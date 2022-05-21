State track: Lincoln Lutheran's Rodencal defends her crowns in four events

OMAHA — Coming to Omaha Burke Stadium this week, Lincoln Lutheran’s Adrianna Rodencal knew it was going to be tough to replicate her four-gold medal performance from a season ago.

But she defended her crown four times Saturday.

In her final meet as a Warrior, Rodencal took home first in the 100-meter dash (12.41 seconds), 200 (:25.91), 100 hurdles (:14.33) and 300 hurdles (:45.60). She also helped Lincoln Lutheran to a runner-up finish in Class C.

“I felt a little bit of pressure if not for myself,” she said. “I was a little scared coming in, but I love the competition and to see visually I’m still increasing, I’m still growing, is a big thing.”

Despite her huge performance last season, Rodencal wanted to keep getting better. She described her journey as a dream.

“It’s been something else,” she said. “After indoor season, during camps and the summer, I was hungry for it. Then everything kept going. There have been a few jumps and bumps here and there, but being here with some amazing people, some amazing friends I’ve met and classmates, it’s just been amazing.”

One of Rodencal’s biggest inspirations was former Warrior Josie Puelz. Puelz, now competing at Concordia, won four state championships in 2019 when Rodencal was a freshman on the team.

Now, Rodencal can say she accomplished that same feat twice.

“(Puelz) got four golds and I said, ‘I want to be like her.' I want to be someone that people look up to,” Rodencal said. “It continually is that for me. That is why I’m still here competing and having fun with it.”

For Rodencal, the tally is eight gold medals, a state team championship and a runner-up to go along with multiple school records and one of the state’s best times all-time in the 100 hurdles (:14.24)

After all that, she is happy with everything that she accomplished and what her team did.

“I’m proud of myself and proud of my teammates and everyone here,” Rodencal said. “Whether I won or lost, it was all for my team. I’m just grateful for it all. There was a lot going on, but I’m proud of myself and where I ended up being.”

Late nights at school practicing paid off Chase County’s Bryn McNair.

She walked out of Burke Stadium as one of Saturday’s biggest performers, winning gold in high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and the 400 (:58.18) while finishing second in the 800 (2:18.30) and the 1,600 relay (4:08.58).

Her Longhorns also won the state championship.

“I definitely could not have done it without my team or my coaches,” McNair said. “Our coaches have brought us to this moment and our team performed. It’s just very rewarding after all the hard weeks, especially with the weather this season.”

After two seasons of competing at the state level and with five golds herself, the junior McNair has loved the experiences she had.

“I always think it is fun and it’s always just fun to soak up the experience.”

