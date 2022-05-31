State track meet at Burke Stadium will run at least one more lap with four-day format

Prep Extra Podcast: Reacting to the spring season championships Welcome to Episode 31 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

For the second year in a row, followers of the state high school track and field meet got two extra days of watching Nebraska's fastest runners, best jumpers and strongest throwers earlier this month.

There were warm fronts (temperatures reached 90 degrees early in the meet) and cold fronts (50s and 60s by Friday and Saturday). There were clouds and sun, but no snow, like at the Wyoming high school state meet.

The weather can't be controlled, but logistically, the meet, which took place May 18-21 at Omaha Burke Stadium, ran very smoothly, said Nate Neuhaus, who is in charge of track for the Nebraska School Activities Association.

The attendance was 26,329, a much higher number than what the previous two-day format drew, but less than the 30,000 that attended last year despite there being some COVID-19 restrictions in place. Neuhaus thought maybe the 2021 meet sessions being divided by class (Class D in the morning and Class A in the afternoon on the first two days) enticed more people to attend because there would be less congestion in the parking lots and at the concession stands.

This year, Classes A and B shared the stage (morning and afternoon) on Wednesday and Thursday before turning it over to Classes C and D on Friday and Saturday.

The four-day format was a topic of discussion at Burke Stadium this year. Would a three-day format be better? Would it be better to split Classes A and B so they're not on the same days?

Any format changes would not take place until at least the 2024 meet.

NSAA membership voted earlier this year to maintain the four-day format with Classes A and B on the first two days and Classes C and D on the final two.

"Now, within that format, there may be some discussions on how to manipulate event start times, build in some bigger breaks to provide restoration," Neuhaus said. "The foundation of the meet, the four-day format, will not change."

This year, the schedule was tweaked so most of the field events were completed before the running events began in the afternoon. That led to fewer delays, whereas in past years, an event may be held up because an athlete is competing in a field event somewhere in the stadium.

"It allows us to run a smoother meet," Neuhaus added.

The four-day format allows for more room for teams and fans, and it also allows the weather to play a bigger factor in the all-class gold results.

For example, the 3,200-meter runners in Classes A and B ran in the heat, leading to slower times. Two days later, Classes C and D competed in conditions better for distance racers.

"For years and years, the all-class gold was really too much of a primary focus," Neuhaus said. "We're there to compete for a state championship within your gender, within your class. The all-class gold is a secondary accomplishment that gets recognized. It's special — I'm not taking away from that — but we can't start chasing weather. Morning to the afternoon, it could change.

"To compete head-to-head, the weather is one thing, but the all-class gold issues with temperatures from Wednesday, Thursday to Friday, Saturday, you'll never be able to address that completely equitably."

