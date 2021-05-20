State track notes: 100s finish motivates LPX's Campos in 300s gold chase; BDS' Mick adds to deep family collection

OMAHA — Kate Campos admits, her performance in the 100-meter hurdle finals did not live up to her standards.
Luckily, the Lincoln Pius X sophomore didn't have a lot of time to think about it.
Because of the schedule format — each class had its own session this year, meaning the race schedule moves quickly — Campos was back on the track for the 300 hurdles about 90 minutes later.
Then she separated herself from the other seven challengers midway through the race and won herself a gold medal in a time of 44.85 seconds.
"I feel I didn't compete as well as I could have (in the 100s) so I was ready to get back out there and do it again," said Campos, who finished third in the 100s in :15.22.
Campos said she's at her best during the back half of the 300s and it showed Thursday.
"The end, just mentally, I can dig in and do a good job," said Campos, who tied Maddie Simon's 300s school record.
The track genes run in the Campos family. Her father Rick is Pius X's school record-holder in the 100 and he, too, won a gold medal.
Now Campos has her own.
"Really, I'm kind of in shock right now," she said. "I just feel like we had a short amount of time to get everything together, so I feel like it came together pretty quickly."
Next in the family line: Aaron Mick of BDS was very young when his oldest brother William won a pole vault state title.
He watched his sisters Cynthia and Catherine add seven more to the household.
The next time the Micks gather at home for supper, they'll have another pole vault champion at the table.
In his final chance, Aaron Mick claimed a gold medal in the Class D boys pole vault after clearing 14 feet, 6 inches Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Mick took a few tries at 15 feet but was unable to clear it. That didn't take away from what Mick accomplished.
After battling injury setbacks, he was just happy to be in Omaha this week.
"My goal was to be able to come back and compete," said Mick, who finished in third place as a sophomore. "Three surgeries in the past six years, two of those being in the last year, I didn't even know if I was going to be able to jump or anything.
"To be able to come and compete and eventually win, it's a blessing and I never thought I'd be able to."
Mick is the youngest of six siblings. His brother William won pole vault in 2009. Cynthia won the girls event in 2010, 2011 and 2012. Then Catherine rattled off four straight, including a state-record 12-3, before competing at Nebraska.
Their father, John, has coached all of them.
Mick said he felt a little pressure to match the siblings' success as a sophomore.
"But coming into today I was sitting third (in qualifying) and I looked at it, I just hit 14-6 at practice on Monday, so I knew I had the potential to jump 14-6, maybe 15 today," said Mick, who also had to balance the 100 and 400 relay around his field event. "I was looking at it, I didn’t really have too much pressure."
Koolen's quest falls short: Lincoln Southeast pole vaulter Brady Koolen’s quest for the state record fell short at Burke Stadium in the light rain.
The senior finished second to Papillion-La Vista South’s Richard Butler by clearing 15 feet. Koolen, who was third at the Adidas Indoor Nationals by going 16-4¾ in late February, is the Class A state record holder and third on the state’s all-time charts with his 16-4¼ at the LPS Championships last month.
The wet conditions caused grip problems on the pole, an issue Koolen had earlier this season in cold, rainy conditions at the Fremont Invitational.
“I tried my best to keep the pole covered, but some water got in, the pole started spinning in my hand and I lost my forward momentum,” Koolen said about his three misses at 15-6, which Butler made to win the Class A title.
Koolen did not have a miss until 15-6.
“Nate (Butler) handled that better than I did,” added Koolen, a good friend of Butler’s. The two train together in the offseason.
“It’s been a great season,” Koolen said. “There was nothing left for me to do but to cheer Nate on.”
For Butler, who is headed to Baylor next season, it was his first win over Koolen this spring. Koolen won their head-to-head matchup last week at districts.
“It’s great having someone like Brady to compete with, and it just happened to go my way today,” said Butler, who unable to make 16-0. “We’re both going to be in the Big 12, so I’m looking forward to competing against him these next few years.”
Chot ends his career with two PRs: Lincoln North Star senior Liem Chot will finish his high school running career with three state cross country gold medals but none on the track.
Chot fell short of that goal by taking second in the 3,200-meter run on Wednesday and second in the 1,600 on Thursday, behind Elkhorn South’s Gabe Hinrichs in both races. Chot’s 3,200 time of 9:03.66 lands him fourth on the state’s all-time charts. His 4:14.14 in the 1,600 is just .04 seconds from the all-time top 10.
“After losing that yesterday, I really wanted to come in and show something,” said Chot, a Temple recruit. “I got boxed in early and that messed up my game plan. I wanted to be leading after the first 100 (meters). I just had too many guys to get around there at the end.
“Running PRs was solid, but it’s still not what I wanted,” he added.
Jackson follows in mom’s footsteps: Omaha Burke’s Devon Jackson won the boys 100 (:10.57) and the 200 (:21.63), further solidifying his status as one of the top linebacker college football recruits in the nation from the class of 2022, even without Jackson and the rest of the Omaha Public Schools competing in football last fall because of OPS’s COVID-19 shutdown.
Those first place finishes also allowed Jackson to keep the family tradition of being championship Burke sprinters going. His mother, Chequetta Bearfield, is eighth on the girls state all-time 100 charts with an :11.8 she ran in 1998.
“To win this same race on the same track as she and to now have my picture next to hers, that means a lot,” said Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior who has narrowed his college choices to Arizona State, Miami, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. “When I get there (in the stands), I’m sure we’ll be crying and hugging.”
Jackson nearly saw his track season disintegrate when he pulled up in the 100 finals at the Papillion-La Vista South Invitational in mid-April with a groin strain.
“I went to physical therapy and did what I had to do to be able to finish the season,” Jackson said. “I thought I was going to do this (win the 100 and 200) last year, but then COVID happened. It was nice to come out here today and defend the home turf.”
Osceola sprinter goes 4-for-4: Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney was perfect Thursday.
He won the Class D 100 in :11.02, the 200 in :22.19 and the 400 in :50.69. Then he anchored the winning 1,600 relay team for Osceola, sealing the team title for the Bulldogs.
Zelasney's time in the 200 would have been a state record, besting the :22.20 set in 2001, but a wind aid reading of 2.8 kept Zelasney from the record books.
Just a sophomore, he'll get a couple more shots at it.
Richardson leads Jets to title: How's this for a state meet debut?
Macy Richardson won three gold medals and was a big part in Sterling winning the school's first Class D girls track title.
The Jets scored 36 points to edge Humphrey St. Francis by two points. Richardson accounted for 30 points. The sophomore won the triple jump Wednesday and swept the 100 and 300 hurdle titles Thursday.
Richardson was quick out of the blocks to outlast a competitive field in the 100s.
"I knew I was going to get out quick because there are some really good hurdlers," said Richardson, who won in :15.36. "Luckily, I got ahead."
Richardson won the 300s in :46.18.
The science of running: Lauren Harris has interests in molecular biology and computer science, so much so, that she plans to pursue a degree in one them when she gets to Princeton in the fall.
When it comes to running the 400, well, she's got that down to a science, too.
Pushed by Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver, Harris won her third Class A 400 championship in :56.91.
"I’m definitely blessed to say I am a three-time champion but it’s always just about being out here and being able to compete with all these girls," Harris said. "That makes me happy the most."
Harris was shoulder-to-shoulder with Dilsaver in the middle lanes down the final stretch, but Dilsaver lost her footing for a moment and Harris pulled away.
"At the last 50, that’s definitely one of the hardest parts of the race, so I just know that I have to keep my form, keep going strong and if there’s someone next me, don’t panic," said Harris, who is 10th on the all-time 400 charts.
