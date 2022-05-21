State track: Macy Richardson wins another pair of golds; Wyoming football commit Koa McIntyre shows off his speed

OMAHA — A year after finishing with three state championships, Sterling’s Macy Richardson took home another pair of gold medals this season in the triple jump (36 feet, 7 inches) and 100 hurdles (15.17 seconds).

She finished second in the 300 hurdles at :47.89 and third in the long jump at 16-10½.

“It’s always a great opportunity to be up here and see everyone and just competing against some of the best in the state,” she said.

When talking about her biggest motivations, Richardson mentioned how supportive the Jets community is back home.

“I’m doing this trying to do this for my teammates, my coaches and the community,” she said. “They are so great to us. They are always behind us, so definitely for them.

“They are great people, and they want (the team) to be successful. So, they are all behind us and I couldn’t ask for a better community.”

Feeling the heat: Sutton’s Nathan Baldwin knows what pressure feels like as one of the state leaders in Class C boys throws.

Baldwin won the discus with a 179-foot throw Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

“170 is always a good throw, but an extra 9 feet is always amazing,” Baldwin said. “Would have liked 180, but 1 foot short is OK.”

He also placed third in shot put at 53-8½. Baldwin said the pressure actually helps.

“I know I have a big target on me,” Baldwin said. “I’ve had that all year. People are always happy to beat me like they did in shot put. At least I came back and didn’t let them win today."

Running with the boys: Carli Bailey of Ansley-Litchfield left the stadium with a pair of silver medals in the 400 and 300 hurdles in 2019 and 2021.

She felt like a year ago, though, she was still not prepared enough to win those events.

So her coaches have had her run with the boys team to challenge her.

“They are super nice about it though,” Bailey said. “They do help push me and are great sports about it. My coaches make me keep up with them and it makes me work a lot harder.”

It paid off. This year, she took home gold in the 400 (:59.22), 300 hurdles (:47.20) and was second in the 100 hurdles (:15.93).

“It feels great,” Bailey said. “I’m honored and I’m thankful for everyone who pushed me through. My family has been very supportive. My whole community has been super supportive. My friends, other athletes on the team, everyone has been supportive, and I give it to them.”

Sprinting to the gridiron: Archbishop Bergan’s Koa McIntyre isn’t your average sprinter.

The Wyoming football commit stands out from the competition in size and stature.

However, his muscular build didn’t hold him back on Saturday. McIntyre won the Class C 100-meter dash in :10.83 and the 200 in :21.89.

McIntyre, who will play safety in college, said his speed helped his football recruiting process.

“It’s definitely a game-changer,” McIntyre said. “You can’t train speed enough. Just flying around the ball on the defensive side, it’s pretty dangerous.”

Distance double: Crofton’s Jordyn Arens finished off a sweep of the 1,600 (5:17.98) and 3,200 (11:28.48). It’s the second year in a row the sophomore has done that.

But to her, it isn’t just about winning.

“It’s about the journey getting there,” she said.

Arens does not get the opportunity to race against some of the other best distance runners in Class C during the season. But at state she does, and that is what she has enjoyed the most.

“I would not have met some of the people I have met if it wasn’t for state,” Arens said. “They really pushed me to get better. It’s the community that has really got to me, and I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

Humble winner: One would be hard-pressed to find an athlete more humble than Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker.

The junior Trojan won the all-class 3,200-meter run gold Friday with a time of 9 minutes, 16.05 seconds. He followed that up by winning another gold in the 1,600, going 4:19:61.

He says simply competing trumps winning.

“I guess I don’t look at how many golds I won but how many events I was in,” Noecker said. “I think that’s more important than golds. There’s some people coming down here in four events. … You have to realize how tough it is to come down here and compete in one event. To do four, that’s truly extraordinary.”

Championship caliber: After winning a boys state basketball championship for the first time in nearly 100 years, the North Platte St. Pat’s boys are bringing another title out west.

The Irish won the Class D boys championship with 53.5 points, edging Osceola with 49. They were led by Jarrett Miles, who won the 1,600 in 4:40:66. They also got a lift from their first-place finish in the 4x100 relay (:44.37).

And while Grand Island Central Catholic lost a heartbreaker in the boys state basketball championships, the Crusaders were the on the other side of it Saturday.

They won the Class C boys championship with 68 points. Battle Creek had a lead going into the last event but the Crusaders’ 4x400 relay team placed first with a time of 3:32:02 and helped capture a four-point win.

Grand Island CC was also led by Brayton Johnson, who won gold in the 400 (:50.46) and Ben Alberts, who won the 800 (1:58:31).

