State track notes: Carson Noecker beats Gabe Hinrichs by less than 1 second for all-class gold in 3,200

OMAHA — Hartington Cedar Catholic star distance runner Carson Noecker set a goal on Friday of besting the Class C state record he set in the 3,200-meter run earlier this season.

He didn’t get that goal, but trying to do so helped push him to another really big accomplishment — the all-class gold medal after posting the fastest time across all four classes.

Noecker won the Class C race in 9 minutes, 16.05 seconds, just barely ahead of the time Class A winner Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South ran on Wednesday (9:16.14).

Noecker ran 9:11.7 to set the Class C state record earlier in the season. On Friday he also smashed the class state meet record he set last season by about eight seconds.

“I’ll take what I got, and just keep going,” Noecker said.

Noecker was surprised to hear that he had topped Hinrichs’ time. Noecker said that was also interesting because at the state cross country meet last fall, Hinrichs beat Noecker for the all-class gold by about one second.

Noecker did benefit from cooler weather than Hinrichs had on Wednesday. But Noecker ran by himself for the final seven laps of the race. He covered the final 800 in about 2:19.

Noecker is one of the best runners in the state, but he’s very humble.

“I guess today you just got to celebrate, and tomorrow work hard and see what comes from that,” Noecker said. “I wouldn’t say I’m one of the hardest workers in the offseason, but I guess everyone has a gift and a talent and I just want to use mine to the best of my abilities.”

Earlier in the day, Noecker ran the third leg on Cedar Catholic’s 3,200 relay team that won the state championship.

Rodencal still alive for four more wins: One of the most impressive performances at last year's state meet came from Lincoln Lutheran senior Adrianna Rodencal, who won four gold medals. And now she’ll have the chance to do the same thing again this year.

Rodencal had Friday’s top qualifying times in each of her four events — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 100 and 200.

She started the day running :14.25 in the 100 hurdles. That would have been a Class C state and state meet record if not for the recorded wind being too high at the time of her race.

Rodencal also had Friday’s top qualifying time in the 100 (:12.32), 300 hurdles (:45.96) and 200 (:25.24).

Injury doesn't keep thrower from winning: Arcadia-Loup City junior Jessica Stieb had another first-place finish at the state track meet, but this one feels different because a few months ago she didn’t know if it would be physically possible.

Stieb won the Class C girls discus, triumphing in close competition with a throw of 137 feet, 11 inches.

And there were some great athletes in the field, with Ruthie Loomis-Goltl from Bridgeport (all-state basketball player) taking second and Shayla Meyer from Superior (all-state volleyball) taking third. The three were separated by just 17 inches.

Stieb won the shot put at state last season. But in December during the basketball season, she suffered a major knee injury (torn ACL). She wasn’t able to finish the basketball season.

“Right away when I went in they did my MRI and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you tore your ACL, but you if you rehab you could be able to be back for track,’” Stieb said. “So that really fueled me to push hard in physical therapy.”

Stieb was motivated to prove that she could still win despite the injury. She was able to throw at every meet and was the all-class leader going into state in the discus with a throw of 151-5.

“It’s such a relief to be here,” Stieb said. “I’m really excited that I was able to compete."

Stieb will try to defend her shot put title on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Then this summer she’ll have knee surgery.

Superior junior wins long jump: Superior junior Ella Gardner won the Class C long jump with a best mark of 18-¾.

She’s also in the 100 and 200 and triple jump, but she got the event she really wanted to win in the long jump.

“This was the one that I was really hoping for,” Gardner said.

Gardner also had the fourth-best time in the prelims of both the 100 and 200.

Earlier this season, Gardner burst on the scene with a long jump of 19-6¾ that put her seventh on the all-time state charts.

Last year at the state she went 17-7 and finished second.

“I’ve been aiming for that 19-feet mark for a long time,” Gardner said.

Zelasney seeks another four-pack: After winning four Class D gold medals last season, Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney is on track to do it again.

On Friday, he won three prelims — the 100 (:10.94), 200 (:22.25) and 400 (:50.97). Plus, he runs the 1,600-meter relay.

“Going against good competition throughout the year helps prepare for this moment,” Zelasney said.

Zelasney said from last season to this year, he’s been running more in practice to prepare for the back-to-back days of events. Even with his four gold medals, he showed remarkable humbleness and said he’s most excited for the chance to win another with the 1,600.

“It would feel amazing,” Zelasney said. “To do it with my teammates and hopefully get back-to-back state champs would feel amazing.”

Sisters that run together...: Class D Humphrey St. Francis’ 3,200 relay team defended their title in 10:02:93 on Friday.

“We started off behind, but I knew our team is super strong in the end,” Hannah Baumgart said. “Our third and fourth runners have very solid times. … We just wanted to win and keep the streak going.”

One of Baumgart's teammates on the relay team is her twin sister, Emma. The two play on their school’s volleyball and basketball teams, too. Hannah said there’s a motivation to outdo the other that spreads to the entire team.

“It’s so fun,” Hannah said. “We compete almost every time. She gets super excited when she beats my time. It makes our team super fun because we’re all really competitive people.”

One foot improvement: Fullerton junior Teagan Gonsior came into state as the returning champion in the Class D girls long jump.

Even so, she said she was still feeling the jitters going in.

“I knew I needed to get one good jump to calm my nerves because I was very nervous going in,” Gonsior said. “Once I got my first 17 (foot jump), I settled in and knew what I was capable of.”

Gonsior’s nerves indeed calmed, and she won the event with a 17-foot, 8-inch jump, quite an improvement after last season’s state invite.

“I improved from last year because I only jumped 16-08,” Gonsior said. “I got a whole foot so hopefully next year, I get another foot.

Words of affirmation: Mullen senior Trevor Kuncl won the Class D boys 3,200 run in 10:06:87.

His teammate on the Broncos’ girls side, freshman Peyton Paxton, was the favorite coming into the girls 3,200 run but finished second (12:02:46).

The senior had some words of wisdom for the freshman.

“We run cross country together too, so we kind of duke it out all year,” Kuncl said. “She’s going to be a stud when she’s my age with her already being runner up as a freshman. She has nothing to hang her head about. I hope she gets that gold and maybe becomes a three-time state champ.”

