” Shayla Meyer said. “She finally gave me a chance this year. It was fun. I did lot of training this year, and I’m glad it paid off.”
Jumping down a class: Jessie Moss is a state champion high jumper in two different classes.
The Syracuse senior won the Class C high jump on Saturday at 5-6. After winning she attempted 5-8¼ to try and set a school record.
In 2019, Syracuse was in Class B, but Moss won there, too.
Then she went nearly one full year without jumping, after the 2020 season was canceled after a few weeks of practice.
“It was weird, but I think it was good to take a year off for my body because I was injured,” Moss said. “But it was really sad because as a team we could have had a chance to three-peat that year. We had a lot of seniors, so it was sad we didn’t get to compete together one more time.”
