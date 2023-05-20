OMAHA — Logan Lebo hit the line and coolly flashed two fingers.

A three-year process had led the Lincoln Lutheran junior to this moment: two individual gold medals at the Class C boys state track and field meet Saturday at Burke Stadium.

"All year I was trying to get both of them," Lebo said. "And that's what happened."

It not only happened, but it also happened with some flash.

Lebo set school records in both the 400- and 800-meter dashes Saturday. First came the 800, where he ran 1 minute, 55.72 seconds to break his own school record by more than three seconds while holding off Tri County's Carter Siems at the finish.

The 800 field included Lebo and Siems, and also Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker, perhaps the state's best distance runner.

"Those guys are amazing runners, and I knew it would be a tough race," Lebo said. "I'm fortunate to come out on top."

A couple of hours later came the 400, where Lebo finished in :49.36 to set another school record and put another gold around his neck.

"I was pretty solid all year, just kept progressing through my times, and the goal was to hit sub-50 today, and that's what I did," Lebo said.

"It means the world to me. I set the goal to win both state championships, and that's what happened. I feel so accomplished right now."

Lebo finished second in both the 400 and 800 as a sophomore in 2022 and was fifth in the 400 and third in the 800 as a freshman.

It was a huge weekend for Lebo, who had a hand in 36 of Lutheran's 37 points as the Warriors finished fourth overall in Class C.

He nearly nabbed a third gold medal in the final event of the meet, running the anchor leg on Lutheran's 1,600 relay team of Trent Ernst, Jacob Wertz, Quinn Trutna and Lebo that set yet another school record finished second by one one-hundredth of a second to Chase County.

Lebo took the baton with the Warriors in third, about 20 meters back of the lead, but closed the gap to make it a photo finish at the line. Chase County finished in 3:25.37, the fastest time in Class C this season, with Lutheran at 3:25.38.

Lebo also ran the anchor on Lutheran's 3,200 relay team that on Friday broke the school record by seven seconds and finished second.

Hosier's last jump wins gold: It's what state track is all about.

On the last jump of his career, the last thing he ever did as a high school athlete, Elmwood-Murdock senior Cade Hosier summoned one last bit of greatness to win the Class C boys long jump.

Hosier's leap of 22 feet, ½ inch Saturday was just enough to get past Hastings St. Cecilia's Jenson Anderson, who finished second at 21-11. It gave Hosier his second gold medal of the weekend to go with a triple jump win on Friday, and a fourth career gold at state.

It also broke a 33-year-old school record previously set by Glen Custard in 1990.

"This one I just wanted. Maybe a little more (than the triple)," Hosier said. "We've had a record on our board — 21-9. That dreaded record. I've been two inches away from that for two years now. It's haunted me so much.

"After that last jump, it doesn't have to bother me anymore."

Photos: Classes C and D wrap up the 2023 state track and field meet