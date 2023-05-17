OMAHA — Berlyn Schutz leaned for the line, somersaulted, and stopped flat on her back.
There was no harm done in the fall — Schutz quickly popped up. But when you're shooting for a state record, you lay it all out.
The Spartans didn't quite get there in the girls 3,200-meter relay, but they got close, running 9 minutes, 13.18 seconds to win the gold medal Wednesday at the state track and field meet.
Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz smiles after winning the girls Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
"It's really exciting," said Schutz. "We've been working towards this all season, and we knew we could all run pretty fast. So putting it all together in one relay is a lot of fun."
East's time is the second-fastest in state history, more than four seconds ahead of third.
"We always go out there and say we’re going to try our best," said Peyton Svehla, who ran the second leg for the Spartans. "But we’re all going out there trying to PR and everything, and kind of build off of each other throughout the season."
East, with Schutz's older sister running a leg, set the state record in 2018 with a 9:12.70. The 2023 version of the Spartans — Mia Murray, Jordyn Wissing, Svehla, and Schutz — chased that mark all season, leading the state with a 9:21.63 coming to Burke Stadium.
That time would have won gold Wednesday, too. Papillion-La Vista finished second in 9:30.72.
With East's deep stable of distance runners, confidence was high. The four runners on Wednesday's relay all finished in the top 14 at last fall's state cross country meet. Murray later in the day finished third in the 3,200-meter run, running 11:06.6.
"We've been waiting all season to run together," Murray said.
Surely there were plenty of conversations about going for the record between the foursome, who said they're as close off the track as on.
The "besties" were the best Wednesday afternoon.
"It's a family atmosphere for sure," Schutz said. "Running with people you care about a lot, it does a lot for the team."
Watermeier second in pole vault: Lincoln Southwest senior Hailey Watermeier cleared a season-best 11 feet to finish second in the Class A girls pole vault as Lincoln vaulters took three of the top five places.
Southwest's Mailsa Savice tied for third at 10 feet, 6 inches, with Lincoln High's Brynn Tlamka fourth at 10-6. Fremont's Tayler Evans won with a vault of 12 feet.
Williams third in triple jump: Lincoln High's Davieian Williams finished third in the boys triple jump, going a season-best 45 feet, 11 inches, with teammate Dane Mentore finishing eighth at 42-11. Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd cruised to his third title in the event, jumping 47-11¾. Southwest, Pius X relays in top five: Southwest and Lincoln Pius X went 4-5 in the Class A boys 3,200 relay, with the Silver Hawks edging the Thunderbolts 7:58.70 to 7:58.90.
That race turned out to be the best of the day, with Omaha Burke coming out of nowhere to win gold over Millard West. The Bulldogs weren't in the top 10 of the event coming into state.
Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 state track and field meet
Norris' Sage Burbach competes in the girls discus event on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Boone Central's Elle Webster clears the bar while competing in girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Norfolk's Jackson Bos prepares to throw during shot put warmups on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Seward's Lovely Hibbert competes in the girls discus event on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
York's Chloe Koch readies herself to jump in the girls pole vault event on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A high jumper casts a shadow on the track as they compete on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
McCook's Adam Dugger kicks up sand as he lands in the pit while competing in the boys triple jump on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Mya Hibbard clears the bar as she competes in the girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Sam Cappos competes in Boys shot put on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Jolee Wiese falls to the mat after her first attempt on pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Aurora's Carsen Staehr hits the sand while competing in the boys triple jump on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Alex Rice smiles after winning the Class B boys 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Girls run the Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
pole vaulters prepare to compete in the girls pole vault event on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden embraces teammates after winning the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Wayne's Laura Hasemann is photographed through a bush of flowers as she rounds the far corner of the track during the girls 4x800 meter relay on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sidney's Karsyn Leeling jumps on her second attempt in during the girls long jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Daniel Kasparek runs the boys Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln High's Brynn Tlamka hugs Lincoln Southeast's Sophee Billips after competing in the girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Leslie Dolson (157) runs the girls Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X's Karl Butler (159) runs the boys Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Aurora's Jayden Slagle runs in the 4x800 meter relay on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Burke's Reed Emsick points to the ground after winning the Class A boys 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Waverly's Cohen Burhoop attempts to clear the bar during the boys high jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fans sit along the hill around Burke Stadium as they watch athletes compete on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Emma Steffensen reacts after finishing second in the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hailey Watermeier attempts to clear the bar on her final attempt of the girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Lucas Steuter (170) runs the boys Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X's Lucas Steuter leads the pack during the boys 4x800 meter relay race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A track official watches as competitors compete in the triple jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Ethan Olson runs the boys Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shares a smile while crossing the finish line after winning the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Boone Central's Jaxon Lipker clears the bar while competing in the boys high jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fans and supporters sit along the hillside as Aurora's Ethan Ramaekers during the boys high jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Emma Steffensen runs the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Joel Feauto runs the boys Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Norris' Taylor Bredthauer lands in the sand pit after completing her long jump attempt on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Evan Brown embraces teammates after the Skyhawks finished fourth in the boys 4x800 during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shares a smile and raises her arms in celebration while crossing the finish line after winning the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
the final group of pole vaulters huddle togther for a group hug after the field is narrowed down to one person in the girls pole vault event on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Reach the writer at (402) 473-7436 or
cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.
