State track notes: BDS' Aaron Mick adds to deep family collection of medals; Osceola sprinter wins 4 golds

OMAHA — Aaron Mick of BDS was very young when his oldest brother William won a pole vault state title.
He watched his sisters Cynthia and Catherine add seven more to the household.
The next time the Micks gather at home for supper, they'll have another pole vault champion at the table.
In his final chance, Aaron Mick claimed a gold medal in the Class D boys pole vault after clearing 14 feet, 6 inches Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Mick took a few tries at 15 feet but was unable to clear it. That didn't take away from what Mick accomplished.
After battling injury setbacks, he was just happy to be in Omaha this week.
"My goal was to be able to come back and compete," said Mick, who finished in third place as a sophomore. "Three surgeries in the past six years, two of those being in the last year, I didn't even know if I was going to be able to jump or anything.
"To be able to come and compete and eventually win, it's a blessing and I never thought I'd be able to."
Mick is the youngest of six siblings. His brother William won pole vault in 2009. Cynthia won the girls event in 2010, 2011 and 2012. Then Catherine rattled off four straight, including a state-record 12-3, before competing at Nebraska.
Their father John has coached all of them.
Mick said he felt a little pressure to match the siblings' success as a sophomore.
"But coming into today I was sitting third (in qualifying) and I looked at it, I just hit 14-6 at practice on Monday so I knew I had the potential to jump 14-6, maybe 15 today," said Mick, who also had to balance the 100 and 400 relay around his field event. "I was looking at it, I didn’t really have too much pressure."
Osceola sprinter goes 4-for-4: Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney was perfect Thursday.
He won the Class D 100 in :11.02, the 200 in :22.19 and the 400 in :50.69. Then he anchored the winning 1,600 relay team for Osceola, sealing the team title for the Bulldogs.
Zelasney's time in the 200 would have been a state record, besting the :22.20 set in 2001, but a wind aid reading of 2.8 kept Zelasney from the record books.
Just a sophomore, he'll get a couple more shots at it.
Richardson leads Jets to title: How's this for a state meet debut?
Macy Richardson won three gold medals and was a big part in Sterling winning the school's first Class D girls track title.
The Jets scored 36 points to edge Humphrey St. Francis by two points. Richardson accounted for 30 points. The sophomore won the triple jump Wednesday and swept the 100 and 300 hurdle titles Thursday.
Richardson was quick out of the blocks to outlast a competitive field in the 100s.
"I knew I was going to get out quick because there are some really good hurdlers," said Richardson, who won in :15.36. "Luckily I got ahead."
Richardson won the 300s in :46.18.
A lot because now there’s a target. I’m going to keep pushing for next year.
