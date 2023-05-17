OMAHA — Berlyn Schutz leaned for the line, somersaulted, and stopped flat on her back.

There was no harm done in the fall — Schutz quickly popped up. But when you're shooting for a state record, you lay it all out.

The Spartans didn't quite get there in the girls 3,200-meter relay, but they got close, running 9 minutes, 13.18 seconds to win the gold medal Wednesday at the state track and field meet.

"It's really exciting," said Schutz. "We've been working towards this all season, and we knew we could all run pretty fast. So putting it all together in one relay is a lot of fun."

East's time is the second-fastest in state history, more than four seconds ahead of third.

"We always go out there and say we’re going to try our best," said Peyton Svehla, who ran the second leg for the Spartans. "But we’re all going out there trying to PR and everything, and kind of build off of each other throughout the season."

East, with Schutz's older sister running a leg, set the state record in 2018 with a 9:12.70. The 2023 version of the Spartans — Mia Murray, Jordyn Wissing, Svehla, and Schutz — chased that mark all season, leading the state with a 9:21.63 coming to Burke Stadium.

That time would have won gold Wednesday, too. Papillion-La Vista finished second in 9:30.72.

With East's deep stable of distance runners, confidence was high. The four runners on Wednesday's relay all finished in the top 14 at last fall's state cross country meet. Murray later in the day finished third in the 3,200-meter run, running 11:06.6.

"We've been waiting all season to run together," Murray said.

Surely there were plenty of conversations about going for the record between the foursome, who said they're as close off the track as on.

"Besties," Wissing said.

The "besties" were the best Wednesday afternoon.

"It's a family atmosphere for sure," Schutz said. "Running with people you care about a lot, it does a lot for the team."

Watermeier second in pole vault: Lincoln Southwest senior Hailey Watermeier cleared a season-best 11 feet to finish second in the Class A girls pole vault as Lincoln vaulters took three of the top five places.

Southwest's Mailsa Savice tied for third at 10 feet, 6 inches, with Lincoln High's Brynn Tlamka fourth at 10-6. Fremont's Tayler Evans won with a vault of 12 feet.

Williams third in triple jump: Lincoln High's Davieian Williams finished third in the boys triple jump, going a season-best 45 feet, 11 inches, with teammate Dane Mentore finishing eighth at 42-11. Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd cruised to his third title in the event, jumping 47-11¾.

Southwest, Pius X relays in top five: Southwest and Lincoln Pius X went 4-5 in the Class A boys 3,200 relay, with the Silver Hawks edging the Thunderbolts 7:58.70 to 7:58.90.

That race turned out to be the best of the day, with Omaha Burke coming out of nowhere to win gold over Millard West. The Bulldogs weren't in the top 10 of the event coming into state.

