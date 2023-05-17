OMAHA — Taylor Bredthauer sort of shrugged it off.
Not her best day on the long jump pit, she said. Finished about 6 inches short of her personal best.
"It is what it is," Bredthauer said Wednesday.
Norris' Taylor Bredthauer lands in the sand pit after completing the girls long jump at the state track and field meet Wednesday at Burke Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
What it was, was another state title. This one in dominating fashion at the Class B state track and field meet.
Bredthauer was lowkey in large part because she did the hard work early in defending her long jump title.
Bredthauer jumped 18 feet, 8½ inches on her first leap of the day, then essentially waited to see if anyone could challenge her.
Turns out no one could. Only one other competitor, Sidney's Karsyn Leeling, surpassed 17 feet (17-5¼). Boonstra's shortest jump, 17-6, would still have been good enough for gold.
"It definitely helps take a lot of the stress off," Bredthauer said of her early mark. "Rather than going with like a 17-foot jump or scratching, it definitely helps with confidence and stress."
The stress for Bredthauer came last year, when she won by just half an inch over Arlington's Keelianne Green.
"Last year I was a lot more nervous," Bredthauer said. "But this year I definitely gained a lot more confidence, and had a lot more fun with it."
The fun was just beginning for the South Dakota track commit, who later in the day qualified for the 400-meter finals. She also ran the 200-meter prelims late Wednesday and will run in Norris's 1,600 relay Thursday.
Boonstra wins 3,200
Riley Boonstra wasn't worried when the Class B boys 3,200 didn't start out as fast as he thought.
While Omaha Roncalli's Gus Lampe opened up an early lead, Boonstra was in a good position in the chase pack. The junior stayed patient. And when the time came, he struck.
Boonstra sprinted home over the final lap, closing with a final split of 55.83, to blaze to a gold medal at Burke Stadium.
The junior's time of 9:39.28 was his best of the season by nearly nine seconds, and gave him a five-second cushion over second-place finisher Tommy Rice of Omaha Skutt.
"I honestly expected it to get out a little hotter, but I like to trust in my kick," Boonstra said. "So I wasn't disappointed that it was going out pretty slow."
The Class B cross country champion in the fall, Boonstra knew he was in good position. The runners around him were making the same decisions he was, he said, which made it easier to stay patient.
"My goal was just to be there with a lap to go, and I knew good things could happen after that," Boonstra said.
With 800 meters left, a half-dozen runners remained in contention as Boonstra and Rice moved to the front. When the duo hit the bell lap, it turned into a match race before Boonstra overtook Rice on the backstretch and pulled away.
Bredthauer and Boonstra were the area's only winners on a Wednesday largely made up of preliminary races.
Waverly's girls 3,200 relay of Millie Waldo, Blakeley Meyers, Marissa Gross and Emma Steffensen finished second in 9:36.12, behind Elkhorn North's state record 9:27.97. Norris was third.
Waverly was third, Lincoln Christian fourth, and Norris fifth in the boys 3,200 relay. The Vikings ran a school-record 8:04.13 in a race that saw Omaha Skutt set a state record with a 7:49.18.
Five area runners in the top eight in the girls 3,200-meter run, led by Kassidy Stuckey's third-place finish in 11:28.05.
Norris teammates Kendall Zavala and Atlee Wallman finished fifth and eighth, respectively, while Seward teammates Tessa Greisen and Karnie Gottschalk were sixth and seventh.
Seward's Lovely Hibbert was third in the girls discus with a throw of 134-0. Norris's Sage Burbach was fifth.
Waverly's Cohen Burhoop was fourth in the boys high jump.
Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 state track and field meet
Norris' Sage Burbach competes in the girls discus event on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Boone Central's Elle Webster clears the bar while competing in girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Norfolk's Jackson Bos prepares to throw during shot put warmups on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Seward's Lovely Hibbert competes in the girls discus event on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
York's Chloe Koch readies herself to jump in the girls pole vault event on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A high jumper casts a shadow on the track as they compete on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
McCook's Adam Dugger kicks up sand as he lands in the pit while competing in the boys triple jump on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Mya Hibbard clears the bar as she competes in the girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Sam Cappos competes in Boys shot put on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Jolee Wiese watches her pole fall as she tumbles toward the mat after her first attempt on pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Jolee Wiese falls to the mat after her first attempt on pole vault on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Aurora's Carsen Staehr hits the sand while competing in the boys triple jump on the first day of the 2023 state track and field championships on Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Alex Rice smiles after winning the Class B boys 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Girls run the Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
pole vaulters prepare to compete in the girls pole vault event on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden embraces teammates after winning the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Wayne's Laura Hasemann is photographed through a bush of flowers as she rounds the far corner of the track during the girls 4x800 meter relay on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sidney's Karsyn Leeling jumps on her second attempt in during the girls long jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Daniel Kasparek runs the boys Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln High's Brynn Tlamka hugs Lincoln Southeast's Sophee Billips after competing in the girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Leslie Dolson (157) runs the girls Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X's Karl Butler (159) runs the boys Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Aurora's Jayden Slagle runs in the 4x800 meter relay on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Burke's Reed Emsick points to the ground after winning the Class A boys 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Berlyn Schutz smiles after the Spartans won the 3,200-meter relay at the Class A state track and field meet Wednesday at Burke Stadium.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Waverly's Cohen Burhoop attempts to clear the bar during the boys high jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fans sit along the hill around Burke Stadium as they watch athletes compete on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Emma Steffensen reacts after finishing second in the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hailey Watermeier attempts to clear the bar on her final attempt of the girls pole vault on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pius X's Lucas Steuter (170) runs the boys Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X's Lucas Steuter leads the pack during the boys 4x800 meter relay race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A track official watches as competitors compete in the triple jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Ethan Olson runs the boys Class A 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shares a smile while crossing the finish line after winning the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Boone Central's Jaxon Lipker clears the bar while competing in the boys high jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fans and supporters sit along the hillside as Aurora's Ethan Ramaekers during the boys high jump on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly's Emma Steffensen runs the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Joel Feauto runs the boys Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Evan Brown embraces teammates after the Skyhawks finished fourth in the boys 4x800 during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden shares a smile and raises her arms in celebration while crossing the finish line after winning the girls Class B 4x800 relay during the first day of the NSAA Track and Field competition at Burke High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
the final group of pole vaulters huddle togther for a group hug after the field is narrowed down to one person in the girls pole vault event on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Athletes keep pace in the pack that formed during the class A girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Nonic Oelling takes off from the starting blocks on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Seward's Tessa Greisen competes in the class B girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Vivian Dalton rest on the track in front of the recovery tent following her 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Sprinters in the second heat of the class A boys 100 meter dash preliminary race sprint to the finish on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
York's Colin Pinneo catches his breath on the ground after running in the class B boys 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Platteview's Ezra Stewart points to the sky after placing first in a class A boys 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
"Oh my God, you got second place," exclaims Meridee Ewert (left), mother of Ogallala's Lindee Henning (right), after Henning sets a school record in the girls class B 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
York's Kassidy Stuckey (right) leads the pack in the class B girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Vivian Dalton rounds the corner in the girls class A 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Riley Boonstra celebrates as he finishes first in the class B boys 3200 meter run finals on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Mia Murray (first right) warms up her legs with a few jumps alongside other runners before the class A girls 3200 meter run final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gerring's Madison Seiler keeps focused on the track as she runs in the class A girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Kiarra Fennell's hair flies back as she takes off from the starting blocks during a class A girls 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gretna's Blayke Moore is hugged by Bellevue West's Asher Jenkins following their class A boys 400 meter preliminary race on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris' Kendall Zavala competes in the class B girls 3200 meter final on the first day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
