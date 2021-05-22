State track notes: It was well worth the wait for Arlington's Gubbels; Lauenstein turns focus to Huskers

Now the senior has a state championship on the track, too, after he won a final-lap dual with one of the best runners in the state.

Davis won the Class C 1,600 meters, finishing in a school-record 4:28.2. Carson Noecker from Hartington Cedar Catholic, the all-class champion in cross country in 2020, finished second in 4:23.5.

Davis passed Noecker at the start of the final lap.

“Going into the fourth lap, I took back the lead and knew that I was kind of more of a sprinter than he is,” Davis said. “I looked up at the big screen a few times to see where he was at. I saw he was right on my tail, so I just gave it all I had.”

Davis finished second in the 800 earlier Saturday, and was also second in the 3,200 on Friday.

“I’m definitely in a sense of gratitude,” Davis said. “I had two silvers, and I was pretty hungry for a gold, especially after all of the training I’ve been doing all season."

Davis scored 26 team points over three events. That helped Aquinas win the Class C team championship, edging runner-up Grand Island CC 53-45½.

What Ruse is made of: The 800 isn’t an easy race, but it’s the one that made Freeman senior Holden Ruse a state champion.