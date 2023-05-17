OMAHA — Taylor Bredthauer sort of shrugged it off.

Not her best day on the long jump pit, she said. Finished about 6 inches short of her personal best.

"It is what it is," Bredthauer said Wednesday.

What it was, was another state title. This one in dominating fashion at the Class B state track and field meet.

Bredthauer was lowkey in large part because she did the hard work early in defending her long jump title.

Bredthauer jumped 18 feet, 8½ inches on her first leap of the day, then essentially waited to see if anyone could challenge her.

Turns out no one could. Only one other competitor, Sidney's Karsyn Leeling, surpassed 17 feet (17-5¼). Boonstra's shortest jump, 17-6, would still have been good enough for gold.

"It definitely helps take a lot of the stress off," Bredthauer said of her early mark. "Rather than going with like a 17-foot jump or scratching, it definitely helps with confidence and stress."

The stress for Bredthauer came last year, when she won by just half an inch over Arlington's Keelianne Green.

"Last year I was a lot more nervous," Bredthauer said. "But this year I definitely gained a lot more confidence, and had a lot more fun with it."

The fun was just beginning for the South Dakota track commit, who later in the day qualified for the 400-meter finals. She also ran the 200-meter prelims late Wednesday and will run in Norris's 1,600 relay Thursday.

Boonstra wins 3,200

Riley Boonstra wasn't worried when the Class B boys 3,200 didn't start out as fast as he thought.

While Omaha Roncalli's Gus Lampe opened up an early lead, Boonstra was in a good position in the chase pack. The junior stayed patient. And when the time came, he struck.

Boonstra sprinted home over the final lap, closing with a final split of 55.83, to blaze to a gold medal at Burke Stadium.

The junior's time of 9:39.28 was his best of the season by nearly nine seconds, and gave him a five-second cushion over second-place finisher Tommy Rice of Omaha Skutt.

"I honestly expected it to get out a little hotter, but I like to trust in my kick," Boonstra said. "So I wasn't disappointed that it was going out pretty slow."

The Class B cross country champion in the fall, Boonstra knew he was in good position. The runners around him were making the same decisions he was, he said, which made it easier to stay patient.

"My goal was just to be there with a lap to go, and I knew good things could happen after that," Boonstra said.

With 800 meters left, a half-dozen runners remained in contention as Boonstra and Rice moved to the front. When the duo hit the bell lap, it turned into a match race before Boonstra overtook Rice on the backstretch and pulled away.

Bredthauer and Boonstra were the area's only winners on a Wednesday largely made up of preliminary races.

Waverly's girls 3,200 relay of Millie Waldo, Blakeley Meyers, Marissa Gross and Emma Steffensen finished second in 9:36.12, behind Elkhorn North's state record 9:27.97. Norris was third.

Waverly was third, Lincoln Christian fourth, and Norris fifth in the boys 3,200 relay. The Vikings ran a school-record 8:04.13 in a race that saw Omaha Skutt set a state record with a 7:49.18.

Five area runners in the top eight in the girls 3,200-meter run, led by Kassidy Stuckey's third-place finish in 11:28.05.

Norris teammates Kendall Zavala and Atlee Wallman finished fifth and eighth, respectively, while Seward teammates Tessa Greisen and Karnie Gottschalk were sixth and seventh.

Seward's Lovely Hibbert was third in the girls discus with a throw of 134-0. Norris's Sage Burbach was fifth.

Waverly's Cohen Burhoop was fourth in the boys high jump.

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 state track and field meet