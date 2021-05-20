State track notes: 100s finish motivates LPX's Campos in 300s gold chase; BDS' Mick adds to deep family collection

Koolen did not have a miss until 15-6.

“Nate (Butler) handled that better than I did,” added Koolen, a good friend of Butler’s. The two train together in the offseason.

“It’s been a great season,” Koolen said. “There was nothing left for me to do but to cheer Nate on.”

For Butler, who is headed to Baylor next season, it was his first win over Koolen this spring. Koolen won their head-to-head matchup last week at districts.

“It’s great having someone like Brady to compete with, and it just happened to go my way today,” said Butler, who unable to make 16-0. “We’re both going to be in the Big 12, so I’m looking forward to competing against him these next few years.”

Chot ends his career with two PRs: Lincoln North Star senior Liem Chot will finish his high school running career with three state cross country gold medals but none on the track.

Chot fell short of that goal by taking second in the 3,200-meter run on Wednesday and second in the 1,600 on Thursday, behind Elkhorn South’s Gabe Hinrichs in both races. Chot’s 3,200 time of 9:03.66 lands him fourth on the state’s all-time charts. His 4:14.14 in the 1,600 is just .04 seconds from the all-time top 10.