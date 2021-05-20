State track notes: BDS' Aaron Mick adds to deep family collection of medals; Osceola sprinter wins 4 golds

OMAHA — Aaron Mick of BDS was very young when his oldest brother William won a pole vault state title.

He watched his sisters Cynthia and Catherine add seven more to the household.

The next time the Micks gather at home for supper, they'll have another pole vault champion at the table.

In his final chance, Aaron Mick claimed a gold medal in the Class D boys pole vault after clearing 14 feet, 6 inches Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Mick took a few tries at 15 feet but was unable to clear it. That didn't take away from what Mick accomplished.

After battling injury setbacks, he was just happy to be in Omaha this week.

"My goal was to be able to come back and compete," said Mick, who finished in third place as a sophomore. "Three surgeries in the past six years, two of those being in the last year, I didn't even know if I was going to be able to jump or anything.

"To be able to come and compete and eventually win, it's a blessing and I never thought I'd be able to."