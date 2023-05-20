OMAHA — Logan Lebo hit the line and coolly flashed two fingers.
A three-year process had led the Lincoln Lutheran junior to this moment: two individual gold medals at the Class C boys state track and field meet Saturday at Burke Stadium.
"All year I was trying to get both of them," Lebo said. "And that's what happened."
Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo holds up two fingers after winning his second gold medal after finishing first in the class C boys 400 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
It not only happened, but it also happened with some flash.
Lebo set school records in both the 400- and 800-meter dashes Saturday. First came the 800, where he ran 1 minute, 55.72 seconds to break his own school record by more than three seconds while holding off Tri County's Carter Siems at the finish.
The 800 field included Lebo and Siems, and also Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker, perhaps the state's best distance runner.
"Those guys are amazing runners, and I knew it would be a tough race," Lebo said. "I'm fortunate to come out on top."
A couple of hours later came the 400, where Lebo finished in :49.36 to set another school record and put another gold around his neck.
"I was pretty solid all year, just kept progressing through my times, and the goal was to hit sub-50 today, and that's what I did," Lebo said.
"It means the world to me. I set the goal to win both state championships, and that's what happened. I feel so accomplished right now."
Lebo finished second in both the 400 and 800 as a sophomore in 2022 and was fifth in the 400 and third in the 800 as a freshman.
It was a huge weekend for Lebo, who had a hand in 36 of Lutheran's 37 points as the Warriors finished fourth overall in Class C.
He nearly nabbed a third gold medal in the final event of the meet, running the anchor leg on Lutheran's 1,600 relay team of Trent Ernst, Jacob Wertz, Quinn Trutna and Lebo that set yet another school record finished second by one one-hundredth of a second to Chase County.
Lebo took the baton with the Warriors in third, about 20 meters back of the lead, but closed the gap to make it a photo finish at the line. Chase County finished in 3:25.37, the fastest time in Class C this season, with Lutheran at 3:25.38.
Lebo also ran the anchor on Lutheran's 3,200 relay team that on Friday broke the school record by seven seconds and finished second.
Hosier's last jump wins gold: It's what state track is all about.
On the last jump of his career, the last thing he ever did as a high school athlete, Elmwood-Murdock senior Cade Hosier summoned one last bit of greatness to win the Class C boys long jump.
Hosier's leap of 22 feet, ½ inch Saturday was just enough to get past Hastings St. Cecilia's Jenson Anderson, who finished second at 21-11. It gave Hosier his second gold medal of the weekend to go with a triple jump win on Friday, and a fourth career gold at state.
It also broke a 33-year-old school record previously set by Glen Custard in 1990.
"This one I just wanted. Maybe a little more (than the triple)," Hosier said. "We've had a record on our board — 21-9. That dreaded record. I've been two inches away from that for two years now. It's haunted me so much.
"After that last jump, it doesn't have to bother me anymore."
Photos: Classes C and D wrap up the 2023 state track and field meet
Hartington-Newcastle's Lane Heimes easily clears the bar in the boys class C pole vault final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
BDS' JessaLynn Hudson competes in the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wilber-Clatonia's Zander Baker skims over the top of the bar in the boys class C pole vault finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wisner-Pilger's Devon Schultz wears a cowboy hat while watching the boys class C pole vault final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Freeman's Hudson Vetrosky hits the bar on his first attempt in the boys class C pole vault finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Dorchester's Amber Kotas competes in the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Tri County's Colton Bales readies himself to jump in the boys class C pole vault finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
A cowboy hat belonging to Wisner-Pilger's Devon Schultz is seen on a pole ion the inside field on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wauneta-Palisade's Peyton Cox competes in the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
South Platte's Haily Koenen throws during the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wilber-Clatonia's Zander Baker prepares to jump in the boys class C pole vault finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Dorchester's Bailey Theis competes in the girls class D shot put finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Homer's Tori Walker leaps over the bar set at 5 feet as she competes in the girls class C high jump finals on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Milford's Sarah Spahr clears the high jump bar at 5 feet 6 inches to win the girls class C high jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Bishop Neumann's Connor Schutt leaps into the sand put in the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wilber-Clatonia's Carter Skleba makes a splash in the sand pit while competing in the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Elkhorn Valley's Nate Decker kicks up sand as he lands in the sand pit during the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Chase County's Kole Clevenger kicks up sand as he lands in the pit during the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Syracuse's Barrett Bischoff throws his arms back as he hits the sand pit during the boys class C long jump final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the class C boys 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wausa's Addison Smith celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the class D boys 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wakefield's Jordan Metzler covers her face after winning the class C girls 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Maywood-Hayes Center's Reagan Stengel reacts after winning the girls class D the 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wausa's Addison Smith celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the class D boys 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Maywood-Hayes Center's Reagan Stengel reacts after winning the girls class D the 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Wausa's Addison Smith celebrates with Axtell's Luc Lopez after finishing first in the class D boys 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
HTRS' Lillian Bowen, Pawnee City's Madison Lytle and Maywood-Hayes Center's Reagan Stengel (from left) take off from the starting line during the girls class D 800 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson helps her teammate, Carolyn Craig (from left), off the track after the class D girls 800 meter final in the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Riverside anchor Carson Bloom falls as he crosses the finish line after finishing first in the class D 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Riverside anchor Carson Bloom reacts after finishing first in the class D 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Riverside anchor Carson Bloom reacts after finishing first in the class D 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Aurther county's Lance Vasa and Riverside anchor Carson Bloom are neck and neck as they approach the finish line in the class D 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Norfolk Catholic's Mason Weidner (left) spins fellow runner Kanyon Talton in celebration after their team finished first in the class C 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Norfolk Catholic's Mason Weidner (back) spins fellow runner Kanyon Talton in celebration after their team finished first in the class C 4x100 meter final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Mullen's Tierston Moore reacts after missing first place by a tenth of a second during the class D girls 100 meter hurdles on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Shelby Rising City's clears the final hurdle during the class C girls 100 meter hurdles on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Sterling's Macy Richardson and Mullen's Tierston Moore race to the finish during the class D girls 100 meter hurdles on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Brady's Dillion Miller (right) celebrates after finishing first in the class Dm 100 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Brady's Dillion Miller (right) celebrates after finishing first in the class Dm 100 meter dash final on the fourth day of the 2023 State Track and Field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
